NEW YORK, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated Coach Inc.'s
new unsecured
credit facility and $1,000 million of unsecured notes 'BBB'. The
credit facility
includes a $900 million revolving loan facility, an $800 million
six-month term
loan credit facility and a $300 million three-year term loan
facility.
The revolving loan facility, which expires May 30, 2022, will
replace the
company's existing $700 million revolving loan facility.
Proceeds from the term
loans and notes, along with excess cash, will be used to fund
Coach's proposed
$2.4 billion acquisition of Kate Spade & Company. Coach expects
to use excess
cash to repay the $800 million six-month term loan upon
maturity.
The proposed acquisition, which represents an EBITDA multiple of
9x on an LTM
basis, is expected to close in Coach's first fiscal quarter of
2018, assuming
regulatory approval.
Coach's ratings are currently on Rating Watch Negative, and
Fitch anticipates a
one-notch downgrade of Coach's IDR to
'BBB-' upon completion of the transaction as proposed. The
acquisition would
cause Coach's leverage to increase from the current 2.6x level
to 3.7x on a pro
forma basis at closing and decline to around 3.3x at the end of
FY 2018 upon the
repayment of the $800 million six-month term loan. Leverage is
expected to trend
to under 3.0x over the following two years on EBITDA growth. The
anticipated
rating also reflects integration risk from potential changes to
Kate Spade's
growth strategies, and the addition of a young, rapidly grown
brand to Coach's
portfolio.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Proposed Kate Spade Purchase Acquisition
Kate Spade is a global specialty soft goods retailer that
designs and markets
women's, men's and children's accessories and apparel under the
kate spade new
york and Jack Spade brands. Kate Spade generated $1.4 billion in
sales and $264
million in EBITDA, for a 19.2% margin, in the LTM ended April 1,
2017. While
handbags and small leather goods drive approximately 70% of the
company's sales,
the company has recently sought to diversify its mix through
product
introductions in other accessories, apparel and home categories.
Products are
sold through wholly owned specialty retail and outlet stores and
wholesale
distribution at select specialty retail and upscale department
stores, such as
Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales.
Approximately 75%
of Kate Spade's revenue is generated in the direct-to-consumer
segment, while
the remaining 25% comes from the wholesale and licensing
channels. Additionally,
approximately 20% of revenues are generated online.
Kate Spade grew brand revenues at a compound annual rate of
nearly 40% from 2010
to 2015. Growth was predicated on square footage growth in the
U.S.,
international expansion, and double-digit annual comps between
2010 and 2015.
Comps slowed meaningfully to the mid-single digits in 2016 and
turned negative
2.4% in first quarter of 2017 due to reduced promotions, weak
tourist traffic
caused by the stronger U.S. dollar and a general slowdown in
luxury spend.
Pro forma for the acquisition, Coach will generate almost $6
billion in sales
and $1.4 billion in EBITDA. From a qualitative standpoint, Fitch
views the
addition of Kate Spade to Coach's portfolio as neutral to
modestly negative
given the rapid rise of the young brand that creates a higher
risk of the brand
falling out of favor and the targeted changes to the company's
operating
strategy through pullback of online flash sales.
Coach expects to realize approximately $50 million of run-rate
cost synergies
within three years of acquisition close, which will be evenly
split between cost
of goods sold and SG&A. Fitch views these synergies as modest
but reasonable
relative to the combined EBITDA base (at around 4% of total
EBITDA).
Standalone Coach
Coach's current ratings reflect the company's strong position in
the premium bag
and small leather goods market as well as reasonable credit
metrics despite
recent EBITDA headwinds. Since fiscal year (FY) 2013, the
company has seen
significant sales declines in its North American (NA) business,
now representing
approximately 60% of total sales and EBITDA. Reported
international sales growth
has averaged approximately 4% since FY 2013, as growth in China
and Coach's
entry in Europe has been mitigated by a decline in Japan and
currency headwinds.
The approximately 40% decline in consolidated EBITDA to $1.1
billion in FY 2015
and FY 2016 from $1.9 billion in FY 2013, coupled with the
company's issuance of
$900 million in senior unsecured debt in March 2015 to support
the purchase and
construction of its new headquarters, has resulted in adjusted
leverage
increasing to 2.6x from 1.4x at the end of FY 2014, in line with
Fitch's
expectations.
Coach's North American Sales Improving
NA revenue, which has declined since FY 2013, appears to be
stabilizing, with
comps improving from -9.5% in 1Q 2016 to 3% in 3Q 2017. Comps
are expected to be
modestly positive in 4Q 2016 (around 2.5% for the full year) and
positive
low-single digits beginning FY 2018.
NA EBITDA after corporate overhead has declined from $1.1
billion in FY 2013
(32% of sales) to $412 million in FY 2016 (17% of sales), and is
expected to be
in this range in FY 2017.
Coach has undertaken a number of actions to reposition the brand
further
upscale, with the intention to increase the penetration of
full-price sales and
higher price point purchases. First, Stuart Vevers, the
company's creative
director who joined in September 2013, has evolved the product
mix with a view
toward an innovative, design-led and editorial offering. Second,
Coach has
invested in remodels of owned stores and department store
presentations,
yielding positive sales results. The remodels have continued in
FY 2017 and the
company plans to end the year with over 700 remodeled locations
(or about 70% of
the total store base) globally versus 450 locations last year.
Third, Coach has
restructured its promotional cadence by reducing the amount of
periodic sale
events. Finally, Coach has refocused its marketing efforts away
from price point
and event messaging to a product-focused platform across e-mail,
social media,
and fashion industry activity.
