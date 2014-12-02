(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB-(EXP)'
Rating Watch Positive rating to DIRECTV Holding LLC's (DTVH)
issuance of senior
unsecured. DTVH is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of
DIRECTV. DTVH's 'BBB-'
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was placed on Rating Watch Positive
following the
May 2014 announcement of the acquisition of DIRECTV by AT&T Inc.
(AT&T). AT&T's
IDR is 'A' and is on Rating Watch Negative.
Proceeds from the offering, together with cash if necessary, are
expected to be
used for the repayment of DTVH's 3.55% senior notes due March
15, 2015. As of
Sept. 30, 2014, DTVH had approximately $19.8 billion of debt
outstanding.
The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by
DIRECTV and DTVH's
material domestic subsidiaries. The notes will rank pari passu
with DTVH's
existing senior unsecured debt (including its senior revolving
credit facility).
In addition, the guarantees rank equally with the respective
guarantor's senior
unsecured indebtedness.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--For DTVH, the Positive Watch reflects AT&T's ownership of the
company
following the close of the transaction and strong strategic
ties. DTVH's final
rating will depend on an evaluation of AT&T's financial policies
with respect
the DTVH's debt and the degree of linkage to AT&T's rating. The
acquisition is
expected to be completed in the first half of 2015, following
the necessary
regulatory approvals.
-- DIRECTV's video assets are complementary to AT&T's
operations, but the longer
term strategic benefits are less clear and depend on the
post-merger company's
ability to capitalize on emerging trends in the industry.
--DTVH's current ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation for
continued
generation of free cash flow (FCF; before dividends to DIRECTV)
and the
company's high level of financial flexibility within the
existing ratings
category. In addition, DIRECTV's Latin American (DTVLA) business
segment has
strong growth prospects.
--The current ratings also consider the company's lack of
revenue diversity and
video-centric service offering relative to its cable MSO and
telephone company
competition, which limits growth prospects in the U.S.
Consolidated credit protection metrics are aligned with Fitch's
expectations and
strongly positioned within the current rating category.
Consolidated leverage
stood at 2.33x as of the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended
Sept. 30, 2014.
In addition to FCF generation, the company's liquidity position
is supported by
the collective available borrowing capacity under its $2.5
billion revolver
(consisting of a $1 billion revolving credit facility maturing
February 2016 and
a $1.5 billion revolver maturing September 2017. All of which
was available for
borrowing as of Sept. 30, 2014). These facilities support
DTVH's $2.5 billion
commercial paper program, of which there was $129 million
outstanding as of
Sept. 30, 2014. Consolidated cash totaled approximately $2.9
billion as of
Sept. 30, 2014. The company's maturity schedule is well-laddered
and also adds
to its overall financial flexibility. DTVH has $1.2 billion of
debt scheduled to
mature during 2015 followed by $2.25 billion in 2016.
DIRECTV's down-stream guaranty of DTVH's senior unsecured notes
has a neutral
effect on DTVH's credit profile, in Fitch's opinion. DTVH
bondholders will
benefit from the cash flows generated from DIRECTV's businesses
owned outside of
DTVH, including DIRECTV Latin America Holdings, Inc. and DIRECTV
Sports
Networks, LLC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
The rating may be upgraded following a review of AT&T's proposed
acquisition of
DIRECTV as outlined in Fitch's press release regarding AT&T
dated May 19, 2014.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE
ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'Telecommunications - Rating Navigator Companion' (Nov. 17,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companihere
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.