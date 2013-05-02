(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following debt
obligation rating to Corporate Office Properties, L.P.:
--$350 million 3.6% senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The notes mature in May 2023 and were priced at 99.816% of their
face amount to
yield 3.622% to maturity. The notes are obligations of Corporate
Office
Properties L.P. and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed
by Corporate
Office Properties Trust (COPT, NYSE: OFC).
The company will use net proceeds from the notes offering to
repay borrowings
under the company's unsecured revolving credit facility and for
general
corporate purposes, including potential repayment of unsecured
term loans.
For additional information regarding Fitch's ratings for COPT,
please refer to
Fitch's April 16, 2013 press release, 'Fitch Assigns Initial
'BBB-' IDR to
Corporate Office Properties Trust; Outlook Stable,' available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Reinor Bazarewski
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0291
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Assigns Initial 'BBB-' IDR to Corporate Office
Properties Trust;
Outlook Stable,' (April 16, 2013);
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 12, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).
