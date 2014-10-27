(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
The Dai-ichi Life
Insurance Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) USD1bn cumulative
perpetual
subordinated notes with interest deferral options a 'BBB+'
rating.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The
Outlook is
Negative.
The agency also assigned its USD1.3bn cumulative perpetual
subordinated notes
with interest deferral options issued in March 2011 a 'BBB+'
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Both subordinated notes are rated two notches below Dai-ichi
Life's Long-Term
IDR to reflect their loss absorption features, including the
issuer's option to
defer interest payment. Both notes are recognised by regulators
as capital under
Japan's statutory solvency margin. Fitch accords the notes 100%
equity credit
for the agency's capital adequacy ratio treatment.
Both notes are treated as 50% equity and 50% debt in Fitch's
assessment of
Dai-ichi Life's financial leverage because they are cumulative
and perpetual.
Fitch estimates the newly issued notes would have raised
Dai-ichi's consolidated
financial leverage to 7% from 6% on a pro-forma basis as of
end-March 2014,
which is still an acceptable level for its IFS 'A+' rating.
Dai-ichi Life plans to use the proceeds of the newly issued
notes for the
partial repayment of existing subordinated loans and for general
corporate
purposes.
Dai-ichi Life's ratings reflect its improved capital adequacy,
its recent
successful international expansion, its steady growth in the
profitable domestic
third (health) sector, and its well-established brand as the
second-largest life
insurer in Japan. The ratings also take into account the
company's relatively
high exposure to domestic equities (8.7% of its standalone
general account at
end-March 2014). Efforts to accumulate core capital have helped
improve Dai-ichi
Life's consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) to
756.9% at end-March
2014 from 702.4% a year ago.
Fitch expects Dai-ichi Life's acquisition of US-based Protective
Life
Corporation (IFS Rating of its primary life insurance
subsidiaries such as
Protective Life Insurance Company: A/Rating Watch Positive) will
strengthen its
credit profile. The agency estimates that about 15% of the
company's
consolidated net premium will come from outside Japan after this
acquisition is
completed.
The Negative Outlook on the ratings reflects the Negative
Outlook on Japan's
sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Dai-ichi Life's ratings is unlikely in the near
future because the
ratings are constrained by the sovereign rating. Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR is 'A+' with Negative Outlook. If the rating
on Japan were
lowered, the ratings on the insurer would likely to be lowered.
Downgrade rating triggers include material erosion of
capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded
value.
Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's
consolidated SMR
declines below 600%, its consolidated financial leverage rises
above 25% (6% at
end-March 2014), or Dai-ichi Life's (standalone basis) core
profit margin
declines to below 10% (13.9% in the financial year ended March
2014), for a
prolonged period.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffery Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
