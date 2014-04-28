(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.'s (CCE) 12-year 2.75% EUR250 million
senior notes.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. CCE expects to use the net
proceeds for general
corporate purposes, which may include refinancing of commercial
paper, share
repurchases and the repayment of indebtedness.
The notes are issued by CCE and will rank equally with the
company's existing
senior unsecured obligations. Significant covenants include
limitations on
secured debt including a carve-out that allows for secured debt
that does not
exceed 15% of CCE's consolidated net tangible assets. CCE is not
bound by any
financial covenants. The notes are callable by CCE subject to a
make-whole
provision.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CCE's ratings reflect its stable cash flows, strong market
position, and
exclusive right to manufacture, sell and distribute Coca-Cola
brand beverages in
Western Europe. Coca-Cola products have leading market share
that allows for
premium pricing of the Coca-Cola brands within CCE's
non-alcoholic
ready-to-drink portfolio for each of its territories. In the LTM
period ended
March 28, 2014, CCE generated approximately $8.2 billion of net
sales with
almost 65% coming from its largest two markets, Great Britain
and France.
The ratings incorporate CCE's financial leverage, which is
currently at the top
end of Fitch's expectation for the rating category, and the
firm's good free
cash flow (FCF) generation. Fitch views the low- to mid-end of
CCE's net
leverage target of 2.5x to 3.0x as appropriate for the 'BBB+'
rating. CCE is
managing through the lackluster economic environment in Western
Europe which has
been characterized by lower consumer spending, higher
unemployment and the
negative effects of austerity programs.
During the first quarter ended March 28, 2014, net sales
decreased 2.5% on a
currency-neutral basis to $1.9 billion. Volumes, which decreased
1.5% during the
first quarter driven by the competitive environment and negative
impact of a key
operating strategy change in Great Britain, are expected to
improve during the
remainder of the year reflecting better weather and the
successful execution of
summer marketing programs. For the full year, CCE expects volume
will be up
modestly which Fitch believes is reasonable. Cost of sales per
case was flat in
the first quarter and net pricing per case rose 1.0% after
adjusting for
currency rate changes. CCE's long-term pricing target is 2%- 3%
and the company
expects pricing to cover cost of goods sold increases in 2014.
Liquidity
At March 28, 2014, CCE had good liquidity of $1.3 billion
including $286 million
of cash and full availability under the firm's $1 billion
multi-currency credit
facility expiring in September 2017. Free cash flow (FCF) for
the LTM period
ended March 28, 2014 was $352 million.
Fitch views CCE's 2014 guidance of low single-digit sales
growth,
mid-single-digit operating income growth, and FCF (before
dividend) of $650
million as achievable. CCE has operated below its long-term
targets of 4%-6%
sales growth and 6%-8% operating income growth for the past
several years. FCF,
which Fitch defines as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and
dividends, has averaged $338 million for the past three years.
CCE's FCF for
2013 of $307 million was moderately below historical levels due
to a $117
million cash restructuring charge in 2013. Fitch expects FCF to
be approximately
$400 million in 2014 with cash restructuring costs being
materially lower.
CCE has aggressively increased the dividend the past four years
from $0.12 to
$1.00, with the latest increase of 25% per share for 2014.
Consequently, Fitch
expects annual dividend payments approaching $250 million for
the year
translating to an approximate 40% dividend payout ratio. This
compares to a
payout of approximately 33% in 2012. Capital expenditures are
expected at $350
million during 2014, a moderate increase from the $313 million
spent in 2013.
CCE also has aggressively repurchased an average of $858 million
shares annually
during the last three years. The company plans to repurchase
$800 million of
shares for 2014 with $289 million shares repurchased during the
first quarter.
Credit Metrics
CCE's credit metrics are in line with Fitch's expectations, but
as mentioned
previously, are at the high end, resulting in limited room in
the rating. At
March 28, 2014, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 3.0x and
operating
EBITDA-to-gross interest expense in excess of 13x. Fitch
currently expects total
debt-to-operating EBITDA to remain in the high 2x range for
2014. This
translates to the midpoint of CCE's 2.5x - 3.0x net leverage
target. Longer-term
Fitch expects CCE will sustain and manage within the midpoint of
its net
leverage targets. Sustained gross leverage of approximately 3.0x
or less is
acceptable for the current ratings.
Increased share repurchases and dividends have caused net
leverage to increase
materially from historical levels of less than 2.0x. Higher
long-term leverage
is a concern as Fitch anticipates that acquisitions could occur,
but in the near
term are not likely. Ratings would be pressured in the event of
a large
debt-financed transaction as leverage (total debt-to-EBITDA)
would increase
above 3x.
Fitch believes CCE greatly values its current 'BBB+' and 'F2'
long-term and
short-term ratings. Therefore, in the case of a large
debt-financed acquisition,
expectations are that CCE would use FCF to quickly reduce
leverage back to its
targeted range in a 12-to-18-month timeframe. In addition, Fitch
expects CCE
would limit share buybacks if leverage increased as a result of
an acquisition
and/or if any material deterioration in future operating
performance occurred.
At March 28, 2014, CCE had no material long-term debt maturing
over the next 12
months and had issued $402 million in commercial paper. Material
maturities in
2015 and 2016 include $475 million of 2.125% notes and $250
million of 2% notes.
A material portion of CCE's debt obligations remain
dollar-denominated. However,
with this Euro-based offering, Fitch expects the company will
continue to narrow
the currency mismatch between the firm's debt balances and its
cash flow.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently below 2.3x or net
leverage below
management's targeted range of 2.5x to 3.0x due to operating
income growth and
continued strong FCF generation that results in debt reduction;
--Significant additional geographic diversification concurrent
with lower
leverage and/or an equity stake and board representation by The
Coca-Cola
Company.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained above 3.0x;
--Persistent declines in volumes concurrent with material margin
compression and
significantly lower FCF that could be driven by additional
material dividend
increases, the mature economies, increased excise taxes and/or
obesity concerns;
--Continued debt-financed share repurchases concurrent with
materially weaker
volumes and margin contraction;
--Material debt-financed acquisitions, given declining room in
current ratings.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Disclosure: Veronique Morali, Vice Chairman of Fitch Group, Inc.
and a member of
its board, is also a member of the board of Coca-Cola
Enterprises, Inc. Ms.
Morali does not participate in any Fitch rating committees,
including that of
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
