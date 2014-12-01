(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Cox
Communications, Inc.'s (CCI) benchmarked-sized issuance of 10-
and 20-year
senior unsecured notes. Fitch currently has a 'BBB+' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
on CCI, as well as for its parent Cox Enterprises, Inc. (CEI).
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. As of Sept. 30, 2014, CEI had approximately
$12.7 billion of
debt outstanding including approximately $9.2 billion
outstanding at CCI.
The proceeds of the issuance are to be used for general
corporate purposes,
which may include the refinancing of debt maturing in 2014 and
2015 (totaling $1
billion) and to fund all or a portion of a dividend to CEI. The
notes will be
issued under CCI's existing indenture (dated June 27, 1995) and
will be pari
passu with all existing CCI debt. Similar to existing notes, the
new bonds will
not have any financial covenants and no change of control
repurchase
requirements. Secured debt will be limited to the greater of
$200 million or 15%
of total debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--The ratings continue to be anchored by CCI's cable business;
--There is a limited level of flexibility within the current
ratings to
accommodate a shift in the company's capital allocation strategy
to favor
investments outside of the core cable business and
shareholder-friendly
activities;
--Fitch expects CEI's capital allocation policy will remain
consistent with the
current ratings;
--Fitch links the IDRs of CCI and CEI in accordance with its
'Parent and
Subsidiary Rating Linkage' criteria.
The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that CEI will
maintain its leverage
at or near the current level and commitment to a capital
structure reflective of
strong investment grade ratings. As evidenced by the AutoTrader
Group
transaction completed earlier this year, acquisitions will
remain a part of
CEI's growth strategy as it seeks to grow and diversify its
businesses. The
ratings also reflect Fitch's opinion that any transactions that
increase
leverage beyond 2.5x will be followed by a period of focused
deleveraging to
bring leverage back in line with expectations for the current
ratings.
CEI's consolidated leverage was 2.3x as of Sept. 30, 2014 versus
2.2x as of Dec.
31, 2013 and 2.3x on Sept. 30, 2013, calculated in accordance
with CEI's credit
facility (excluding Manheim securitized debt). CEI's leverage,
based on Fitch's
standard leverage calculation, was 2.6x as of the LTM period
ended Sept. 30,
2014. This is relatively flat when compared with 2.6x as of
year-end 2013 and as
of the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2013. Fitch expects consolidated
leverage as of
year-end 2014 will remain consistent with year-end 2013 metrics
and improve
modestly to 2.4x by year-end 2015.
Fitch expects CEI's capital allocation policy will remain
consistent with the
current ratings. CEI's capital allocation strategy places high
priority on
investment in its core businesses (CCI, AutoTrader, and
Manheim). Fitch
acknowledges the absence of a formal dividend policy creates
uncertainty and
elevates event risk. Fitch also notes the limited level of
flexibility within
the current ratings to accommodate a shift in CEI's capital
allocation policy to
favor investments outside its core businesses and
shareholder-friendly
activities. Future dividend payments will likely be made within
the context of
CEI's leverage target, current ratings, anticipated free cash
flow (FCF)
generation, and the scale and scope of internal or external
investment
opportunities.
Fitch's ratings reflect the size and strong competitive position
of CCI, the
company's largest business segment and the third-largest cable
multiple system
operator (MSO) in the U.S. The operating leverage inherent in
cable business
along with stable capital intensity enable CCI to generate
consistent levels of
free cash flow (FCF) before dividends to CEI, thus providing CEI
with
significant financial flexibility. CCI's operating profile
derives its strength
from its formidable subscriber clustering profile in the
company's seven primary
markets located in 18 states, and improving revenue mix
resulting from the
ongoing success of its high-margin commercial business and
high-speed data
business.
Within the cable business, ratings concerns are centered on
CCI's ability to
adapt to changing competitive dynamics and maintain its relative
market position
given the challenging competitive environment. In addition, the
mature video
service product, along with the tepid economic and housing
recovery and to a
lesser extent competition from alternative distribution
platforms, will likely
hinder CCI's ability to grow its subscriber base.
Similar to its cable MSO peer group, CCI's operating profile
continues to be
challenged by increasing programming costs. The cost increases
will likely be a
permanent consideration within CCI's cost structure. This can be
attributable in
part to higher costs related to sports programming,
retransmission consent fees,
and contractual or renewal rate increases. Fitch believes CCI
will be challenged
to offset anticipated programming cost increases with price
increases, which
when coupled with video subscriber losses may limit the
company's ability to
expand CCI's operating margins.
