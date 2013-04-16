(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to CoBank,
ACB's (CoBank) $200 million non-cumulative perpetual preferred
issuance.
Quarterly coupons are payable on Jan. 1, April 1, July 1 and
Oct. 1 of each year
(commencing on July 1, 2013). The securities are perpetual but
are callable on
the first day of January, April, July and October beginning July
1, 2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Bank hybrid securities, such as this preferred issuance, are
typically notched
down from the issuing entity's Viability rating. However, in the
absence of a
Viability rating (as is the case with CoBank), the hybrids are
notched from the
issuing entity's long-term IDR ('AA-' for CoBank). The notch
differential
reflects an assessment of loss severity of the preferred
issuance relative to
the average recoveries assumed for a typical bank senior debt
instrument. The
differential is also indicative of incremental non-performance
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
In this case, the hybrid instrument is rated five notches lower
than CoBank's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This reflects the
designed loss-absorbing
nature of the preferred stock as well as its non-cumulative or
deferral feature.
Therefore, the company's preferred ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in its long-term IDR.
Proceeds of the offering are intended to increase CoBank's
regulatory capital
levels and for general corporate purposes.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
CoBank, ACB
--Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012);
--'Fitch Affirms the Farm Credit System at 'AAA' & Farm Credit
System Banks at
'AA-'' (Sept. 11, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
