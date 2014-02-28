(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Discovery Communications, LLC's (Discovery) proposed issuance of
Euro
denominated senior unsecured notes due 2022. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to fund the
purchase of a
controlling interest in Eurosport International (Eurosport) and
for general
corporate purposes. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior
unsecured basis by
Discovery Communications, Inc. (Guarantor). As of Dec. 31, 2013,
Discovery had
approximately $6.5 billion of debt outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Issuance is in line with Fitch's expectations given
Discovery's cash
requirements related to the pending acquisition Eurosport from
Television
Francaise 1 SA(TF1);
--The incremental investment in Eurosport is consistent with
Discovery's
strategy to grow and improve the performance of international
operations;
--Strong portfolio of cable networks support the ratings;
--Discovery's leverage was 2.62x as of Dec. 31, 2013. Fitch
anticipates the
Eurosport acquisition will be neutral to the credit profile and
consistent with
the current ratings.
--Discovery retains ample flexibility within the ratings for
share repurchases
and moderate acquisition activity.
Discovery will issue the senior notes under the senior indenture
dated August
19, 2009. The notes will rank pari passu with Discovery's
existing and future
unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. Similar to the
existing bonds,
covenants are limited. There is a limitation on liens of up to
10% of the
Guarantor and its subsidiaries' total consolidated assets (in
addition to
standard carveouts). Additionally, there is a change of control
provision that
is triggered if any person becomes the beneficial owner of 50%
or more of the
voting stock of Discovery or the Guarantor and the ratings on
the newly issued
notes are downgraded below investment grade.
Other change of control triggers include a majority change in
the Board of
Directors, the dissolution of the Guarantor, and/or if all or
substantially all
of Discovery's assets are sold, if any of the aforementioned are
followed by a
downgrade below investment grade. Fitch notes that there are
cross default/cross
acceleration provisions in regards to debt in excess of $100
million.
Total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2013 equated to $6.5
billion reflecting a
24% increase relative to debt outstanding as of year-end 2012.
Absent further
debt issuance Fitch expects leverage will trend down to 2.5x by
the end of 2014.
Discovery generated approximately $1.2 billion of free cash flow
(FCF; defined
as cash from operations less capital expenditures and dividends)
during 2013,
modestly higher when compared to FCF generated during 2012.
Fitch believes
Discovery's high operating margins and the low capital intensity
associated with
the cable programming business positions the company to generate
annual FCF of
over $1 billion.
Debt incurrence to fund share repurchase activity is
incorporated into ratings
up to Fitch's 3.0 times (x) leverage threshold for Discovery's
'BBB' rating.
Fitch believes Discovery's credit profile has sufficient
flexibility. This is
given Discovery's solid free cash flow (FCF), strong credit
protection metrics
for the ratings category, and a minimal near-term maturity
schedule, to
accommodate continued share repurchase activity at the current
ratings.
In terms of capital allocation, Discovery's priority remains
investing in its
core business though programming existing networks or through
acquisitions.
While large-scale M&A activity is not anticipated given the
dearth of cable
network assets available for sale, Fitch believes there is room
at the 'BBB'
level to absorb some mid-sized acquisitions, underscored by
Fitch's current
belief that the company would restore leverage to under 3.0x
within a 12-month
timeframe.
The share repurchase program is consistent with Fitch's
expectation for FCF to
be directed towards share repurchase and acquisitions.
Discovery's repurchase of
common and preferred stock totaled $1.3 billion ($256 million
preferred stock
repurchase was made outside of Discovery's authorized stock
repurchase program)
during 2013. As of Feb. 3, 2014, Discoveryhad approximately $2
billion of
capacity remaining under its share repurchase authorization, of
which $470
million expires on Dec. 11, 2014 and the remainder expires on
Feb. 3, 2016.
Fitch anticipates that share repurchases during 2014 will be
substantially
similar to 2013 levels.
Discovery's ratings are supported by the company's strong core
brands - in
particular the strength of the company's Discovery and TLC
brands, both of which
reach nearly 100 million subscribers across the U.S. and
continue to generate
solid ratings. In addition, the ratings incorporate the revenue
and growth
prospects of Discovery's international business segment, global
carriage,
leverageable content, robust free cash flow (FCF) and solid
credit metrics.
Ratings concerns continue to center on the significant
contribution of cyclical
advertising revenue, a competitive landscape of similar
programming on other
cable channels, the general volatility associated with
hit-driven content and
the company's dependence on the Discovery and TLC brands.
Eurosport's flagship network reached 133 million homes across 54
countries in 20
languages. The incremental investment was based on Eurosport's
enterprise
valuation of approximately $1.2 billion EUR 902 million). The
transaction marks
an acceleration of the original agreement terms by nearly one
year whereby
Discovery had the right to purchase a controlling interest in
Eurosport
beginning December 2014. TF1 retains its right to put its
remaining interest in
Eurosport to Discovery through June 2015. The acquisition,
expected to close
during the first half of 2014, increases Discovery's ownership
interest in
Eurosport to 51% from 20%. Cash requirement related to the
investment is
expected to be approximately $400 million.
Fitch views Discovery's liquidity profile as solid, particularly
given the
absence of maturities until $850 million comes due in 2015 and
anticipated FCF
generation. Discovery's liquidity position is further supported
by the $408
million of cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2013, and $1 billion
available under the
undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing October 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
--An upgrade is unlikely over the medium term, given the
company's stated
leverage targets and the limited depth of brands;
--Future upgrades would only be considered from a combination of
the following:
1) an explicit commitment from management and a compelling
rationale for
Discovery to operate at a more conservative leverage metric and
2) material
viewership on new channel launches that will drive increased
advertising and
affiliate fees and enhance revenue diversity.
--Negative ratings pressure could result from a more aggressive
financial policy
with more tolerance for leverage.
--Rating pressure could also result from meaningful customer
defections to free
viewing platforms or significant margin and FCF pressure from
higher programming
costs.
Fitch rates Discovery as follows:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Larrando
Director
+1-212-908-9189
Committee Chairperson
Mike Simonton, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3138
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
