(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB-' rating to
Discovery Communications, LLC's (Discovery) issuance of senior
notes due 2024.
The rating on the proposed reopening of Discovery's existing
4.900% senior notes
due 2026 is also 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
Proceeds of both
issuances are to be used to fund the company's tender offer for
up to $600
million aggregate principal amount of Discovery's existing 5.05%
senior notes
due 2020 and 5.625% senior notes due 2019. Any remaining
proceeds are expected
to be used for general corporate purposes. A complete list of
ratings follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Target Availability: Fitch expects Discovery to remain
within the
company's stated target leverage of 3.25x-3.4x despite
additional debt issuance
above the debt tender to fund tender premiums. Discovery also
remains well
within the range for Fitch's 'BBB-' rating.
Business Investment: Fitch expects Discovery to continue to
focus on investing
in programming for linear TV and content for alternative
platforms domestically
and internationally. While large-scale M&A activity is not
anticipated given the
dearth of cable network assets available, there is room at the
'BBB-' level to
absorb some midsized acquisitions if Fitch believed the company
had a credible
plan to restore leverage to under 4x within a 12-month
timeframe.
Shareholder Returns Continue: Discovery has completed more than
$7.7 billion of
share repurchases from the program's inception in late 2010
through Dec. 31,
2016. Fitch believes Discovery's credit profile has sufficient
flexibility to
accommodate continued share repurchase activity at the current
ratings. Debt
incurrence to fund share repurchase activity is incorporated
into the ratings up
to Fitch's leverage threshold for Discovery's 'BBB-' rating.
Solid Financial Flexibility: Discovery's solid FCF generation,
strong credit
protection metrics and minimal near-term scheduled maturities
afford the company
considerable financial flexibility at the current ratings. Fitch
believes
Discovery is positioned to generate annual FCF of $1.4
billion-$1.6 billion,
given the company's high operating margins, global distribution
platform, and
low capital intensity associated with the cable programming
business. Liquidity
is supported by the $214 million of cash on hand as of Dec. 31,
2016 and $1.40
billion in aggregate availability under its $2 billion revolver,
which expires
in February 2021, and its $1 billion commercial paper program.
Scheduled
maturities are manageable with the next scheduled maturity not
until 2019 when
$500 million of senior unsecured notes are scheduled to mature.
Rating Strengths: Discovery's ratings are supported by its
strong core brands,
particularly the Discovery Channel, TLC, and Animal Planet
brands, all of which
reach nearly 92 million U.S. subscribers, continue to generate
solid ratings,
and collectively generate 67% of domestic revenues. In addition,
the ratings
incorporate the revenue and growth prospects of the company's
international
business segment, global carriage, leverageable content, robust
FCF and solid
credit metrics.
Ratings Concerns: Ratings concerns center on the significant
contribution of
cyclical advertising revenue, a competitive landscape for
similar programming,
the volatility associated with hit-driven content, and the
company's dependence
on the Discovery and TLC brands.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Low- to mid-single-digit top-line revenue growth driven by
mid- to
high-single-digit domestic affiliate fee growth and
low-single-digit advertising
growth;
--EBITDA margin stabilization and slight expansion due to cost
controls. Cost
controls are offset by increase in programming and international
content
investment;
--Annual FCF generation of approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5
billion;
--Debt issuance to fund expected aggregate share buybacks and
M&A activity in
excess of annual FCF generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: An upgrade is unlikely over the medium term, given the
company's
stated willingness to operate at the top end of its leverage
target and the
limited depth of its brands. Factors considered for an upgrade
include an
explicit commitment from management and a compelling rationale
for Discovery to
operate at a more conservative leverage metric, and material
viewership on new
channel launches that will drive increased advertising and
affiliate fees and
enhance revenue diversity.
Negative: Negative ratings pressure could result from a more
aggressive
financial policy with leverage exceeding Fitch's 4x threshold in
the absence of
a credible plan to return leverage below the threshold. Rating
pressure could
also result from meaningful customer defections to free viewing
platforms or
significant margin and FCF pressure from higher programming
costs.
LIQUIDITY
As of Dec. 31, 2016, the company had solid liquidity consisting
of $214 million
of readily available cash, and $1.4 billion of availability
under its $2 billion
revolving credit facility due 2021. Discovery's liquidity
position and overall
financial flexibility are supported by FCF, which was
approximately $1.26
billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch expects pro
forma FCF to range
from $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion during the ratings horizon.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates Discovery as follows:
Discovery Communications, LLC
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5471
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 203 530
1777, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 15, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
