(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Crown Castle Operating Company's (CCOC) proposed $500 million senior secured term loan maturing Jan. 31, 2019. CCOC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Castle International Corp. (Crown). Both CCOC and Crown have an IDR of 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. CCOC intends to use the net proceeds of the term loan to pay down amounts on its senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). As of June 30, 2013, the $1.5 billion RCF had $1.046 billion outstanding. KEY RATING DRIVERS The one-notch ratings uplift for the secured debt at CCOC to 'BB+' reflects the superior recovery and over collateralization of the debt at the CCOC operating company level. Crown's ratings are supported by the strong recurring cash flows generated from its leasing operations, the robust EBITDA margin that should continue to increase as a result of new lease-up opportunities, and the scale of its tower portfolio. Crown's primary focus on the U.S. market, compared with seeking growth in emerging markets, reduces operating risk. These factors lend considerable stability to cash flows and lead to a lower business risk profile than most typical corporate credits. A key factor in future revenue and cash flow growth for Crown, as well as the rest of the tower industry, is the growth within mobile broadband. Growth in 4G services will drive amendment activity and new lease-up revenues from the major operators, leading to at least midsingle-digit growth prospects for the next couple of years. The addition of NextG Networks within its asset mix will strengthen its position in distributed antenna systems and should allow Crown to capture additional share in the small-cell infrastructure required for scaling 4G networks. In the fourth quarter of 2012, Crown acquired, or acquired rights to, a total of approximately 7,100 towers from T-Mobile USA, Inc. for $2.5 billion. For the 6,200 towers Crown will have the exclusive right to lease and operate, the weighted average lease term is approximately 28 years. Crown will also have the option to purchase such towers from T-Mobile at the end of the respective lease term for aggregate option payments of approximately $2 billion. Leverage at June 30, 2013, based on the last quarter's annualized EBITDA, which includes results from the late-2012 T-Mobile tower acquisition, was approximately 6.0x. This is the upper end of Fitch's current range for Crown's 'BB' rating. Fitch expects Crown to deleverage through a mix of cash flow growth and debt reduction over the course of 2013. This should improve credit protection measures back within rating expectations. Fitch projects leverage based on full year EBITDA to be approximately 6x or lower by the end of 2013. Crown has meaningful FCF generation, balance sheet cash, and favorable maturity schedule relative to available liquidity. Cash, excluding restricted cash, was $127 million as of June 30, 2013. For the LTM period FCF was approximately $472 million. Crown spent $536 million on capital during this period with a significant portion allocated for land purchases, which is discretionary in nature. CCOC had drawn $1.046 billion on its $1.5 billion senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2017 as of June 30, 2013. Pro forma for the term loan offering, the outstanding amount on the facility will approximate $546 million. The financial covenants within the credit agreement include a total net leverage ratio of 6.0x, and consolidated interest coverage of 2.5x. The financial leverage covenant has an additional stepdown to 5.5x in March 2014. The credit agreement also has security fallaway provisions in the event Crown achieves investment grade ratings. For 2013, Crown expects adjusted funds from operations of approximately $1.187 billion to $1.197 billion. Contractual maturities over the remainder of 2013 through 2015 are $47 million, $102 million and $114 million, respectively. Common stock repurchases have been scaled back significantly compared to past levels and were less than $100 million for the last 12 months. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to Fitch taking a negative rating action include: --If Crown does not deleverage the company below 6x by year-end 2013; or --If Crown makes additional material acquisitions that are debt financed. Positive: Fitch believes Crown's longer-term ratings have upward potential from further operational and credit profile improvements. In the 2015-2016 timeframe, Crown has indicated the potential for a REIT conversion. As such, Crown may consider lowering its future leverage target, which could lead to an upgrade. In Fitch's view, if the company operated in the 5.0x to 5.5x range, an upgrade could be considered. 