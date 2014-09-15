(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to The
Coca-Cola Company's (Coca-Cola) issuance of EUR2 billion senior
notes including
EUR800 million of 1.125% notes due 2022 and EUR1.2 billion of
1.875% notes due
2026. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Coca-Cola had
approximately $40.2 billion
of debt as of June 27, 2014. A complete list of ratings follows
at the end of
this release.
The notes will be issued by Coca-Cola and will rank equally with
the company's
senior unsecured obligations. Coca-Cola will use the net
proceeds from the
offering for general corporate purposes, which may include
working capital,
capital expenditures, acquisitions of or investments in
businesses or assets,
redemption and repayment of short-term or long-term borrowings
and purchases of
our common stock.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Global Brands
Coca-Cola's ratings are supported by its position as the world's
largest global
beverage company and the value of the Coca-Cola brand. Coca-Cola
has 17 $1
billion brands, including: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite,
Powerade, Minute Maid,
and Dasani. Given the prominence of carbonated soft drinks
(CSDs) in Coca-Cola's
beverage portfolio, the ratings consider the multiyear decline
in CSD volumes in
the U.S., growing scrutiny over artificial sweeteners affecting
diet CSD demand
in North America, and modest CSD growth in other developed
countries. However,
this risk is mitigated by Coca-Cola's market strength in
developing, higher
growth geographies with low per capita consumption
characteristics that should
provide an important longer-term offset.
Debt Structure, Elevated Leverage
Fitch remains concerned with Coca-Cola's high gross leverage
that has been
elevated by substantial commercial paper (CP) balances.
Coca-Cola's gross
leverage is weak for the rating category at 3.0x on a total
debt-to-operating
EBITDA basis for the second quarter ending June 27, 2014, up
from 2.4x at the
end of 2012. FFO adjusted leverage was 3.9x and FFO fixed charge
coverage was
14.8x.
Coca-Cola's commercial paper (CP) balance remains substantial at
$19.9 billion
as of June 27, 2014. The CP mix is approximately half of the
firm's overall
capital structure which Fitch believes increases Coca-Cola's
financial risk.
Coca-Cola has indicated that $20 billion is the upper limit for
its CP program.
The growth in CP balances results from Coca-Cola's mismatch
between its U.S.
cash outflows and its significant international cash inflows
which the company
has not felt a need to repatriate at this time. Coca-Cola
maintains a comparable
cash balance along with its committed bank lines to provide
backup to its CP
borrowings. Fitch believes Coca-Cola should advance a
longer-term plan to
address the structural mismatch and the large CP balance
including any reduction
in cash matching any corresponding reduction in CP levels, thus
lowering gross
debt.
Strong Cash Generation, Liquidity
Coca-Cola's ratings reflect the company's ability to
consistently generate
considerable cash flow from operations (CFFO) and free cash flow
(FCF). For the
LTM period ending June 27, 2014, Coca-Cola generated $11.1
billion and $3.5
billion (after adjusting for dividends) of CFFO and FCF,
respectively, after
generating $10.6 billion and $3.3 billion for the year ended
Dec. 31, 2012.
Fitch expects Coca-Cola's FCF in 2014 to be in excess of $3.5
billion driven in
part by reduced pension contributions and improved working
capital. Coca-Cola
has committed to $2.5 billion to $3 billion of net share
repurchases in 2014,
after repurchasing a net $3.5 billion in 2013. Net share
repurchases was $1.3
billion for the first half of 2014. LTM dividends were $5.1
billion representing
a cash flow payout ratio of 59%. Coca-Cola's long-term debt
maturing in the next
12 months was $1.5 billion.
As of June 27, 2014, Coca-Cola's $27.9 billion liquidity
position consisted of
$18.1 billion of cash and short-term investments, $3.5 billion
of marketable
securities, and $6.3 billion of availability under its committed
credit lines
and revolving credit facility that mature August 2019. As part
of Fitch's
corporate policy, off shore cash is viewed as not readily
accessible due to a
general reluctance of firm's to repatriate because of
incremental tax cost
although Fitch recognizes the significant cash balances that
back Coca-Cola's CP
program is a key mitigating ratings factor.
Consistent Operating Performance
Coca-Cola has demonstrated good execution and resiliency in the
past with
top-line and cash flow growth driven by increasing volume,
price/mix and
improved operating expense leverage. Persistent global
macroeconomic pressure,
higher taxes, negative perceptions of artificial sweeteners and
weather-related
issues has made past volume growth more challenging. During the
six-month period
ended June 27, 2014, consolidated net operating revenue
excluding the negative
effects of currency and structural changes grew 3%. Concentrate
volumes rose 1%
while price/mix contributed 2%. Operating income increased 6%
excluding the
impacts of currency and structural changes. Coca-Cola's first
half 2014
performance was in line with Fitch's expectations.
Coca-Cola's expectations for an incremental $1 billion in
productivity savings
by 2016 that will be primarily redirected for increased media
investments should
further support brand development.
M&A Investments
The ratings also consider the potential for future acquisitions
given the
company's transaction history. Fitch views KO's investments in
minority
positions of Monster Beverage and Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. as
relatively low
risk and having key strategic benefits of improving product
diversification and
distribution. The shifting secular trends within the soft drink
industry make
these investments essential to create an additional avenue for
growth.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. (CCR) Ratings
Fitch does not make a rating distinction between Coca-Cola
Company and CCR
issued obligations, since default risk is very low at this level
on the rating
scale. CCR's notes are structurally superior to the notes issued
by Coca-Cola.
Fitch currently rates The Coca-Cola Company (Coca-Cola) and its
subsidiaries as
follows:
The Coca-Cola Company
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Bank credit facilities 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--CP 'F1'.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments
Canada, Ltd. (CCR)
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Senior shelf 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Secondary Analyst
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
