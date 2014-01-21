WARSAW/PARIS/LONDON, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the City of
Plock's issue of PLN86.85m senior unsecured bonds maturing in
2021 to 2025 Local
Currency Long-term ratings of 'BBB' and National Long-term
ratings of â€˜A+(pol)â€™.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings on the senior unsecured bonds are in line with the
city's Local
Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and National
Long-term rating as
they rank pari passu with all previous and future obligations of
the issuer.
Fitch affirmed the City of Plockâ€™s foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings at â€˜BBBâ€™ and its Long-term National rating at
'A+(pol)' with Stable
Outlooks on 17 December 2013.
The new bonds were issued for early repayment of PLN86.85m of
outstanding debt
to take advantage of better market conditions and to improve
Plockâ€™s debt
maturity profile. The new bonds have a floating coupon rate
based on six month
WIBOR plus margin to 0.88% from 0.64% annually. The interest
coupons on the
issue will be paid semi-annually starting from June 2014.
The City of Plock is located in the Mazowieckie Region, the
wealthiest Polish
region. The cityâ€™s economy is dominated by the petrochemical
sector with the
presence of PKN Orlen - the leading Polish refining and
marketing oil company
and one of the largest in central Europe. The presence of its
headquarters and
main refinery in Plock ensures high and constantly growing
property tax revenue.
However, this also leads to volatile corporate income tax
revenue within the
cityâ€™s budget.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the cityâ€™s ratings and/or Outlooks may affect its
senior unsecured
debt ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States' dated 9 April 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(pol)' for National
ratings in Poland.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.