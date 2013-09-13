(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Chinese property
developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd's (CIFI, 'B+'/Positive) USD225m 12.25%
notes due 2018 a final rating of 'B+'.
The notes are issued as a tap to the USD275m 12.25% notes due 2018 issued in
April 2013, with the same terms and conditions. The assignment of the final
rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 12
September 2013.
Separately, CIFI has announced its financial results for H113, which are
generally in line with Fitch's expectation and therefore have no impact on the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Positive outlook: Fitch believes that CIFI is likely to grow to a scale
commensurate with a 'BB-' profile within the next 12 months, with contracted
sales to rise to over CNY14bn in 2013 (2012: CNY9.5bn), based on its
available-for-sale and estimated sell-through (sales/available for sale) ratio.
CIFI achieved CNY7.2bn, or 96% yoy growth, in contracted sales in H113.
High sales turnover: CIFI's credit profile has been improving since it
standardised its product types and shifted its focus to mass-market housing in
2011. The agency expects this model to result in a rapid rise in sales turnover
and contracted sales. CIFI's contracted sales/total debt was 1.1x in 2012, and
Fitch estimates the ratio to improve to 1.3x in 2013.
National presence: CIFI has a diversified presence in the Bohai Economic Rim,
Yangtze River Delta, and Central Western Region, reducing its exposure to
uncertainties inherent in local policies and local economies while providing
room to scale up. Fitch expects local demand to continue to be strong and its
mass-market strategy to work well in high-tier cities. CIFI had around 86% of
its land bank in first- and second-tier cities as of June 2013.
Slower deleveraging: Net debt/adjusted inventory increased to around 36% at
end-H113 from 30% at end-2012, which represents moderate leverage compared with
its peers. Nonetheless, the company's high growth target, together with further
issues of offshore bonds in H213, may limit its ability to deleverage in the
next 12 months.
Limited EBITDA margin: Fitch expects the company to achieve EBITDA margins in
the high teens over the next two to three years, compared with 20%-25% for the
past two years. The focus on mass-market housing also means that operating
margins are lower than those of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Delivery of its contracted sales target in 2013
-Maintaining the current strategy of high cash-flow turnover, such that
contracted sales/total debt is sustained at over 1.3x
-Maintaining its EBITDA margin at over 18% (H113: 19%)
-Sustaining a net debt/adjusted inventory ratio of below 35%
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Failure to meet the above guidelines over the next 12-18 months, which would
lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable