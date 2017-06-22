(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based property
developer Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (BBB-/Stable)
proposed US dollar
senior notes a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating.
The notes are rated at the same level as Shimao's senior
unsecured rating as
they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The
final ratings
are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information
already received.
Shimao's ratings are supported by its focus on maintaining high
margins from its
high quality and well-located land bank rather than building
contracted sales.
Its contracted sales have been stable at around CNY67 billion
each year for the
last four years, while its cash collection of contracted sales
was a healthy
80%-88%. The homebuilder maintained an EBITDA margin of 26%-27%
in 2015-2016,
which is comparable with other 'BBB' to 'BBB+' rated peers.
Fitch expects
Shimao's cash flow from operations (CFO) to remain neutral to
positive in the
next year or two, after achieving positive CFO of CNY2.2 billion
in 2015,
including capex on property construction. The ratings are also
supported by the
homebuilder's strong execution record and leadership in key
regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Well-Positioned in Lower-Tier Cities: Shimao is well-positioned
to capture
market growth in weaker tier 2 and stronger tier 3 and 4 cities
and has
increased its 2017 target for the share of contracted sales from
these cities to
40% of total contracted sales, from a Fitch-estimate of 23%-25%
in 2016. We
expect stronger growth from these cities in 2017 due to limited
supply and
strict policies to rein in property price increases in tier 1
cities.
High-Quality Inventory: Shimao re-established its focus on
higher-tier cities in
2014, when the average land cost was around CNY3,000-4,000 per
square metre (sq
m). Fitch expects average selling prices for these projects to
be as high as
CNY14,000/sq m subject to location, allowing Shimao to maintain
its
margin-focused business model for the next year or two.
Tighter Operational Control: Fitch believes Shimao's efforts to
improve its
sales efficiency, cash flow cycle, operations and financing
costs have created a
sound base to maintain its stable business profile for the next
year or two.
Shimao improved its sell-through rate for new supply to 74% in
2017, from 60% in
2014, and its cash collection rate increased to 88%, from 80%.
Selling, general
and administrative expenses also improved to around 7% of
recognised revenue,
from over 8% historically, and Shimao reported that its finance
costs decreased
to around 5.8% at end-2016, from 6.9% at end-2015.
The homebuilder has also moved with the market towards upgrader
and larger units
and expects these products to make up 72% of its 2017 saleable
resources, from
66% in 2014 and 2013. It continued to clear inventory in more
remote lower-tier
cities that have not benefited from growth in upper-tier cities
and increased
the proportion of products targeting buyers in tier 1 and 2
cities.
Expansion into Hotel and Investment Properties: Shimao forecasts
annual hotel
income growth of 20% to CNY4 billion by 2021 and an expansion of
its commercial
investment properties to more than 2 million sq m gross floor
area (GFA), with
rental income of CNY3 billion. Fitch estimates that Shimao has a
GFA of more
than 1 million sq m in commercial and office building resources
in its pipeline
to support its five-year plan. We do not expect the
homebuilder's expansion into
hotels and investment properties to affect its property
development business, as
its CFO is close to neutral and it has significantly improved
its homebuilding
operations. Shimao's hotel and rental segment had revenue of
CNY3 billion and an
EBITDA margin of around 65%-70% in 2016. Fitch will monitor the
development of
Shimao's investment-property operation and may consider positive
rating action
if Shimao's investment-property business stabilises at a larger
scale that
generates substantially higher recurring income.
Healthy Financial Profile: Fitch expects Shimao to maintain its
EBITDA margin at
above 25% and its leverage below 30%-32% for the next two years,
although this
may narrow thereafter as sector competition intensifies. Shimao
has a
well-located land bank and products in higher-tier cities that
will support
wider margins than those of peers.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Shimao has elevated itself to a margin-focused homebuilder by
moving away from a
contracted sales model. It is well-positioned among peers. Its
contracted sales
of around CNY68 billion a year are comparable with peers rated
'BBB-' to 'BB+'
and its EBITDA margin of 26%-27% in 2015-2016 are comparable
with 'BBB' to
'BBB+' rated peers, such as China Overseas Land & Investment
Limited (A-/Stable)
and China Resources Land Ltd (BBB+/Stable). Shimao's leverage of
around 30%-32%
is comparable with that of Longfor Properties Co. Ltd.
(BBB-/Stable).
No Country Ceiling or parent/subsidiary aspects affect Shimao's
rating.
Operating environment risks make it difficult for companies in
this sector to be
rated above 'BBB+'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by GFA to increase by 7%-8% over 2017-2018.
- Average selling prices for contracted sales to increase by 5%
in 2017-2018.
- An EBITDA margin of around 25%-27% in 2017-2018.
- Land premium of CNY40 billion in 2017-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action:
-sustained strong positive cash flow from operations (CFO);
-stronger position in metropolitan cities in northern and
southern China without
significant deterioration in its financial profile;
-net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 25% (2016: 32%,
2015: 31%); and
-investment property operations stabilising at a larger scale
and generating
substantially higher recurring income.
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action:
- negative CFO for a prolonged period;
- net debt/adjusted inventory at above 35% for a prolonged
period;
- an EBITDA margin below 22% for a prolonged period (2016: 27%.
2015: 27%); and
- contracted sales/total debt at below 1.0x for a prolonged
period (2016: 1.0x,
2015: 0.9x).
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Shimao had CNY22.2 billion in cash, of
which CNY2.9
billion was restricted, and CNY22 billion in unused bank credit
facilities as of
end-2016. This easily covers its short-term borrowings of
CNY17.8 billion.
Diversified Funding Channels: Shimao has many financing options,
including
equity issuance, perpetual capital securities, offshore notes,
onshore
debentures and bank borrowings. Its weighted-average borrowing
cost was 5.8% in
2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 3 April 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Capitalised
interest is adjusted
for cost of goods sold, as disclosed by the issuer. Hybrid
perpetual securities
are treated as debt.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis- Effective from 26 February 2016 to 27 April 2017 (pub.
29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
