(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
DeltaCredit Bankâ€™s
(DeltaCredit; BBB+/Stable/bb+) upcoming debut RUB loan
participation notes an
expected Long-term rating of â€˜BBB+(EXP)â€™.
The notes will be issued by an Ireland-based special purpose
vehicle, DCB
Finance Limited, which will on-lend the proceeds to DeltaCredit.
The issue
amount, maturity and coupon rate are yet to be determined.
The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final
documentations
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated in line with DeltaCreditâ€™s â€˜BBB+â€™
Long-term local currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which is driven by potential support
the bank may
receive from its ultimate parent, France's Societe Generale (SG;
A/Stable) and
constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's
view, SG would
have a strong propensity to support the bank, given its
controlling stake and
strategic commitment to the Russian market; the bank's small
size relative to
the SG group limiting the burden of any support required; and
significant
contagion/reputational risks for SG as a result of default of
the subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any action on DeltaCreditâ€™s Long-term IDR would impact the
issueâ€™s rating.
Changes to the bank's Long-term IDRs would correspond to changes
of Russia's
Country Ceiling. Possible downward pressure could also arise if
there is a
multi-notch downgrade of SG or a marked reduction in the
strategic importance of
the Russian market for SG, none of which Fitch currently
expects.
DeltaCreditâ€™s other ratings are unaffected:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F2'
Support Rating: '2'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'/'AAA(rus)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Analyst
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
