(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned COFACE SA's EUR380m dated subordinated notes, irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Compagnie francaise d'assurance pour le commerce exterieur (Coface), a final rating of 'A-', following receipt of final documentation which conforms with information previously received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of the bond is notched down two levels from Coface's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', in line with Fitch's criteria. The main purpose of the bonds is to optimise the group's capital structure. It will be redeemed at maturity in March 2024. The securities pay a fixed annual coupon of 4.125% for 10 years. The notes are subordinated to senior creditors and senior to deeply subordinated notes. The company has the option to defer coupon payments on a cumulative basis if the regulatory solvency margin ratio falls below 100% or if regulator deems it necessary in view of its assessment of the financial condition of the group with applicable supervisory regulations. According to the terms and conditions, the new bond qualifies for Tier 2 capital recognition under Solvency 2 and currently qualifies for 100% equity credit under Solvency 1. Under Fitch's methodology, this instrument is treated as 100% capital within Fitch's risk-based capital assessment and as 100% debt in Fitch's financial leverage calculations. COFACE SA's financial leverage ratio is expected to remain within a range that is commensurate with the group's current rating level. RATING SENSITIVITIES The debt rating is subject to the same rating factors that might affect COFACE SA's Long-term IDR. The ratings could be downgraded if capital is extracted by ultimate parent Natixis from Coface or if Coface's standalone profile deteriorates as a result of increased corporate insolvencies leading to a combined ratio above 100% or a material fall in capital from current levels over a sustained period. Factors that could trigger a rating upgrade include a new and financially stronger shareholding structure in which Coface's strategic importance increases while maintaining its strong standalone financial profile. COFACE SA's other ratings, which are unaffected by today's action, are as follows: COFACE SA: Long-term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: 'F1' Commercial paper: 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 78 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Fitch may have provided another permissible service to the rated entity or its related third parties. Details of this service for ratings for which the lead analyst is based in an EU registered entity can be found on the entity summary page for this issuer on the Fitch website. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13 November 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.