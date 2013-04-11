(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance's (CNAF, AA+(idn)/Stable) proposed issue of up to IDR400bn medium-term notes (MTN) II 2013 with a maturity of up to three years a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)'. Rating Action Rationale The MTNs are rated at the same level as CNAF's National Long-Term 'AA+(idn)' rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. Proceeds from the issue will be used to support the company's business growth. CNAF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from its majority shareholder, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; BBB/Stable) and its ultimate parent, CIMB Group (CIMBG; whose flagship bank is CIMB Bank Berhad). Rating Sensitivity/Drivers Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening of support from, CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group would put pressure on CNAF's ratings. Upside potential for CNAF's National Ratings is limited, as the ratings are already at the top end of the scale. Established in 1981, CNAF is 99.9%-owned by CIMB Niaga and focuses on Indonesia's car financing business. CIMB Niaga is the fifth-largest bank in Indonesia. Contacts Primary Analyst Stefanus Yuniardhi Associate Director +62 21 2902 6407 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Secondary Analyst Julita Wikana Director +62 21 2902 6405 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria", dated 12 December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Ratings Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.