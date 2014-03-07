(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-'
rating to
Colgate-Palmolive Company's (Colgate) 1.75% $500 million
medium-term notes due
March 15, 2019 and 3.25% $500 million medium-term notes due
March 15, 2024. The
company plans to use $600 million of the proceeds to repay and
retire the 1.25%
$250 million medium-term notes due May 1, 2014 and the 4.75%
Eur250 million
medium-term notes due June 13, 2014. The remainder will be used
for general
corporate purposes including repaying outstanding commercial
paper (CP)
balances. As of Dec. 31, 2013, Colgate had no outstanding CP
but typically has
significant balances inter-quarter.
The new notes are issued under the company's 1992 indenture and
may be redeemed
at Colgate's option. Given Colgate's high credit quality,
repurchase upon change
of control language has not been included in any notes to date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Scale, Strong Credit Measures
The ratings reflect the company's scale with more than $17
billion in revenues
at Dec. 31, 2013, leading market shares, consistently strong
operating
performance, and considerable liquidity. Colgate's adjusted
EBITDA margin of
approximately 27% is in the top tier of large personal care
manufacturers. The
company generated $1.1 billion free cash flow (cash flow from
operations minus
capital expenditures and dividends) last year. Leverage ended at
1.2x, meeting
Fitch's expectations, and has been at this level or less in each
of the past six
years. Colgate's leverage is expected to remain in this range
through the medium
term.
Geographic Diversification
Colgate is one of the most geographically diversified consumer
products
companies, generating more than 75% of its revenues outside the
United States.
More than half of Colgate's revenues are generated from
developing markets.
Latin America (approximately 29% of revenues and adjusted
operating profit
before corporate expenses) is a particular stronghold where the
company
maintains very high toothpaste and toothbrush shares of more
than 40% (Nielsen
Holdings, N.V.). The ratings also encompass volatility in
revenues and profits
from developing markets.
Significant Liquidity, Manageable Debt
The company is highly liquid with a $1.85 billion un-utilized
five-year bank
facility expiring in November 2018, a 364-day $145 million
revolver maturing in
November 2014, more than $962 million in cash, and considerable
access to the
capital markets. The 364-day revolver is likely to be extended
as it provides
additional support to the company's large CP program. During the
quarter,
Colgate's CP outstanding can approach total revolver
commitments. For example,
average daily balances during 2013 were $1.7 billion.
Debt balances of $5.7 billion increased modestly over last
year's $5.2 billion.
Fitch does not expect debt balances to increase markedly.
Long-term debt
maturities over the next four years are modest in relation to
Colgate's
substantial cash flow with $895 million, the largest amount, due
in 2014. The
bulk of the $895 million is being refinanced with the current
issuances. Less
than $500 million is due annually in 2015 and 2016. Much of
these balances are
expected to be refinanced as the company manages its capital
structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may lead to a positive rating action
include:
A positive rating action is not likely as Colgate manages its
financial metrics
and performance commensurate with the current category. Fitch
notes that Colgate
executes sizeable share repurchase programs and/or medium-sized
acquisitions
whenever credit protection measures drift towards a higher
rating category.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
A negative rating action is not expected given Colgate's low
business risk and
conservative management team. While Colgate's credit protection
measures are
solid there is little room for further increases in leverage
within this rating
category.
Fitch currently rates Colgate as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'AA-';
--Revolving credit facilities 'AA-';
--CP program 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Judi Rossetti, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Committee Chairperson
Wesley E Moultrie, II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (August 2013).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
