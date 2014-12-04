(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BB+/B' long- and short-term IDRs to CIT Group, Inc. (CIT) and CIT Bank. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, Senior Debt and Revolving Credit Facility The IDRs and Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect CIT's leading franchise positions in key business segments, including aircraft leasing, railcar leasing and factoring, appropriate capital levels relative to asset exposures, strong liquidity, diversified funding profile, seasoned management team and demonstrated execution on previously-articulated business objectives. These strengths are counterbalanced by CIT's elevated exposure to middle market borrowers, a higher risk customer segment historically, outsized exposure to cyclical businesses such as aircraft and railcar leasing and associated asset residual value risk, and greater earnings volatility relative to its bank peers. Fitch believes that CIT's profitability and returns, although improving, remain below the company's cost of capital and long-term return on average tangible common equity target, which could potentially introduce strategic uncertainty over the intermediate- to long-term. Furthermore, ratings remain constrained by CIT's outsized reliance on wholesale funding sources relative to its bank peers. Fitch believes CIT's online deposit franchise, which includes a higher-than-average mix of high dollar balance accounts and time deposits, may be subject to increased deposit outflow sensitivity in a rising interest rate environment. With respect to the pending OneWest Bank N.A. acquisition, Fitch acknowledges that the transaction would increase CIT's deposit base, lower its overall cost of funds, create additional cross selling opportunities and allow CIT to potentially realize more of its existing net operating loss carry forward. However, Fitch also views the acquisition as posing modest integration and execution risks, while the move above the $50 billion asset threshold would introduce additional regulatory hurdles and compliance costs. Furthermore, Fitch views OneWest's deposit platform as potentially more sensitive to interest rates relative to its bank peers as result of a higher than average mix of time deposits (48% of total deposits at Sept. 30, 2014) and a sizeable mix of high average balance accounts (time deposits greater than $100,000 represented 31% of total deposits at Sept. 30, 2014). Given these offsetting factors, Fitch's assessment of CIT's credit risk profile is expected to be unaffected by the closing (or lack thereof) of the OneWest transaction, all else equal. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2015, according to CIT. CIT's IDR of 'BB+' is equalized with its VR of 'bb+', reflecting Fitch's view that external support cannot be relied upon. The Senior Unsecured Debt rating is equalized with CIT's IDR of 'BB+' reflecting that existing notes are senior unsecured obligations of the company that rank equally in payment priority with all existing and future unsubordinated unsecured indebtedness of CIT. The Revolving Credit Facility is unsecured and is guaranteed by eight of CIT's domestic operating subsidiaries. In general the Revolving Credit Facility ranks equal in right of payment with all existing unsecured indebtedness of CIT, and as such, the rating of the Revolving Credit Facility is equalized with CIT's IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors The Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' reflect Fitch's view that external support cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that there is no reasonable assumption that sovereign support will be forthcoming to CIT. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Long- and Short-term Deposit Ratings CIT Bank's uninsured deposit ratings of 'BBB-/F3' are rated one notch higher than the bank's IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference in the U.S. Fitch believes depositor preference in the U.S. gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, Senior Debt and Revolving Credit Facility Fitch views upward rating momentum as limited given current modest operating performance levels, potential increased sensitivity of the deposit platform to rising rates and the integration, execution and regulatory compliance hurdles associated with the OneWest acquisition. Longer-term, however, positive rating momentum could develop as a result of improved and consistent operating performance, demonstrated credit performance through market cycles which is in line with expectations, maintenance of appropriate capital levels relative to the company's risk profile and regulatory minimums and an enhanced funding profile characterized by less reliance on wholesale funding sources and demonstrated durability of deposits in a rising interest rate environment. Negative rating momentum could be driven by a sustained weakness in operating performance which results in insufficient capital generation or a material change in risk appetite, strategic objectives, or composition of business activities. Expansion into new business verticals outside CIT's core commercial lending and leasing expertise or outsized growth in new commercial businesses may lead to negative rating momentum. Failure to close the OneWest transaction would not necessarily result in negative rating pressure, although failure to successfully integrate OneWest could adversely impact CIT's ratings if accompanied by outsized costs or risks to the broader organization. An inability to successfully manage the increased regulatory requirements associated with assets exceeding the $50 billion threshold would also be viewed negatively. The Senior Unsecured Debt rating and the Revolving Credit Facility rating are equalized with CIT's long-term IDR, and therefore are sensitive to any changes in CIT's IDR. CIT's senior unsecured notes filed under its 2012 shelf registration rank equal in right of payment with the company's Series C Unsecured Notes and the Revolving Credit Facility. The Revolving Credit Facility is unsecured, guaranteed by eight of CIT's domestic operating subsidiaries and may be drawn and prepaid at the option of CIT. The Revolving Credit Facility also includes customary covenants that are not shared by CIT's senior unsecured notes, including but not limited to, a guarantor asset coverage ratio, a consolidated net worth covenant and limits on CIT's operating flexibility in an event of default. Fitch believes these covenants do not provide sufficient additional protection to the facility to provide uplift to the Revolving Credit Facility's ratings relative to CIT's IDR and Senior Unsecured Debt rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES -Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors CIT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's assumptions around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Long- and Short-Term Deposit Ratings CIT Bank's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR, and therefore are sensitive to any changes in CIT Bank's IDR. The deposit ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in CIT Bank's long- and short-term IDRs. COMPANY PROFILE CIT, founded in 1908, is a diversified commercial bank with a focus on transportation assets and lending to small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S. The company's primary businesses include Transportation Finance (aircraft and railcar leasing and maritime finance), Corporate Finance (middle market cash flow and asset based lending and commercial real estate lending), Equipment Finance (equipment loans and leases) and Commercial Services (factoring). As of Sept. 30, 2014, the company had $46.5 billion in assets. The company's stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'CIT'. Fitch has assigned the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: CIT Group, Inc.: ---Long-term IDR 'BB+'; ---Short-term IDR 'B'; ---Viability Rating 'bb+'; ---Revolving Credit Facility 'BB+'; ---Senior Unsecured Debt Rating 'BB+'; ---Support Rating '5'; ---Support Rating Floor 'NF'. CIT Bank: ---Long-term IDR'BB+'; ---Short-term IDR'B'; ---Viability Rating 'bb+'; ---Long-Term Deposit Rating 'BBB-' ---Short-Term Deposit Rating 'F3' ---Support Rating '5'; ---Support Rating Floor 'NF'. 