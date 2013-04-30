(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Want Want
China Holdings
Limited (Want Want) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A-'
with a Stable
Outlook. The agency has also assigned the Chinese packaged foods
company an 'A-'
senior unsecured rating.
In addition, Fitch has assigned Want Want China Finance
Limited's proposed USD
senior unsecured notes, to be irrevocably and unconditionally
guaranteed by Want
Want, an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)'. The notes are rated at
the same level as
Want Want's senior unsecured rating, as the notes will represent
direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
Key Rating Drivers
Dominant position, niche products: Want Want is one of the most
recognised
packaged food brands in China. Its key products - rice crackers,
flavoured milk
and soft candies - dominate their respective niche product
markets in China; its
rice crackers, for instance, have a strong cultural linkage,
which drives their
high demand just before Chinese New Year.
Management estimates that its market shares for its key products
range between
30% and 70% of the Chinese market. Fitch notes that these
estimates may be
different if the product categories are broadened. The agency,
however,
acknowledges Want Want's dominance, as evidenced by its
significant pricing
power, and its ability to defend its margins despite continuous
increases in raw
material prices. The company has kept EBIT margins well over 15%
during the last
five years, while maintaining a compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 21.3% for
sales.
Extensive distribution network: A key strength of Want Want that
is not easily
replicable is its nationwide exclusive distribution network,
covering over 350
sales offices and around 8,000 distributors. The company uses
this network to
grow its sales in tier-3 and tier-4 cities and the modern
organised retail route
for growth in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. This, together with its
investment in
information technology, allows for significant savings in
working capital
management, and contributes to the company's pricing power and
ability to
respond rapidly to changes in demand patterns.
Fitch believes that Want Want will be able to continue its
organic growth by
expanding its distribution network in third, fourth and even
fifth tier cities
while maintaining its market position and high margins.
Net cash position: Want Want has maintained a conservative
financial position,
with a net cash position since its IPO in 2008. This is a result
of a continuous
positive free cash flow (FCF) and the company's history of
growing organically
and its aversion to acquisitions. Want Want's current ratings
are predicated on
Fitch's view that the company will continue to maintain a net
cash position.
Limited diversification: Want Want has a limited product
portfolio compared with
global peers rated in the single-A rating category, with just
three main product
categories. Its flavoured milk segment is dominated by a single
product, Hot Kid
Milk. Fitch acknowledges, however, that these products continue
to command high
organic sales growth and profit margins, and does not expect any
material change
to these factors over the next two to three years.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-failure to maintain net cash position
-organic growth rate below market rate or weakening of
distribution networks
leading to EBIT margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis
-increase in working capital, capex or dividend payout leading
to failure to
maintain positive FCF
Positive: No immediate positive rating pressure given its
limitation on product
diversification. Positive rating action may be considered only
if Want Want
achieves significant diversification of its current product
portfolio on a
sustainable basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8
August 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
