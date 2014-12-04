(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to The
Clorox Company's (Clorox) $500 million 10-year senior unsecured
notes to be
issued today. Proceeds will be used mainly to repay all or a
portion of the
outstanding $575 million 5% notes due in January 2015.
The notes will be issued under the fourth supplement to the
October 2007
Indenture. They contain the customary provision of a change of
control
triggering event if approximately 50% of Clorox's ownership
changes or
substantially all of its assets are transferred and ratings fall
below
investment grade. If those conditions are met, the company must
make an offer to
repurchase the notes at 101% plus accrued interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Consistent Performance: The Clorox Company's focused strategy of
having branded
products with large or leading market shares in midsized
categories results in a
very stable operating performance. The company's financial
performance has been
consistent for more than seven years. EBITDA has shown little
variance at
approximately $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion and is likely to
remain in historical
ranges.
Moderate Leverage: Clorox's commitment to operating with
leverage of 2.0x-2.5x
is a key support to its rating. The company has been at the low
end of its
target for much of the past three years and ended at 1.9x at the
last 12 months
ended Sept. 30, 2014. A stable business model and solid free
cash flow (FCF)
generation provide the flexibility to invest in its operations
and comfortably
execute moderate discretionary activities within its leverage
target. There is
room for up to $700 million in additional debt with limited
impact to its
ratings as long as the current operating profile remains.
Intermittent Input Cost Pressures: Commodities used in the
manufacturing process
such as resin can experience periods of price volatility, and
pressure margins.
Clorox's leadership position has allowed it to adjust prices
quickly, and
ongoing cost-savings programs have offset some inflationary
pressures.
Therefore, margin compression has typically been short-term in
nature.
Mature Categories: Clorox's categories span the gamut from
household cleaning
products to charcoal briquettes and food. However, given the
company's primarily
domestic orientation and high household penetration, volume
increases have
averaged 1%, with much of the company's organic growth rate of
approximately 4%
driven by pricing initiatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Management Actions Are Likely Driver: The company has the
financial flexibility
to manage its credit metrics at higher levels given stable cash
flows. Operating
with leverage of less than 2.0x and demonstrating a commitment
to staying within
that band while maintaining its current business momentum would
support upward
migration of Clorox's rating. Clorox is currently operating at
these levels;
however, the company is likely to do bolt-on acquisitions and
take other
shareholder-friendly measures such that operating with leverage
under 2.0x is
not likely to be sustained over the medium term.
Downward migration is likely to be triggered by a change in
financial strategy
to operate with higher leverage or completing a large
debt-financed share
buyback or acquisition. None of these actions are expected as
Clorox has proven
to be very disciplined as well as committed to maintaining
strong ratings.
Fitch currently rates Clorox as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--$1.1 billion revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured Notes at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper program at 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 2014);
--'Clorox Company (The) Credit Update (April 2014)'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Clorox Company (The)
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
