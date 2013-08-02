(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Compagnie Generale de
Location d'Equipements (CGL) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A',
Short-term IDR of 'F1' and Support Rating of '1'. The Outlook on the Long-Term
IDR is Stable.
CGL is one of the main non-captive car finance companies in France and a leading
recreational boat lender in Europe. CGL is a licenced credit institution and is
a subsidiary of Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/F1/a-).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CGL's ratings are based on Fitch's view that there is an extremely high
probability that CGL's parent, SG, would provide support, in case of need. CGL's
IDRs are equalised with those of SG as Fitch considers CGL a core subsidiary of
SG. SG's IDRs reflect the extremely high probability of support from the French
state if required. CGL's Long-term IDR is aligned with SG's Long-term IDR (which
is at its Support Rating Floor), as Fitch considers that if required, state
support to CGL would flow through the parent.
CGL's ratings reflect its unique role within the SG group. It is the group's
specialised company for auto financing and SG uses this expertise to serve its
clients and develop its franchise. CGL also provides services to several group
entities (i.e. credit servicing and collection), which in Fitch's opinion,
contributes to its strategic importance within the group.
CGL is well integrated with its parent. SG directly owns 99.9% of CGL and
appoints most of CGL's key management as well as members of the board of
directors and executive committee. CGL's strategy is decided at the SG level,
and CGL operates under its parent's strict monitoring. CGL's risk unit reports
to SG's, and CGL's chief risk officer is seconded from SG. All risk procedures
and policies are approved by SG.
Fitch considers CGL's funding and capital to be fungible within SG's. The bulk
of CGL's funding (over 90%) is provided by its parent, and Fitch does not expect
this to change materially in the short to medium term.
A default of CGL would constitute a significant reputational risk to SG and
potentially damage its franchise. Moreover, CGL and SG are regulated by the same
authority (Autorite de Controle Prudentiel), which according to Fitch would
exert pressure on SG to support CGL if needed.
In line with Fitch's criteria, CGL has not been assigned a Viability Rating as
it cannot be meaningfully analysed on a standalone basis given its integration
into the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITY
CGL's IDRs and Outlook are sensitive to changes in SG's and are likely to move
in tandem with the latter's. SG's IDRs would be sensitive to a decrease in
Fitch's view of France's ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness to
support it. SG's IDRs are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
around the availability of sovereign support for French financial institutions.
In addition, a decrease in CGL's strategic importance to or integration with SG,
as assessed by Fitch, could lead to a downgrade of CGL's IDRs and Support
Rating.