May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned CIMB Niaga's proposed issue of up to IDR2.5trn bonds a National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(idn)'. The bonds, which have a maturity of up to five years, will be issued under the bank's first senior unsecured debt programme. The proceeds will be used for business expansion.

Rating Rationale

CIMB Niaga's ratings primarily reflect strong institutional support from its parent, Malaysia's CIMB Group. CIMB Niaga's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' reflects the bank's moderate standalone financial position with satisfactory asset quality and improved profitability - despite its weaker capital position and funding profile compared to its peers.

Key Rating Drivers

The National Long-Term ratings reflect Fitch's view of a high propensity of timely support from CIMB Niaga's higher-rated foreign parent, if needed. Fitch's view of support is reinforced by the Indonesian subsidiary's growing strategic importance to the CIMB Group, as well as the increased financial and technical resources needed to develop the parent's banking franchise in Indonesia, majority ownership/control, name sharing and high level of integration.

Rating Sensitivities

Profitability improved on the back of steady economy growth. Net interest margin rose to 6.2% at end-2012 (2011: 5.9%). Return on assets (ROA) also improved in 2012 to 2.3% (2011: 2.1%) as well as return on equity (ROE) which increased to 20.9% (2011: 19.2%). In Fitch's opinion, strong competition and higher inflation risks may pressure the bank's profitability in 2013.

The upside potential for the banks' IDRs and Support Rating may result from an upgrade of Indonesia's Country Ceiling. There is no rating upside for the National Rating as it is already at the top of the scale.

Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from the bank's parent, such as major changes to ownership or a significant weakening in its parents' financial ability, although Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near- to medium-term. Deterioration in the banks' standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact its IDRs and National Rating unless the factors underpinning the parent support also weaken.