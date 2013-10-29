(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to The
Coca-Cola Company's (Coca-Cola) proposed multi-tranche issuance
of $5 billion of
notes due in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2023. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
The notes will be issued by Coca-Cola and will rank equally with
the company's
senior unsecured obligations. Coca-Cola will use the net
proceeds from the
offering to fund a redemption of the Company's $1.25 billion
0.75% Notes due
November 2013, $1 billion Floating Rate Notes due March 2014 and
$900 million
3.625% Notes due March 2014, to pay related fees and expenses
including
redemption premiums and for general corporate purposes.
Coca-Cola has $36.2
billion of total debt as of the end of the third quarter 2013,
of which $18.8
billion was commercial paper.
The new notes are being issued under the company's existing
indenture dated
April 26, 1988. While the indenture's restrictive covenants
include limitations
on secured debt and sale and leaseback transactions, the
prospectus for the new
notes excludes those covenants. Coca-Cola is not bound by any
financial
covenants. The 2016 floating-rate notes may not be redeemed
prior to maturity.
The 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2023 notes are callable by Coca-Cola
subject to a
make-whole provision.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Coca-Cola's ratings are supported by its position as the world's
largest global
beverage company and the value of the Coca-Cola brand. Coca-Cola
has 16 $1
billion brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite,
Powerade, Minute Maid,
and Dasani. Given the prominence of carbonated soft drinks
(CSDs) in Coca-Cola's
beverage portfolio, the ratings consider the multiyear decline
in CSD volumes in
the U.S., growing scrutiny over artificial sweetners and modest
CSD growth in
other developed countries. However, this risk is mitigated by
Coca-Cola's market
strength in developing, higher-growth geographies with low per
capita
consumption characteristics that provides an important offset.
Coca-Cola's ratings reflect the company's ability to
consistently generate
considerable cash flow from operations (CFFO) and free cash flow
(FCF).
Coca-Cola has demonstrated good execution and resiliency with
topline and cash
flow growth driven by increasing volume, price/mix and improved
operating
expense leverage, despite persistent global macroeconomic
pressure. Coca- Cola
generated $7.7 billion and $2.3 billion (after adjusting for
dividends) of CFFO
and FCF respectively for the first three quarters of 2013, after
generating
$10.6 billion and $3.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012.
Consequently, Fitch still expects Coca-Cola's FCF to exceed $3
billion in 2013.
Coca-Cola is tracking at the lower end of its long-term
financial targets of
3%-4% worldwide volume and 6%-8% operating income growth.
Despite the current
macroeconomic headwinds, year-to-date volume growth was 2% and
operating growth
was 6% excluding the effects of structural considerations. The
global economic
recovery remains fragile, negatively affecting consumer
spending, with pockets
of volatility across emerging market regions.
Fitch is concerned about the significant growth in Coca-Cola's
commercial paper
(CP) balance over the past year. CP reached $18.8 billion at the
end of the
third quarter, an increase of $2.5 billion during 2013. This
compares to $12.9
billion in 2011. The commercial paper mix now represents more
than 50% of the
firm's overall capital structure. Despite the company's strong
liquidity and
good market access, Fitch believes this level of CP could result
in modestly
higher financial risk over the longer term.
The growth in CP balances results from Coca-Cola's mismatch
between its U.S.
cash outflows and its significant international cash inflows
which the company
has been reluctant to repatriate. Coca Cola maintains a
comparable cash balance
along with its committed bank lines to provide backup to its CP
borrowings. At
Sept. 27, 2013, Coca-Cola's liquidity position of $26.9 billion
consisted of
$17.3 billion of cash, $3.2 billion of short-term investments,
and $6.4 billion
of availability under its committed credit lines and revolving
credit facility.
Coca-Cola has committed to $3 billion to $3.5 billion of net
share repurchases
in 2013, after repurchasing a net $3.1 billion in 2012. Share
repurchases are
pacing close to FCF generation with $2.7 billion of common stock
repurchased
during 2013. While not anticipated, a material reduction in
Coca-Cola's cash
balance without a commensurate reduction in debt could result in
a negative
rating action.
Coca-Cola's leverage was 2.7x on a total debt to operating
EBITDA basis as of
Sept. 27, 2013, up from 2.2x a year ago. Fitch considers
leverage above 2.0x as
weak for the rating category but ratings incorporated the fact
that Coca-Cola's
net leverage at Sept. 27, 2013 was 1.2x. Fitch believes Coca-
Cola should
address its large CP balance in the near-to-intermediate term
with any reduction
in cash matching any corresponding reduction in CP levels. With
the expected
refinancing of debt maturing in 2013 and 2014, Coca-Cola nearest
longer-term
debt maturities are not until 2015 with $2.5 billion and 2016
with $1.7 billion
coming due.
Ratings also consider the potential of future acquisitions given
the company's
transaction history. Fitch recognizes Coca-Cola's acquisitions
could be
partially funded with debt but believes the company would likely
restore credit
measures back in line within a reasonable timeframe given its
excess cash
generation and cash flow growth. For large transactions, Fitch
would expect
Coca-Cola to curtail share repurchases.
Fitch does not make a rating distinction between Coca-Cola
Company and Coca-Cola
Refreshments USA, Inc. (CCR) issued obligations, since default
risk is very low
at this level on the rating scale. CCR's notes are structurally
superior to the
notes issued by Coca-Cola.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating include:
Coca-Cola's ratings could be positively affected by the company
attaining total
debt to operating EBITDA below 1.5x in combination with a stated
commitment to
maintain stronger credit protection measures.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
Coca-Cola's ratings would be negatively affected by a large
debt-financed
acquisition or share repurchase program or a reduction in cash
and cash
equivalents without a commensurate reduction in CP balances.
While Coca-Cola has
more CP outstanding than capacity under its various committed
facilities, the
company has consistently maintained a large cash balance, and
the combination of
cash and facility availability provide adequate backup for the
$18.8 billion of
CP.
In addition, further negative pressure from increased declines
with CSD volumes
in the U.S., greater than expected volatility in emerging market
regions,
aggressive excise taxes increases in multiple regions, shift in
focus from
pricing to volume and margin erosion from channel mix shifts
could also affect
ratings.
Fitch currently rates Coca-Cola as follows:
The Coca-Cola Company
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Bank credit facilities 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--CP 'F1'.
Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. and Coca-Cola Refreshments
Canada, Ltd. (CCR)
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Sr. Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Secondary Analyst
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Committee Chairperson
Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
