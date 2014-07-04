(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Derindere
Turizm Otomotiv
Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (DRD) a National Long-term rating of
'BBB(tur)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DRD's National Rating reflects its leading franchise as the
largest domestically
owned fleet management company in Turkey, albeit only a fraction
of the overall
financial sector.
Demand for fleet management solutions in Turkey is increasing
and Fitch believes
DRD is well placed to take advantage of the expected growth. The
company's
franchise is expanding fast (the fleet size grew 13% in 2013)
and its corporate
customer and fleet diversification is increasing as a result. In
Fitch's
opinion, DRD's customer service network across Turkey, for
maintenance and
repair for leased vehicles, is wide and provides the company
with an advantage
in serving its customers' needs.
DRD's asset quality is sound. Customer concentration has been
gradually
decreasing and, in Fitch's opinion, its high exposure to
lower-risk large
corporate customers supports its lease underwriting and credit
quality.
DRD is highly leveraged and reliant on wholesale funding.
Short-term borrowings
constituted 47% of total debt. While Fitch acknowledges that
short-term
borrowing is common in Turkey it nevertheless elevates DRD's
rollover risk. DRD
has substantial committed bank credit lines, which help to
reduce this risk.
DRD's profile is marked by volatile earnings, largely due to
foreign exchange
risk. Funding is largely denominated in foreign currency, as are
lease
receivables (recorded off-balance sheet). Assets are mainly
denominated in the
Turkish lira. DRD's net open foreign exchange position was a
high 116% of
shareholders' equity at end-2013. Whilst the company uses hedge
accounting to
partially mitigate foreign exchange risk, in Fitch's view, its
earnings remain
sensitive to significant movements in the value of the Turkish
lira against
other major currencies. This was the case, for example, in in
2013 and early
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DRD's ratings are sensitive to significant fluctuations in
exchange rates, which
could weaken its performance, and deterioration in its capital
and leverage
ratios.
DRD's National Rating could be upgraded if leverage declines and
rollover risk
is reduced.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Tarik Dueyme
Associate Director
+49 69 7680 76 129
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 12
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