The emergence of alternative methods for the distribution,
storage and
consumption of video content, attributable in large part to
technology advances,
has driven changes in consumer behavior that present both risks
and
opportunities to CCI and CEI. Consumers of media continually
seek more control
over when, how and where content is consumed. This over time
will lead to
changes to the existing business model. While potentially
disruptive, Fitch does
not expect changing consumer behavior to upend traditional
distribution or
consumption over the near term.
The ratings recognize the diversification and market leading
positions of CEI's
businesses, while acknowledging that some of these businesses
remain exposed to
moderate cyclical and secular pressures. ATG and Manheim are
poised to
capitalize on previous investments which broaden their
respective service
portfolios to accelerate revenue growth and expand operating
margins.
Fitch expects organic growth at Cox Media Group to remain
challenged as
stability in television and increasing retransmission revenue is
offset by
pressures on newspapers, Valpak, and, to a lesser extent radio.
CCI's ongoing
efforts to streamline and consolidate the business, and its
recent efforts to
focus on larger markets, could drive moderate margin improvement
going forward.
Organic revenue growth at AutoTrader.com is driven by the
continued migration of
buyers to the internet while Manheim benefits from a stable used
car market.
Overall, CEI's financial flexibility and liquidity position are
solid
considering its ability to generate consistent levels of FCF.
Fitch expects that
CCI will generate the majority of CEI's consolidated revenues
and cash flow.
However, Fitch notes that each of CEI's segments is positioned
to generate
positive FCF over Fitch's ratings horizon. During the LTM ended
Sept. 30, 2014,
CEI generated approximately $960 million of FCF; however, FCF
generation during
the first half of 2014 was hampered somewhat by increased
long-term incentive
compensation payments and higher working capital requirements.
Going forward
Fitch expects that modest revenue growth and margin expansion
will position the
company to generate FCF in excess of $1 billion annually.
CEI's liquidity position was supported by $273 million of cash
on hand as of
Sept. 30, 2014, anticipated FCF generation, and the borrowing
capacity under the
company's $3.5 billion revolver maturing March 28, 2019, of
which $2.2 billion
was available as of Sept. 30, 2014. CEI's revolver serves as the
liquidity
back-stop for its commercial paper program ($1.3 billion
outstanding as of Sept.
30, 2014). Either CEI or CCI may borrow up to $3.5 billion,
provided that the
aggregate amount outstanding under the facility cannot exceed
$3.5 billion. CEI
and CCI are each severally, but not jointly, liable for their
respective
borrowing.
CEI has the ability to access the cash flows from all of its
subsidiaries
(restricted or unrestricted). CEI's credit agreement does not
limit dividends
from its unrestricted subsidiaries (primarily Cox
Communications) as long as
leverage (calculated in accordance with covenants) is below 5x.
Financial
flexibility is further enhanced by CCI's stable and recurring
FCF, which totaled
approximately $1.3 billion during the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2014.
CEI's maturity schedule is manageable. As such, Fitch believes
that CEI has
sufficient financial flexibility through expected FCF
generation, available
borrowing capacity from the revolver, and capital market access
to address
near-term maturities. Pro forma for the anticipated refinancing
of CEI's
scheduled maturities during 2014 and 2015, the company's next
material maturity
is $600 million during 2016 largely reflecting scheduled
maturities at CCI.
Fitch links the IDRs of CCI and CEI in accordance with its
criteria. While no
cross defaults or cross guarantees exist between the entities,
Fitch believes
that CCI's probability of default would be understated (i.e.
rated higher) if it
did not consider CEI's businesses and weaker credit profile. At
the same time,
it would overstate CEI's probability of default if the rating
only incorporated
the CEI businesses on a standalone basis and did not consider
potential upstream
cash flows CEI could access in distress.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate further ratings upside. An
upgrade would
only come with a commitment to, and a credible rationale for, a
substantially
tighter leverage target, which is not expected.
Negative: Such rating actions could occur in tandem with a
change in CEI's
capital structure policy or an event such as a debt-financed
dividend or
leveraging acquisition that would drive leverage towards 3x (as
calculated by
CEI) for a sustained period of time, with no credible plan to
delever back to
2.5x over a 12-24-month timeframe.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, Chicago, IL 60602
Brian Yoo
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9175
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.