(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Credit Bank of
Moscow's (CBOM; BB-/Stable/bb-) upcoming "new style"
subordinated debt issue
with write-off features a 'B+(EXP)' expected rating. The final
rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CBOM's "new style" Tier 2 subordinated debt issue has been rated
one notch lower
than the bank's Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero
notches for
additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch
believes these
instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is
very close to,
the point of non-viability; and (ii) one notch for loss
severity, (one notch,
rather than two, as these issues will not be deeply
subordinated, and will
actually rank pari passu with "old style" subordinated debt in
case of a
bankruptcy).
The issue will have coupon/principal write-down features, which,
in accordance
with recently adopted Russian legislation, will be triggered in
case (i) the
bank's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or
(ii) bankruptcy
prevention measures are introduced in respect to the bank. The
latter is
possible as soon as a bank breaches any of its mandatory capital
ratios, or is
in breach of certain other liquidity and capital requirements.
For more details on Fitch's approach on rating subordinated debt
issues of
Russian banks see Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia:
Moderately
Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes dated 19 April 2013
at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue rating is linked to the bank's VR, and would therefore
likely be
upgraded or downgraded following similar action on the VR.
Upside potential for CBOM's ratings is unlikely in the near term
unless loan
growth moderates further, the amount of relationship based
lending reduces and
funding costs decrease. Downside pressure on CBOM's ratings
could arise if there
is a material deterioration in asset quality and/or
relationship-based lending
increases.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
