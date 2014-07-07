(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based DBS Group
Holdings' (DBSH) proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured
notes an
expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under
the joint USD15bn
global medium term note (GMTN) programme that the entity shares
with its
fully-owned subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS Bank;
AA-/Stable/F1+). The final
rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received.
This is DBSH's first senior unsecured debt issuance. The company
intends to use
the net proceeds from the issuance for its finance and treasury
activities,
including the provision of intercompany loans, or other forms of
financing, to
DBS Bank and its subsidiaries.
DBSH is a bank holding company, and fully owns DBS Bank, which
is currently its
only direct operating subsidiary and its main source of
recurring cashflows in
the form of dividends. Both entities are assessed to be highly
integrated,
operate in the same jurisdiction and are supervised by the
Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS) on a group-wide basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as DBSH's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of DBSH.
The notes are structurally subordinated to the liabilities and
obligations of
DBSH's subsidiaries, including DBS Bank. Nonetheless, the
Viability Rating (VR)
and IDR of DBSH, which reflect the credit profile of its senior
unsecured
obligations, are equalised with that of DBS Bank, due to the
seamless
integration between the two entities, as well as DBSH's
straightforward balance
sheet and low double leverage ratio of 88% at end-2013. DBSH's
leverage may
increase with the issuance of senior unsecured debt, but is
expected to remain
low overall.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in DBSH's IDR, presently on Stable Outlook, will have
an impact on the
issue rating. Further, a change in DBS Bank's IDR, presently on
Stable Outlook,
is likely to have a similar rating impact on DBSH.
DBSH's ratings may be notched down from those of DBS Bank if
their risk profiles
were to diverge, for instance due to a combination or one of the
following
factors: significant leverage and/or other equity investments at
DBSH's
standalone balance sheet, onerous banking regulations
surrounding capital and/or
liquidity flows from DBS Bank to DBSH, or negative developments
in the
philosophy on banking group resolution.
For more details on DBS Bank's rating and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
DBS, OCBC & UOB at 'AA-' ; Outlook Stable", dated 23 October
2013, DBS Bank's
full rating report, dated 22 April 2013 and Fitch's "Financial
Institutions 2014
Outlook Compendium", dated 19 February 2014.
For more details on DBSH's rating and credit profile, see "Fitch
Rates DBS Group
Holdings 'AA-' /Stable", dated 1 November 2013.
DBSH's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '5'
Support Rating Floor 'No Floor'
DBS Bank's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director, Financial Institutions
Tel: +65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"DBS Bank Ltd.", dated 22 April 2013
"Financial Institutions 2014 Outlook Compendium", dated 19
February 2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
DBS Bank Ltd.
here
Financial Institutions 2014 Outlook Compendium
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.