(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based
commercial property developer Wuzhou International Holdings
Limited (Wuzhou) a
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook
and a senior
unsecured rating of 'B'. Fitch has also assigned Wuzhou's
proposed USD senior
unsecured notes an expected rating of 'B(EXP)'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Wuzhou's senior
unsecured rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The final rating of the proposed notes is
contingent upon
receipt of documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Small-scale property developer: Wuzhou's rating is constrained
by its small
scale compared with Fitch-rated peers. With historical
contracted sales of
CNY1.2bn, CNY2.1bn and CNY2.8bn in 2010-2012, Wuzhou is still a
small property
developer in China. It faces concentration risk with 55% of its
contracted sales
in H113 derived from Jiangsu province and seven out of 11 of its
completed
projects in Wuxi. It remains to be seen whether Wuzhou can
successfully transfer
its business model from Wuxi into other cities in China. As the
number of
projects under management increases across different provinces,
it will be
challenging for the company to maintain a high-quality tenant
mix in each
project.
Volatile commercial property sales: As a commercial property
developer in China,
Wuzhou is exposed to higher risk than residential property
developers.
Commercial property sales mainly target investment demand, which
can be
adversely affected during economic downturns or in an
environment of tighter
liquidity. Investment demand is also highly dependent on brand
reputation, which
is susceptible to operating performance of existing projects. In
general, cash
flow projection from property sales is less predictable for
commercial property
developers, compared with residential property developers.
Strong commercial sites limited: With a longer list of
requirements, including
high foot traffic, easy accessibility and high residents' income
levels,
commercial property sites with strong development potential are
harder to come
by than residential sites. Wuzhou's upcoming projects are mostly
situated in
third-tier cities. While the company enjoyed low land cost
(typically a few
hundred CNY/sqm), it faces the risk of whether there will be
enough consumption
demand in third-tier cities to support retail outlets in the
projects.
Operational success in Wuxi: Wuzhou has completed two wholesale
markets and five
mixed-use commercial complexes in Wuxi, establishing a critical
mass in its
hometown. Wuzhou has been successful in selling the majority
(80%-90%) of its
project space on a strata-title basis and keeping the remainder
for lease
income. The company actively manages the tenant mix for shop
buyers after the
projects open and its properties enjoy an average occupancy rate
of above 90%.
Capitalising on its success and experience in Wuxi, Wuzhou is
now expanding in
the eastern, central, south-western and north-eastern parts of
China. With a
quick churn-out business model, Wuzhou targets to grow its
contracted sales to
CNY5bn in 2013 from CNY2.8bn in 2012. Wuzhou recorded contracted
sales of
CNY2.8bn in the year to August 2013, up 76% yoy.
After-sale tenant-mix management: Wuzhou differentiates itself
from other
commercial property developers by providing after-sale
tenant-mix management and
negotiating leases with prospective tenants on behalf of shop
owners. In return,
Wuzhou charges shop owners a commercial management service fee.
The fee is equal
to 100% of the rental value in the first three years of the
lease and then
8%-10% of the rental value in the fourth year onwards. If Wuzhou
can continue
maintaining an optimal tenant mix and high occupancy rates in
its existing
projects, it could enhance its brand reputation and attract more
buyers to its
future projects.
Strong network of buyers: Wuzhou's founder, Mr. Shu Cecheng, was
in the trading
and manufacturing business before turning to property
development in 2004. Mr.
Shu has an extensive business network, which offers Wuzhou a
pool of potential
tenants and shop buyers, especially in wholesale markets. This
is crucial to
Wuzhou as it relies heavily on project sales, which generate
cash and enable the
company to replenish its land bank quickly.
Sufficient liquidity: Fitch expects Wuzhou to have sufficient
liquidity to cover
its short-term debts. As at mid-2013, Wuzhou had CNY1.8bn of
cash (of which
CNY377m was restricted cash and pledged deposits) and CNY1.6bn
in undrawn credit
facilities. That is more than enough to cover its CNY835m debt
to be repaid in
the coming 12 months. However, Wuzhou's financial flexibility is
limited because
all of its debt is secured debt. The company plans to diversify
its funding
sources and reduce its reliance on secured debt. Also, the
company plans to
reduce the proportion of trust loans in its portfolio to less
than 25% in the
next one-two years from 33% as of end-H113 to reduce its overall
borrowing
costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to
positive rating
actions include:
-Annual contracted sales sustained above CNY8bn while
maintaining current
margins and credit metrics, and
-Increase in geographical diversification by establishing its
presence in a
greater number of provinces, and
-Satisfactory operating conditions for completed projects, in
particular for
those that have been open for more than three years
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-A significant reduction in annual contracted sales
-Deviation from the current fast churn-out business model
-Net debt/adjusted inventory being sustained above 40% (2012:
31%)
-EBITDA margin staying below 20% on a sustained basis (2012:
32%)
-Contracted sales/ total debt staying below 1.0x on a sustained
basis (2012:
1.2x)
Headquartered in Wuxi in Jiangsu province, Wuzhou is a
commercial property
developer focusing on specialised wholesale market and
multi-functional
commercial complexes in the second- and third-tier cities in
China.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.