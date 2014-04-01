(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-'
rating to Crown
Castle International Corp.'s (Crown) proposed $500 million
senior unsecured note
offering. Crown has an IDR of 'BB' and the Outlook is Stable.
Crown intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to
refinance its
existing $500 million of 7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Crown's ratings are supported by the strong recurring cash flows
generated from
its leasing operations, the robust EBITDA margin that should
continue to
increase as a result of new lease-up opportunities, and the
scale of its tower
portfolio. Crown's primary focus on the U.S. market, compared
with seeking
growth in emerging markets, reduces operating risk. These
factors lend
considerable stability to cash flows and lead to a lower
business risk profile
than most typical corporate credits.
A key factor in future revenue and cash flow growth for Crown,
as well as the
rest of the tower industry, is the growth in wireless network
capacity needed to
meet demand for mobile broadband services. Growth in 4G services
will drive
amendment activity and new lease-up revenues from the major
operators, leading
to at least midsingle-digit growth prospects for the next couple
of years.
Fitch expects Crown to deleverage through a mix of cash flow
growth and debt
reduction over the course of 2014. This should improve credit
protection
measures back within rating expectations. Fitch projects
leverage based on full
year EBITDA to be in the 5.5x to 5.7x range by the end of 2014.
Crown materially expanded its tower portfolio in December 2013
when it closed on
the $4.83 billion acquisition of exclusive rights to lease and
operate towers
from AT&T, Inc. Approximately $3.95 billion of the transaction
was funded by
proceeds from common and preferred equity offerings completed in
October 2013,
with the remainder funded by revolver drawings and cash on hand.
Incremental
term loans totaling $700 million were then used to repay a
portion of the
revolver.
Crown has meaningful FCF generation, balance sheet cash, and
favorable maturity
schedule relative to available liquidity. Cash, excluding
restricted cash, was
$223 million as of Dec. 31, 2013. For the year, FCF was
approximately $658
million. Crown spent $568 million on capital during this period
with a
significant portion allocated for land purchases, which is
discretionary in
nature.
CCOC had drawn $374 million on its $1.5 billion senior secured
revolving credit
facility as of Dec. 31, 2013. The revolving credit facility
matures in November
2018. The financial covenants within the credit agreement
include a total net
leverage ratio of 6.0x, and consolidated interest coverage of
2.5x. The
financial leverage covenant has an additional step-down to 5.5x
in March 2014.
For 2014, Crown expects adjusted funds from operations of
approximately $1.5
billion. Contractual maturities for 2014 and 2015 are $101
million and $100
million, respectively.
Crown converted to a real estate investment trust (REIT) for tax
purposes on
Jan. 1, 2014. The company has indicated that the total cash
distribution in 2014
will approximate $470 million. Fitch believes the company will
have flexibility
to manage its leverage as a REIT over the next several years, as
its $2.2
billion net operating loss carry-forwards will allow it to
manage required REIT
distributions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Longer-term, Crown may consider lowering its leverage
target, which
could lead to an upgrade. In Fitch's view, if the company
operated in the 5.0x
to 5.5x range, an upgrade could be considered.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
Fitch taking a negative rating action include:
--If Crown does not deleverage the company below 6x by year-end
2014; or
--If Crown makes additional material acquisitions that are debt
financed.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 12, 2012);
--'Rating Telecom Companies: Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.