(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to
Comcast Corporation's (Comcast) benchmark size, senior unsecured
notes maturing
2024 and 2044. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be
used for general
corporate purposes which may include the repayment of amounts
outstanding under
the company's commercial paper program and a portion of
NBCUniversal's $900
million principal amount of 2.1% notes due April 2014. The notes
will be
guaranteed by Comcast's subsidiaries included in the company's
cross-guaranty
structure. The Rating Outlook for all of Comcast's ratings is
Stable. As of Dec.
31, 2013 Comcast had approximately $48.6 billion of debt
outstanding, including
$11.2 billion outstanding at NBCUniversal Media, LLC
(NBCUniversal).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Comcast's pending merger with TWC is strategically sound and
creates
significant opportunity to realize operating and capital
spending efficiencies
with minimal execution risk and enables the combined entity to
effectively
compete on a national scale for incremental commercial segment
business.
--The all-stock consideration structure of the merger with TWC
is not expected
to have a material impact on Comcast's credit protection
measures.
--Comcast's capital structure and financial strategy remains
intact and centered
on reducing leverage to its target of between 1.5x and 2.0x.
--Fitch does not expect any material change to Comcast's capital
allocation
strategy over the near term and believes there is sufficient
capacity within the
ratings to accommodate a contemplated expansion of Comcast's
share repurchase
authorization.
Comcast's ratings reflect its strong competitive position as one
of the largest
video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential
and business
customers in the U.S. and the company's compelling subscriber
clustering
profile. In Fitch's view, NBCUniversal's size, scale, leading
brand positions,
and diversity of operations and business risk as one of the
world's leading
media and entertainment companies, all lower the business risk
attributable to
Comcast's credit profile. These factors also create new avenues
for revenue and
cash flow growth while limiting the near-term impact on
Comcast's balance sheet
and credit profile.
The pending merger with TWC enables Comcast to extend its
operating strategies
and technology roadmap into TWC's operations, creating the
opportunity to
realize material operating cost and capital spending
efficiencies. Fitch points
out that Comcast's cable-segment EBITDA margin was nearly 500
basis points
higher than the comparable TWC EBITDA margin during the year
ended 2013.
Comcast's ability to successfully establish its key operating
strategies within
TWC's legacy operations creates a potential $1 billion EBITDA
benefit for the
combined entity. Additionally, the national scope of the
combined entities'
cable infrastructure will position the company to effectively
compete for a
higher tier commercial business. Combined commercial-segment
revenues totaled
approximately $5.5 billion during 2013, representing the
second-fastest growing
business segment of the combined entity. Fitch anticipates the
merger with TWC
will close by the end of 2014.
Fitch estimates that approximately $73.6 billion of debt and
preferred stock was
outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2013 on a pro forma basis translating
into pro forma
leverage of 2.5x. The pro forma leverage represents a modest
increase relative
to Comcast's actual leverage of 2.2x (Fitch calculation). Fitch
expects
Comcast's credit profile will strengthen on a pro forma basis
with consolidated
pro forma leverage of 2.2x by year-end 2014, approaching 2x by
the end of 2015
in the absence of significant cost or operating synergies.
Comcast's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility
are strong based
on Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to
generate material
amounts of free cash flow (FCF). Fitch acknowledges that
Comcast's share
repurchase program represents a significant use of cash;
however, Fitch believes
that the company would reduce the level of share repurchases
should the
operating environment materially change, in order to maximize
financial
flexibility. The liquidity position is further supported by cash
on hand (which
totaled $1.7 billion on a consolidated basis as of Dec. 31,
2013) and $4.7
billion of collective available borrowing capacity (as of Dec.
31, 2013) from
Comcast's two revolving credit facilities. Commitments under
Comcast's $6.25
billion revolver will expire during June 2017 while the
commitments related to
NBCUniversal Enterprise's $1.35 billion revolver expire during
March 2018.
Comcast's debt maturity profile is well-laddered and within
Fitch's FCF
expectation. Maturities total approximately $1.9 billion during
2014 (including
$900 million at NBCUniversal Media) excluding outstanding
commercial paper,
followed by $3.4 billion during 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
--A positive rating action would likely coincide with Comcast
achieving and
committing to a financial policy consistent with an 'A' rating,
including
maintaining its leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Comcast would need to
demonstrate that its operating profile will not materially
decline in the face
of competition and less than robust housing and employment
conditions.
--Negative rating actions would likely coincide with
discretionary actions of
Comcast's management including, but not limited to, the company
adopting a more
aggressive financial strategy, or event-driven merger and
acquisition activity,
that drive leverage beyond 2.5x in the absence of a credible
deleveraging plan.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Committee Chairperson
Richard Hunter
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1102
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Rating Telecom Companies' (Aug. 9, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.