The combination of the above have yielded stabilization in
Coach's operating
performance in FY 2016 and FY 2017, improving Fitch's confidence
in its
projections of positive annual comps beginning 2017. Coupled
with modest
declines in square footage, Fitch expects modestly positive NA
sales growth
annually. Comps and EBITDA in recent quarters have stabilized
despite continued
challenges for many mid-tier mall-based apparel and accessories
retailers. Fitch
assumes slight EBITDA margin expansion from trough FY 2015-FY
2016 levels;
however, the fashion nature of Coach's assortment, coupled with
its recent
volatile history, could lead to either to material downside or
upside risk to
our expectations.
International Sales Stability
International sales, which represent approximately 40% of
revenue, have been
less volatile, with a 4% increase in FY 2015 and 9% in FY 2016
(constant
currency basis). Despite increasing economic headwinds, China
has continued its
growth trajectory, becoming Coach's largest international market
in FY 2016 at
$652 million, while Europe has had the highest growth rate,
albeit from a small
base. Japan, Coach's second largest international market at
approximately $560
million in FY 2016 revenue, has seen positive mid-single digit
constant currency
growth in FY 2016 after experiencing a modest constant currency
decline in FY
2015. Fitch expects annual sales growth beginning FY 2017 to
trend in the
mid-to-high single digits, predicated on mid-single-digit growth
in China and
significant square footage expansion in Europe.
Stable Credit Metrics
Despite a 42% decline in EBITDA from peak fiscal 2013 levels to
FY 2016 levels,
credit metrics remain reasonable with LTM adjusted debt/EBITDAR
leverage of
2.6x. Fitch expects standalone leverage to remain in the 2.6x to
2.7x range over
the next 24 to 26 months, with EBITDA growth in FY 2017 and
onwards and the $293
million term loan repayment being somewhat offset by increased
capitalized rent
from the headquarters sale-leaseback and expansion in China and
Europe. Assuming
the Kate Spade acquisition closes, leverage is expected to be
3.7x at close on a
pro forma basis and decline to 3.3x at end of FY 2018 following
pay down of the
expected $800 million six-month term loan. Leverage is expected
to trend to
under 3.0x two years post acquisition close on EBITDA growth.
Standalone Coach FCF is expected to be about $120 million in FY
2017 and
increase to $350 million to $400 million annually over the next
two to three
years as remodelling activity moderates and capex declines to
about $200
million. FCF assuming the transaction closes in FY 2018 is
expected to be around
$200 million in FY 2018 and increase to around $400 million
annually thereafter
driven by EBITDA growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects reported sales growth to be flattish in FY 2017
for standalone
Coach. NA Coach brand sales are expected to be up modestly and
international
sales down modestly. NA comps are expected to be around 2.5% in
FY 2017 and
positive low-single digits thereafter, with continued expansion
in Europe
driving low- to mid-single digit company-wide annual revenue
growth.
Assuming the acquisition closes in the beginning of FY 2018,
revenues are
expected to grow almost 40% to reflect the inclusion of Kate
Spade.
--FY 2017 standalone EBITDA is expected to up low-single digits
at $1.1 billion,
driven by improvement in NA comp stores sales and improve to
$1.2 billion by FY
2019/FY 2020. Including Kate Spade, EBITDA is expected to be
$1.4 billion in FY
2018 and improve to $1.6 billion thereafter, including the
around $50 million of
expected run-rate synergies.
--Standalone FCF is expected to be about $120 million in FY 2017
and increase to
$350 million to $400 million annually over the next two to three
years on
moderating capex. FCF including Kate Spade is expected to be
around $200 million
in FY 2018 and increase to around $400 million annually
thereafter driven by
EBITDA growth.
--Adjusted leverage on a standalone basis is expected to remain
in the 2.6x to
2.7x range over the next 24 to 26 months driven by EBITDA growth
and $293
million term loan repayment being somewhat offset by increased
capitalized rent
from the headquarters sale-leaseback and expansion in China and
Europe.
Adjusted leverage including Kate Spade is expected to be 3.7x at
close on a pro
forma basis and decline to 3.3x at end of FY 2018 following pay
down of the
expected $800 million six-month term loan. Leverage is expected
to trend to
under 3.0x two years post acquisition close on EBITDA growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would result from Coach's core NA
comparable store
sales growing in line with or better than the low- to mid-single
digit growth
which Fitch expects for the domestic luxury space, and total
EBITDA improving to
the $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion range, driving leverage to the
low 2x range.
A negative rating action could result from worse than expected
top-line,
profitability and cash flow trends driven by the inability to
stabilize its
market share in the low- to mid-tier luxury market; a slowdown
in the momentum
of Coach's international business; and/or a sustained increase
in leverage above
the mid-2x range.
LIQUIDITY
As of April 1, 2017, Coach had $1.9 billion in cash and
short-term investments,
of which approximately 70% was overseas. Coach has a $900
million unsecured
domestic facility with a maturity date of May 30, 2022.
Historically, Coach has generated strong FCF (after dividends)
of $700 million
to $800 million between FY 2011 through FY 2013. However, FCF
dropped to
approximately $390 million and $365 million FY 2014 and FY 2015,
respectively,
on significant EBITDA declines and spending on the new
headquarters. FCF was
negative $12 million in FY 2016 driven by $146 million capex
spend on the new
headquarters and higher interest costs.
Coach sold its interest in its headquarters in August 2016 and
subsequently paid
down its $293 million senior unsecured term loan.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Coach, Inc. as follows:
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Watch is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
JJ Boparai
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0543
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-212-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 8, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In 2016, Fitch
added back $87
million in noncash stock based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation and
excluded $122 million of restructuring and acquisition-related
charges.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x annual gross
rent expense.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
