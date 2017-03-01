(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to The Walt Disney Company's (Disney) proposed offering of benchmark-sized three- and five- year fixed- and floating-rate senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including the repayment of outstanding debt. Fitch currently rates Disney's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'. Approximately $20.7 billion of debt was outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016, including $2.3 billion of commercial paper (CP). A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Disney's capital structure and credit protection metrics remain consistent and within Fitch's expectations for the current rating. Consolidated leverage of 1.2x as of the latest 12 months (LTM) period ended Dec. 31, 2016, is in line with fiscal year-end 2016 and 2015 metrics. Going forward, Fitch believes leverage will range between 1x and 1.3x during the ratings horizon after consideration for a modest increase in debt levels related to the higher level of share repurchases. KEY RATING DRIVERS Significant Financial Flexibility: Disney's operating profile positions the company to generate free cash flow (FCF) in excess of $3.5 billion annually during the ratings horizon, which coupled with strong liquidity and solid credit metrics provides the company with considerable financial flexibility at the current ratings. Disney's investment cycle within its Parks and Resorts segment is expected to increase capital spending in excess of $5 billion during fiscal 2017, which will temporarily hamper FCF generation. Consistent Financial Policy: Given the strength of Disney's underlying businesses, strong liquidity position and Fitch's FCF expectations, Disney has the financial flexibility to accommodate a higher level of share repurchases, which are expected to range between $7billion and $8 billion during fiscal 2017, consistent with its current ratings. Ratings incorporate Fitch's expectations that the company's share repurchases and M&A activity will likely exceed FCF generation given strong liquidity and the current credit profile. Leading Market Positions and Leveragability: Disney has a very consistent investment strategy centered on creating or acquiring intellectual property and content that is leverageable across Disney's various platforms. Disney is uniquely positioned, relative to its peers, to capitalize and monetize its internally or externally developed franchises and brands, which in turn strengthens the company's operating and credit profile and provides Disney with a sustainable competitive advantage. Strength of Cable Networks: Disney's strong portfolio of cable networks, particularly ESPN, underlies the company's ratings. Fitch believes that the top-tier channels will continue to be a 'must carry' for the distributors and are likely to retain pricing power. Disney's operating profile benefits from the stability, recurring dual-stream revenue profile, high operating margin and FCF generation characteristics attributable to its cable network business. Fitch expects this segment will continue to generate a significant amount of Disney's cash flow. Credible Strategy to Address Threats: Disney's strong asset portfolio positions the company to address the secular threats and opportunities presented by emerging alternative distribution platforms and continued audience fragmentation across the media and entertainment landscape. Fitch does not anticipate any meaningful changes to Disney's financial policy over the ratings horizon. In our view Disney maintains an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its business. In terms of capital allocation priority, investing in internal opportunities focused on organic growth, such as the company's investment in its various parks and resorts worldwide and long-term sports rights deals, rightly takes precedence over merger and acquisitions and shareholder returns. Fitch expects that Disney will manage the level of share repurchase activity in a manner consistent with its current ratings and acknowledges that the company's share repurchases and M&A activity will likely exceed FCF generation. Fitch anticipates share repurchases to range between $7 billion and $8 billion during fiscal 2017. Disney repurchased approximately 15 million shares of its common stock for approximately $1.5 billion during the first quarter of fiscal 2017. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the company had remaining authorization to repurchase approximately 267 million additional shares. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include: --Revenue growth within the company's cable networks business (Disney's Media Networks segment) reflects the stability of the business and expected affiliate fee increases. Fitch anticipates mid-single-digit affiliate revenue growth. --Disney's broadcasting business benefits from a stable economic and advertising environment while incorporating typical political advertising revenue cycle. Additionally, this segment will benefit from growing retransmission consent fees. Revenue growth ranges between 2% during non-political years and 4% during political years. --Programming expenses are expected to increase by high-single digits driven by sports rights costs. --Fitch assumes typical volatility within the Studio Entertainment, Parks and Resort, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media operating segments. --International revenues grow faster than domestic revenues within the company's Parks and Resort segment in fiscal 2017. Fitch expects mid-single-digit growth in domestic park revenues as a result of the opening of Pandora - The World of Avatar. --Fitch expects flat- to low-double-digit growth within Disney's Studio Entertainment segment this year due to a fewer number of theatrical releases in fiscal 2017. Home entertainment revenues will track the theatrical success in 2016-2018. Television and SVOD revenues grow at a mid-single-digit pace while home entertainment revenues remain flat. --From a margin perspective, the base case assumes relatively flat margins within the company's Media Networks segment as retransmission revenue gains enhance broadcast margins while cable network margins remain stable reflecting the company's ability to grow higher margin affiliate fee revenues at a similar pace as increasing programming costs. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Upward momentum to the ratings is unlikely over the intermediate term. However, a compelling rationale for, and an explicit public commitment to, more conservative leverage thresholds could result in upgrade consideration. Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with discretionary actions of Disney's management rather than operating performance, reflecting the company's significant financial flexibility. Decisions that increase leverage beyond 1.75x in the absence of a credible plan to reduce leverage will likely lead to a negative rating action. LIQUIDITY Disney's liquidity position and financial flexibility remain strong and are supported by significant FCF generation as well as $6 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity (as of Dec. 31, 2016) under three credit facilities. Commitments under these credit facilities support the company's $6 billion CP program and expire during March 2017 ($1.5 billion), March 2019 ($2.25 billion) and March 2021 ($2.25 billion). In addition, the company had approximately $3.7 billion of cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2016. Scheduled maturities are well laddered and manageable considering FCF generation expectations and access to capital markets. Disney has approximately $1.1 billion of debt scheduled to mature during the remainder of its fiscal 2017 followed by $1.8 billion during fiscal 2018. Fitch does not expect debt reduction going forward. Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2016 was approximately $20.5 billion and consisted of: --$2.3 billion of CP; --$168 billion of notes and debentures, with maturities ranging from May 2017 to 2093; --$1.1 billion of debt related to international theme bark borrowings, which is non-recourse back to Disney but which Fitch consolidates under the assumption that the company would back the loan payments; --Approximately $329 million of foreign currency-denominated debt. Fitch links the IDRs of the issuing entities (predominantly based on the lack of any material restrictions on movements of cash between the entities) and treats the unsecured debt of the entire company as pari passu. Fitch recognizes the absence of upstream guarantees from the operating assets and that debt at Disney Enterprises is structurally senior to the holding company debt. However, we do not distinguish the issue ratings at the two entities due to the strong 'A' category investment-grade IDR, Fitch's expectations of stable financial policies, and the anticipation that future debt will be issued by Walt Disney Company. Fitch would consider distinguishing between the ratings if we viewed there to be heightened risk of the company's IDR falling to non-investment grade (where Disney Enterprises' enhanced recovery prospects would be more relevant). FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently has the following ratings: The Walt Disney Company --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'; --Senior unsecured revolvers 'A'; --Short-Term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. ABC Inc. --IDR 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'. Disney Enterprises, Inc. --IDR 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Rachael Shanker, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0649 Committee Chairperson Jack Kranefuss Senior Director +1-212-908-0791 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 29, 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27 September 2016 (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019918 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001