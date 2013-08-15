(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+'
rating to Crown
Castle Operating Company's (CCOC) proposed $500 million senior
secured term loan
maturing Jan. 31, 2019. CCOC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Crown Castle
International Corp. (Crown). Both CCOC and Crown have an IDR of
'BB'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
CCOC intends to use the net proceeds of the term loan to pay
down amounts on its
senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). As of June 30,
2013, the $1.5
billion RCF had $1.046 billion outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The one-notch ratings uplift for the secured debt at CCOC to
'BB+' reflects the
superior recovery and over collateralization of the debt at the
CCOC operating
company level.
Crown's ratings are supported by the strong recurring cash flows
generated from
its leasing operations, the robust EBITDA margin that should
continue to
increase as a result of new lease-up opportunities, and the
scale of its tower
portfolio. Crown's primary focus on the U.S. market, compared
with seeking
growth in emerging markets, reduces operating risk. These
factors lend
considerable stability to cash flows and lead to a lower
business risk profile
than most typical corporate credits.
A key factor in future revenue and cash flow growth for Crown,
as well as the
rest of the tower industry, is the growth within mobile
broadband. Growth in 4G
services will drive amendment activity and new lease-up revenues
from the major
operators, leading to at least midsingle-digit growth prospects
for the next
couple of years. The addition of NextG Networks within its asset
mix will
strengthen its position in distributed antenna systems and
should allow Crown to
capture additional share in the small-cell infrastructure
required for scaling
4G networks.
In the fourth quarter of 2012, Crown acquired, or acquired
rights to, a total of
approximately 7,100 towers from T-Mobile USA, Inc. for $2.5
billion. For the
6,200 towers Crown will have the exclusive right to lease and
operate, the
weighted average lease term is approximately 28 years. Crown
will also have the
option to purchase such towers from T-Mobile at the end of the
respective lease
term for aggregate option payments of approximately $2 billion.
Leverage at June 30, 2013, based on the last quarter's
annualized EBITDA, which
includes results from the late-2012 T-Mobile tower acquisition,
was
approximately 6.0x. This is the upper end of Fitch's current
range for Crown's
'BB' rating. Fitch expects Crown to deleverage through a mix of
cash flow growth
and debt reduction over the course of 2013. This should improve
credit
protection measures back within rating expectations. Fitch
projects leverage
based on full year EBITDA to be approximately 6x or lower by the
end of 2013.
Crown has meaningful FCF generation, balance sheet cash, and
favorable maturity
schedule relative to available liquidity. Cash, excluding
restricted cash, was
$127 million as of June 30, 2013. For the LTM period FCF was
approximately $472
million. Crown spent $536 million on capital during this period
with a
significant portion allocated for land purchases, which is
discretionary in
nature.
CCOC had drawn $1.046 billion on its $1.5 billion senior secured
revolving
credit facility maturing in 2017 as of June 30, 2013. Pro forma
for the term
loan offering, the outstanding amount on the facility will
approximate $546
million. The financial covenants within the credit agreement
include a total net
leverage ratio of 6.0x, and consolidated interest coverage of
2.5x. The
financial leverage covenant has an additional stepdown to 5.5x
in March 2014.
The credit agreement also has security fallaway provisions in
the event Crown
achieves investment grade ratings.
For 2013, Crown expects adjusted funds from operations of
approximately $1.187
billion to $1.197 billion. Contractual maturities over the
remainder of 2013
through 2015 are $47 million, $102 million and $114 million,
respectively.
Common stock repurchases have been scaled back significantly
compared to past
levels and were less than $100 million for the last 12 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
Fitch taking a negative rating action include:
--If Crown does not deleverage the company below 6x by year-end
2013; or
--If Crown makes additional material acquisitions that are debt
financed.
Positive: Fitch believes Crown's longer-term ratings have upward
potential from
further operational and credit profile improvements. In the
2015-2016 timeframe,
Crown has indicated the potential for a REIT conversion. As
such, Crown may
consider lowering its future leverage target, which could lead
to an upgrade. In
Fitch's view, if the company operated in the 5.0x to 5.5x range,
an upgrade
could be considered.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Rating Telecom Companies: Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.