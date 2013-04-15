(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned OJSC Creative Group Public Limited (Creative) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'B-', and a Long-term National Rating of 'BBB+(ukr)'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Positive. Fitch has also assigned Creative's planned issue of Eurobonds an expected senior unsecured rating of 'B-(EXP)'/RR4. The issue's rating has been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), which is expected to be addressed when the final issue amount is known. The final rating for the bond is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. The planned USD400m Eurobond is expected to be raised at the holding company level and will rank as a senior unsecured obligation of Creative. It will benefit from upstream guarantees (which are sureties under Ukrainian jurisdiction) from the largest operating companies and sub-holding companies, accounting for at least 80% of group assets, revenue and EBITDA. Creative intends to use the bond proceeds to repay (mostly secured) indebtedness and finance capex. Fitch's recovery rating analysis follows the going concern approach as this is expected to achieve greater recoveries for unsecured bondholders in the event of default. Fitch's starting EBITDA is based on the 2012 achieved EBITDA without any discount on the basis of increasing earnings expected for 2013 derived from expanding production capacities. The enterprise value/EBITDA multiple used is 5.0x factoring the long-term demand prospects and the well invested processing asset base relative to a pure farming business. Expected recoveries for bondholders are sensitive to the amount of the bond issued and the corresponding senior secured leverage remaining in the capital structure. If the bond proceeds are as planned, Fitch expects to assign a final unsecured rating of 'B-'/RR4. Even if bond proceeds are higher than expected, the final bond rating would be assigned at 'B-'/RR4 as Fitch applies a soft-cap of 'RR4' for the Ukrainian jurisdiction resulting in expected recoveries upon default of 31%-50%. However, if the proceeds are USD270m or lower, the recovery rate for unsecured creditors could drop to 'RR5', potentially leading to a one-notch downgrade from the IDR. This is reflected in the RWN on the expected bond rating, which Fitch will resolve upon completion of the bond offering. KEY RATING DRIVERS Debt-funded Fast Business Development Creative's ratings reflect its consistently strengthening business profile, which results from a large investment programme totalling USD450m in terms of capex and working capital investments in 2011 and 2012. Strengthening market positions in its core business segments, complemented by increased diversification both geographically and by product, lead to a business risk profile at least commensurate with a 'B' rating. However, the agency recognises that this growth has been made at the expense of rising financial leverage, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage of 5.0x as of FYE12. Fitch is also concerned about the challenges to the company's systems and resources that are arising from adapting to a trebling in scale between 2011 and the projected level at FYE13. Improving Vertical Integration and Diversification Although the majority of revenues is still generated by the two largest business segments (fats and margarine and sunflower crushing) Creative has made efforts to develop other segments, such as soybean crushing, farming and pork production. We also acknowledge improving vertical integration, with clear synergies among the business segments derived from limited wastage and efficiencies arising from state-of-the-art production capacities. Fitch assumes higher utilisation of new capacities and therefore increasing absolute revenues and profits in 2013 along with a lower level of investment. This should translate into a better cash flow profile, which would, in turn, justify an upgrade to 'B'. Utilisation Issues For Increasing Capacities Fitch acknowledges the growing share of sunflower crushing in Creative's revenue mix (65% of sales in 2012) and the positive industry dynamics in terms of rising global edible oil demand therefore limiting the exposure to the traditional fats and margarine business. While Fitch expects that Creative should achieve its desired throughput from the expanded crushing plants by the end of 2013, the future utilisation capacity bears some execution risk for the sector as a whole in Ukraine as it will be dependent on sunflower yield production and the level of take up from other existing crushing plants. If there is a drought, there is therefore a high probability of seasons of excess crushing capacity in the country. While the most efficient operators, such as Creative, would be able to endure a period of partial idle capacity, this would nonetheless create volatility in crushing margins and the group's operating performance as a result. Rating Dependent On Deleveraging The Positive Outlook factors in a deleveraging trajectory prompted by improving funds from operations and a reduction in combined capex and working capital investments to USD200m in 2013-2014 and USD150m in 2015-2016. It also reflects the rising share of export revenues and hence foreign currency receipts that support Creative's financial flexibility in the event of a domestic currency depreciation minimising any material currency mismatch between sales/profits and debt (pro forma for the USD-denominated bond placement). Adequate Liquidity Creative's current liquidity profile is acceptable based on the current debt maturity profile. This is predicated not just on the planned bond issue but also factors in refinancing options available with local banks and the ability to postpone discretionary capex if necessary, which provide additional comfort to the group's liquidity position. Strong Business Profile for the Rating Creative's business scale looks comparable with 'B' rated peers, such as Mriya and KazExportAstyk (both rated 'B'/Stable). We acknowledge that Creative's business diversity and degree of integration are similar to some higher, 'B+' rated peers such as Kernel or MHP (both rated LC IDR 'B+'/Stable). However, credit metrics are weak compared with its peer group. We expect leverage and coverage metrics to improve substantially in 2013, with FFO adjusted leverage reaching 4.0x, and FFO fixed charge cover expected to improve to 2.4x. This is due to good profit contribution from the recently commenced processing facilities. Improving Corporate Governance We also acknowledge some recent improvement in corporate governance and transparency (including changes to the consolidation scope of entities within the group, diminishing related-party transaction and the intention to start reporting financial results on a quarterly basis), but stress that overall governance practices are still weak relative to most of the peer group, albeit adequate as a private entity. Creative intends to establish various board committees and add independent directors to the board, which Fitch will view positively. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO of at least USD200m - Evidence of stabilising free cash flow and maintaining conservatively funded expansion plan - Deleveraging below 4.5x by FY13 on an FFO adjusted leverage basis - FFO fixed charge cover comfortably positioned in the 2x- 2.5x range An upgrade would also be contingent on Creative achieving greater business diversification (with less concentration of revenues and profits on two largest business segments) and further improvement in corporate governance to industry best practices. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action (including a stabilisation of the Outlook) include: - Consistent drop of EBITDA margin below 15% in the next two years combined with a deterioration of liquidity (measured as available cash plus next year's CFO less maintenance capex totalling less than 80% of short-term maturities excluding the PXF line) - FFO adjusted leverage remaining in the 5x - 5.5x range - FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x Contact: Principal Analyst Anton Shishov Associate Director +7 495 956 55 69 Supervisory Analyst Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.