NEW YORK, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB/RR1'
rating to
CHS/Community Health Systems Inc.'s $1.75 billion senior secured
notes. Proceeds
will be used to refinance existing senior secured notes and
secured term loans.
The Rating Outlook is Negative. The ratings apply to $15.5
billion of debt
outstanding at Dec. 31, 2016. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Persistent Credit Profile Headwinds: The Negative Outlook
reflects CHS' high
leverage, weak operating trends since the acquisition of rival
hospital operator
Health Management Associates (HMA) in late 2014, and execution
risk surrounding
a divestiture and business repositioning plan in some of the
company's markets.
Growth in EBITDA has also been hampered by ongoing government
investigations and
lawsuits.
Lingering High Leverage: Progress towards deleveraging has been
slow since the
HMA acquisition; total debt/EBITDA is about 7.2x, versus 5.2x
prior to the
acquisition. During 2016 CHS paid down $1.6 billion of debt
primarily with the
proceeds from the spin-off of Quorum Health Corporation (QHC)
and the sale of a
minority interest in several hospitals in Las Vegas. This was
the first
substantial debt repayment since the HMA acquisition.
Ongoing Divestiture Program: CHS has completed or announced
further asset sales,
including divestiture of several more hospitals, some medical
office buildings
and an 80% share of its home health business. Most of these
transactions are
expected to close in Q1'17, and Fitch estimates net cash
proceeds from the
announced transactions of about $900 million. A recent amendment
to the terms of
the credit facilities requires that asset sale proceeds are used
to repay term
loan borrowings.
Lower EBITDA, More Profitable Portfolio: Fitch's $2.13 billion
and $2.16 billion
EBITDA forecast for CHS for 2017 and 2018, respectively,
reflects the loss of a
cumulative $3 billion in revenue as a result of the company's
portfolio pruning
program. On the Q4'16 earnings call, management said they have
plans to divest
assets that contribute about 15% of 2016 revenue; this includes
the $1.8 billion
in revenues represented by announced transactions expected to
close in early
2017. The divestiture program is a central focus of an
operational turn-around
plan to improve same hospital margins and sharpen focus on a
subset of core
markets with better organic operating prospects.
Headwinds to Less Acute Volumes: CHS' legacy hospital portfolio
is exposed to
small rural markets facing secular headwinds to lesser acuity
patient volumes.
Volume trends in the company's markets are highly susceptible to
weak
macro-economic conditions and seasonal influences on flu and
respiratory cases.
Health insurers and government payors have been increasing
scrutiny of short
stay admissions and preventable hospital readmissions. CHS has
made some headway
in turning around industry lagging volume trends, but these
challenges have
proven difficult to overcome.
Repositioning Portfolio Should Help: Repositioning the portfolio
around larger,
faster growing markets should help CHS' organic volume growth by
reducing
exposure to these lesser acuity volumes. Much like its peers in
larger hospital
markets, the company is shifting the investment focus to
building comprehensive
networks of inpatient and outpatient facilities to capture share
in certain
targeted markets. This is a strategy that is aligned with
secular trends in
healthcare delivery and should benefit the operating profile.
However,
successful execution of this repositioning is not without
challenges from both
an operational execution and capital investment perspective and
is occurring at
a time when cash flow generation is depressed relative to
historical levels and
management is still grappling with HMA integration issues.
Progress in Resolution of Legal Issues: CHS has been dealing
with government
investigations and lawsuits related to the issue of short-stay
hospital
admissions. CHS has made good progress in resolving the legal
issues facing the
legacy CHS hospitals, which did not involve financial fines
significant enough
to threaten financial flexibility and provided some comfort that
the scope of
the potential HMA fines or penalties will be similarly
manageable. The timing of
cash payment to settle the HMA liabilities is uncertain.
At Dec. 31, 2016, CHS has recorded a $260 million reserve for
potential
financial payment associated with these cases. Based on the size
of the
financial settlement negotiated for the legacy CHS hospitals,
Fitch thinks the
reserve is likely adequate to cover the eventual penalty,
although there is a
tail risk scenario where the payment is greater. The reserve
also mirrors the
size of the contingent value right agreed to as part of the HMA
acquisition,
which essentially establishes a floor on the payment amount.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CHS include:
--Top line growth of negative 12.2% and negative 1.6% in 2017
and 2018,
respectively, reflects completed and planned divestitures.
Underlying same
hospital growth of 1%-2% is driven by pricing as patient volumes
are assumed to
be flat at best and slightly down in most payor classes.
--EBITDA before associate and minority dividends of $2.13
billion and $2.16
billion in 2017 and 2018, respectively, assumes that the
operating EBITDA margin
recovers about 100 bps by the end of 2017, to 13.1%, versus the
Dec. 31, 2016
LTM level of 12.1%, as the result of divesting less profitable
hospitals.
--FCF margin of 1.6% in 2017 (same as 2016 level) and improving
to above 2% in
2018-2019, benefiting from lower cash interest expense due to
debt re-payment,
and higher profitability.
--Capital intensity of 4.5% in 2017 and rising to 5% by 2019,
reflecting an
assumption of increased investment in the company's remaining
hospital markets.
