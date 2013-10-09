(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Commerzbank AG - Mortgage Pfandbriefe here FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Commerzbank AG's (CBK; A+/Stable/F1+) inaugural mortgage Pfandbrief issue an expected 'AAA(EXP)' rating with a Stable Outlook. The first Pfandbrief is expected to be issued with a size of EUR500m, a fixed coupon and a maturity of seven years. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating on CBK's mortgage Pfandbrief is based on CBK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an assigned Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the over-collateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and the Pfandbrief of at least 10.5%, equal to the breakeven OC for a 'AAA' rating, and factoring in a two-notch uplift for outstanding recoveries given default. The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. The systemic alternative management and asset segregation are equivalent for all German Pfandbrief programmes and assessed as very low risk and low risk respectively. The cover pool-specific alternative management component is assessed as low risk and the privileged derivative component as very low risk. There are no derivatives registered in the cover pool. RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating of CBK's mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB+' or lower; (ii) the D-Cap falls by three or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below the agency's 'AAA' breakeven level of 10.5%. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal requirement of 2% excess OC on a net present value basis, it would not be sufficient to allow for timely payment of the Pfandbriefe following an issuer default. As a result, the Pfandbriefe rating would be downgraded to 'AA' reflecting outstanding recoveries and thus a two-notch rating uplift above Commerzbank's IDR. PROGRAMME CHARACTERISTICS The provisional cover pool consists of 2,848 residential mortgage loans with a total outstanding balance of EUR0.78bn. By end-December 2013, CBK expects the cover pool to increase above EUR1bn. Of the loans 95.1% are annuity loans; the remainder are bullet loans. Only 0.1% of the loans are floating-rate. The seasoning of the portfolio averages two years. The weighted average (WA) remaining term to maturity averages 24 years. The maximum loan amount on a borrower level in the cover pool accounts to EUR6.2m. In a 'AAA' stress scenario, Fitch calculated a default rate of 26.5% and a recovery rate of 72.4% for the cover pool resulting in a loss of 7.3%. The redemption profile of the bonds does not match the amortisation of the cover pool. The cover assets are amortising, with a weighted average remaining term to maturity of around 24 years based on the calculated final maturity date, while that of the Pfandbriefe is seven years. The regular asset cash flows may not be sufficient to redeem maturing Pfandbriefe, resulting in the need to sell assets. Fitch models asset sales at a stressed price leading to a higher breakeven OC and more assets to be sold. The breakeven OC level calculated by Fitch is highly sensitive to prepayment assumptions and varying bond maturities. The Pfandbriefe are payable in full at bond maturity while the assets provide incoming cash flows over a longer time period. The cash flow profiles are well-matched in terms of interest rates and currencies. All cover assets and the covered bonds are EUR-denominated. The loans in the initial cover pool predominantly carry a fixed interest rate (initially 99.9%), while the covered bonds are expected to pay a fixed coupon. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account when modelling the expected cash flows by applying stresses to interest rates movements. More details on the programme's structure and Fitch's analysis are published in the Presale report which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04 September 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany' dated 13 June 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 