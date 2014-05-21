(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating
to CSC Holdings
LLC's (CSCH) $750 million issuance of 5.25% senior unsecured
notes due 2024.
Fitch expects the proceeds from the issuance will be used to
repay a portion of
the company's existing credit facility. Outside of an extension
of CSCH's
maturity profile, the company's credit profile has not
substantially changed.
CSCH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cablevision System
Corporation (CVC) and
each have a Fitch Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-'. CVC had
approximately $9.8
billion of consolidated debt outstanding as of March 31, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--CVC's credit and operating profile weakly positions the
company within the
current rating category;
--The Negative Outlook reflects a likely delay in expected
improvement in CVC's
credit profile;
--Fitch's expectation for near-term debt reduction supports the
current ratings.
The Negative Outlook incorporates Fitch's belief that CVC's
credit profile,
while strengthening somewhat, remains weakly positioned within
the current
ratings. This is the result of its attempts to offset rising
programming and
employee compensation costs with price increases and operational
efficiency
initiatives aimed at accelerating revenue growth and improving
EBITDA margins.
Expected EBITDA margin improvement coupled with normalizing
capital expenditures
will enhance the company's ability to deliver stronger free cash
flow (FCF)
metrics during 2014 and could result in leverage that is within
expectations for
the current rating category.
Programming cost inflation represents a significant and likely
permanent shift
in CVC's cost structure. CVC expects double-digit programming
cost inflation
will remain into 2014. Positively, in addition to ongoing
pricing initiatives
put in place during the first half of 2013, CVC plans to
partially offset the
cost inflation by driving costs out of other parts of its cost
structure through
reducing the transaction volume of its business and improve
operational
efficiencies. These actions have resulted in CVC's LTM EBITDA
margin expanding
193 basis points to 28.3% during first quarter 2014 (1Q'14)
relative to the same
period last year. The company anticipates EBITDA growth in the
mid-to-high
single digits for the remainder of 2014. However, Fitch believes
CVC's EBITDA
margins continue to lag its peer group.
CVC anticipates capex will remain elevated at a level similar to
2013. Fitch
expects capex priorities will continue to include the expansion
of CVC's WI-FI
network overlay including along key train routes and stations
during 2014.
Additionally, the company has upgraded its cable head-ends to
facilitate the
launch of its DVR Plus service - CVC's remote storage or
cloud-based DVR
service. Finally, the company is in the process of deploying its
Optimum
Programming Guide to its subscriber base. The increased level of
investment,
while prudent from a competitive standpoint, together with the
company's
lackluster operating profile will diminish FCF generation
relative to Fitch's
prior expectations.
CVC's financial strategy is centered on opportunistically
reducing debt and
improving its credit profile. The company utilized cash from
asset sales and
litigation settlements to reduce outstanding debt and ended
1Q'14 with
consolidated leverage of 5.5x, which is an improvement from 5.8x
as of year-end
2013 and as of March 31, 2013. Fitch expects initiatives to
improve operational
efficiency and ongoing pricing actions will expand EBITDA
margins modestly
during 2014 and 2015. The operating initiatives and debt
reduction should
strengthen credit protection metrics. Fitch believes CVC's
leverage metric will
range between 5.6x and 5.4x at year-end 2014.
Fitch considers CVC's liquidity position and overall financial
flexibility to be
adequate given the current rating. The company's liquidity
position is supported
by cash on hand totaling $768 million as of March 31, 2014 and
available
borrowing capacity from CSCH's $1.5 billion revolver expiring
April 2018. In the
short term, CVC's financial flexibility is constrained somewhat
by management's
decision to increase capital spending to improve operations and
position the
company for long-term success. The increased capital spending
along with higher
programming expenses will hamper CVC's ability to continue
generating FCF at a
level commensurate with historical levels. Fitch expects higher
FCF generation
during 2014 through EBITDA growth and stabilizing capital
intensity.
CVC extended its maturity profile and reduced the volume of
maturities between
2014 and 2017 after refinancing its credit facility in April
2013. Scheduled
maturities (excluding collateralized monetization transactions)
consist of $42
million during the remainder of 2014, $71 million during 2015
and $575 million
in 2016.
CVC's conservative posture related to its share repurchase
program, while
maintaining a consistent dividend is positive for the company's
credit profile.
The company did not repurchase any shares during 2013 or in
1Q'14 (versus $188.6
million in 2012). As of March 31, 2014, CVC had $455.3 million
of availability
remaining under its stock repurchase program.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Key considerations that can lead to a stabilization of the
current ratings
include but are not limited to:
--Further strengthening of the company's credit profile and a
sustained
reduction of leverage to below 5.5x;
--Clear indications that pricing and cost reduction initiatives
are producing
desired revenue growth acceleration and EBITDA margin expansion;
--Positive FCF generation;
--Cablevision demonstrating that its operating profile will not
materially
decline in the face of competition and the soft economic
recovery.
Negative ratings actions would likely coincide with:
--The company's inability to realize the expected benefits of
its operating
strategies and strengthen its operating profile. Specifically,
Fitch will be
looking for mid-single-digit ARPU growth, cable segment
operating margins
returning to the mid-to-high 30% range and positive FCF
generation;
--Fitch's belief that CVC's consolidated leverage will remain
above 5.5x in the
absence of a clear path to de-lever the company will likely spur
a negative
rating action;
--The re-initiation of aggressive share repurchases while
leverage remains
elevated.
Fitch has the following ratings with a Negative Outlook:
Cablevision Systems Corporation
--IDR 'BB-';
--Senior Unsecured Debt 'B-'
CSC Holdings LLC
--IDR at 'BB-'
--Senior Secured Credit Facility 'BB+'
--Senior Unsecured Debt 'BB'
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