--Total debt/ EBITDA after associate and minority dividends
drops below 7x in
2017 due to debt repaid with divestiture proceeds; and there are
no issues with
maintaining debt covenant compliance during the forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of CHS' 'B' IDR considers total debt/EBITDA after
associate and
minority dividends slowly declining to about 6.5x over the next
several years,
primarily due to debt reduction in 2017 and slight growth of
EBITDA due to
stabilizing operating trends in the outer years of the 2017-2020
forecast
period. Maintenance of the rating also considers that CHS will
generate at least
break even FCF.
A downgrade to 'B-' could result from total debt/EBITDA after
associate and
minority dividends durably above 7.0x coupled with a cash flow
deficit that
requires incremental debt funding. An expectation of total
debt/EBITDA after
associate and minority dividends sustained near 5.5x and a FCF
margin of 3%-4%
could result in an upgrade to 'B+'.
Risks to the operating outlook include the inability of
management to execute on
operational improvements necessary to improve organic volume
growth and
profitability. This could be evidenced by difficultly completing
the remaining
planned divestitures and associated debt pay-down, and/or
sustained negative
growth in CHS' same hospital adjusted admissions.
LIQUIDITY
At Dec. 31, 30, 2016, sources of liquidity included $238 million
of cash on hand
and $945 million of available capacity on the senior secured
credit facility
cash flow revolver; the company generated LTM FCF of $301
million. CHS'
EBITDA/interest paid is solid for the 'B' rating category at
2.3x. Upcoming debt
maturities include an A/R securitization facility with $677
million outstanding
at Dec 31, 2016; $250 million of the $700 million A/R funding
commitment matures
November 2017 and the remaining $450 million matures November
2018.
The 2018-2019 maturity schedule includes $2.2 billion of
maturities in 2018 and
$3.5 billion in 2019. The upcoming maturities are all secured
debt with the
exception of $1.9 billion of unsecured notes maturing in 2019;
the terms of the
unsecured note indentures do limit the company's ability to
refinance unsecured
debt with secured debt. Fitch expects the new $1.75 billion of
secured notes
will be used to refinance a portion of the 2018 secured debt
maturities.
CHS was granted an amendment to the terms of the credit
agreement by the bank
lenders during Q4'16 to give near-term relief on the financial
maintenance
covenant levels. There was no increase in pricing, but the
credit enhancements
for the lenders strengthened the conditions under which the
company is required
to use divestiture proceeds to reduce debt, which is a near-term
positive from a
credit profile perspective. Despite the forecasted decline in
EBITDA in the
ratings case, Fitch expects the company to remain in compliance
with the
financial maintenance covenants through the projection period.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Community Health Systems, Inc.:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'B'.
CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.:
--IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility upgraded to 'BB/RR1' from
'BB-/RR2';
--Senior secured notes upgraded to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB-/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'CCC+/RR6' from 'B/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
The 'BB/RR1' rating for CHS' secured debt (which includes the
bank term loans,
revolver and senior secured notes) reflects Fitch's expectations
for 91%
recovery under a hypothetical bankruptcy scenario. The
'CCC+/RR6' rating on CHS'
$6.1 billion senior unsecured notes reflects Fitch's
expectations of no recovery
for these lenders in bankruptcy.
The changes in the debt issue ratings reflect Fitch's
understanding that the
equity value of non-guarantor operating subsidiaries would be
recovered by the
secured debt lenders prior to any residual value flowing to the
unsecured
lenders. Fitch's recovery waterfall reflects this assumption
based on terms in
the credit facility collateral and pledge agreement.
In the U.S. healthcare sector, Fitch consistently uses a
going-concern approach
to valuation as opposed to assuming a liquidation value;
intrinsic value is
assumed to be greater than liquidation value for these
companies, implying that
the most likely outcome post-default would be reorganization
rather than
liquidation.
The going-concern cash flow (measured by EBITDA) estimate
assumes an initial
deterioration that provokes a default which is somewhat offset
by corrective
actions that would take place during restructuring. Fitch
assumes a 30% discount
to its 2017 forecasted EBITDA less distributions to
non-controlling interests of
$2.048 billion for CHS, resulting in a going concern EBITDA
estimate of $1.43
billion.
Fitch applies a 7x multiple to CHS' going concern EBITDA,
resulting in an
enterprise value (EV) of $10 billion. The 7x multiple is based
on observation of
both recent transactions/takeout and public market multiples in
the healthcare
industry. Administrative claims are assumed to consume 10%, or
about $1 billion
of EV, which is a standard assumption in Fitch's recovery
analysis. Also
standard in its analysis, Fitch assumes that CHS would fully
draw the available
balances on the bank credit revolver and the A/R securitization
facility in a
bankruptcy scenario and includes those amounts in the claims
waterfall.
Fitch applies a waterfall analysis to the going-concern EV based
on the relative
claims of the debt in the capital structure. Fitch estimates EV
available for
claims of $9 billion. Secured claims, including the A/R
securitization, the bank
revolver, term loans and senior secured notes are assumed to be
$9.9 billion,
leaving no value for unsecured lenders.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
