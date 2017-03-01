(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to The Walt
Disney Company's (Disney) proposed offering of benchmark-sized
three- and five-
year fixed- and floating-rate senior unsecured notes. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. The proceeds from the offering are expected to be used
for general
corporate purposes including the repayment of outstanding debt.
Fitch currently rates Disney's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'.
Approximately
$20.7 billion of debt was outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016,
including $2.3
billion of commercial paper (CP). A full list of ratings follows
at the end of
this release.
Disney's capital structure and credit protection metrics remain
consistent and
within Fitch's expectations for the current rating. Consolidated
leverage of
1.2x as of the latest 12 months
(LTM) period ended Dec. 31, 2016, is in line with fiscal
year-end 2016 and 2015
metrics. Going forward, Fitch believes leverage will range
between 1x and 1.3x
during the ratings horizon after consideration for a modest
increase in debt
levels related to the higher level of share repurchases.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Financial Flexibility: Disney's operating profile
positions the
company to generate free cash flow (FCF) in excess of $3.5
billion annually
during the ratings horizon, which coupled with strong liquidity
and solid credit
metrics provides the company with considerable financial
flexibility at the
current ratings. Disney's investment cycle within its Parks and
Resorts segment
is expected to increase capital spending in excess of $5 billion
during fiscal
2017, which will temporarily hamper FCF generation.
Consistent Financial Policy: Given the strength of Disney's
underlying
businesses, strong liquidity position and Fitch's FCF
expectations, Disney has
the financial flexibility to accommodate a higher level of share
repurchases,
which are expected to range between $7billion and $8 billion
during fiscal 2017,
consistent with its current ratings. Ratings incorporate Fitch's
expectations
that the company's share repurchases and M&A activity will
likely exceed FCF
generation given strong liquidity and the current credit
profile.
Leading Market Positions and Leveragability: Disney has a very
consistent
investment strategy centered on creating or acquiring
intellectual property and
content that is leverageable across Disney's various platforms.
Disney is
uniquely positioned, relative to its peers, to capitalize and
monetize its
internally or externally developed franchises and brands, which
in turn
strengthens the company's operating and credit profile and
provides Disney with
a sustainable competitive advantage.
Strength of Cable Networks: Disney's strong portfolio of cable
networks,
particularly ESPN, underlies the company's ratings. Fitch
believes that the
top-tier channels will continue to be a 'must carry' for the
distributors and
are likely to retain pricing power. Disney's operating profile
benefits from the
stability, recurring dual-stream revenue profile, high operating
margin and FCF
generation characteristics attributable to its cable network
business. Fitch
expects this segment will continue to generate a significant
amount of Disney's
cash flow.
Credible Strategy to Address Threats: Disney's strong asset
portfolio positions
the company to address the secular threats and opportunities
presented by
emerging alternative distribution platforms and continued
audience fragmentation
across the media and entertainment landscape.
Fitch does not anticipate any meaningful changes to Disney's
financial policy
over the ratings horizon. In our view Disney maintains an
appropriate balance
between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of
dividends and share
repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its
business. In terms of
capital allocation priority, investing in internal opportunities
focused on
organic growth, such as the company's investment in its various
parks and
resorts worldwide and long-term sports rights deals, rightly
takes precedence
over merger and acquisitions and shareholder returns.
Fitch expects that Disney will manage the level of share
repurchase activity in
a manner consistent with its current ratings and acknowledges
that the company's
share repurchases and M&A activity will likely exceed FCF
generation. Fitch
anticipates share repurchases to range between $7 billion and $8
billion during
fiscal 2017. Disney repurchased approximately 15 million shares
of its common
stock for approximately $1.5 billion during the first quarter of
fiscal 2017. As
of Dec. 31, 2016, the company had remaining authorization to
repurchase
approximately 267 million additional shares.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--Revenue growth within the company's cable networks business
(Disney's Media
Networks segment) reflects the stability of the business and
expected affiliate
fee increases. Fitch anticipates mid-single-digit affiliate
revenue growth.
--Disney's broadcasting business benefits from a stable economic
and advertising
environment while incorporating typical political advertising
revenue cycle.
Additionally, this segment will benefit from growing
retransmission consent
fees. Revenue growth ranges between 2% during non-political
years and 4% during
political years.
--Programming expenses are expected to increase by high-single
digits driven by
sports rights costs.
--Fitch assumes typical volatility within the Studio
Entertainment, Parks and
Resort, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media operating
segments.
--International revenues grow faster than domestic revenues
within the company's
Parks and Resort segment in fiscal 2017. Fitch expects
mid-single-digit growth
in domestic park revenues as a result of the opening of Pandora
- The World of
Avatar.
--Fitch expects flat- to low-double-digit growth within Disney's
Studio
Entertainment segment this year due to a fewer number of
theatrical releases in
fiscal 2017. Home entertainment revenues will track the
theatrical success in
2016-2018. Television and SVOD revenues grow at a
mid-single-digit pace while
home entertainment revenues remain flat.
--From a margin perspective, the base case assumes relatively
flat margins
within the company's Media Networks segment as retransmission
revenue gains
enhance broadcast margins while cable network margins remain
stable reflecting
the company's ability to grow higher margin affiliate fee
revenues at a similar
pace as increasing programming costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Upward momentum to the ratings is unlikely over the
intermediate term.
However, a compelling rationale for, and an explicit public
commitment to, more
conservative leverage thresholds could result in upgrade
consideration.
Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with discretionary
actions of Disney's management rather than operating
performance, reflecting the
company's significant financial flexibility. Decisions that
increase leverage
beyond 1.75x in the absence of a credible plan to reduce
leverage will likely
lead to a negative rating action.
LIQUIDITY
Disney's liquidity position and financial flexibility remain
strong and are
supported by significant FCF generation as well as $6 billion of
aggregate
available borrowing capacity (as of Dec. 31, 2016) under three
credit
facilities. Commitments under these credit facilities support
the company's $6
billion CP program and expire during March 2017 ($1.5 billion),
March 2019
($2.25 billion) and March 2021 ($2.25 billion). In addition, the
company had
approximately $3.7 billion of cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2016.
Scheduled
maturities are well laddered and manageable considering FCF
generation
expectations and access to capital markets.
Disney has approximately $1.1 billion of debt scheduled to
mature during the
remainder of its fiscal 2017 followed by $1.8 billion during
fiscal 2018. Fitch
does not expect debt reduction going forward.
Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2016 was approximately $20.5 billion
and consisted of:
--$2.3 billion of CP;
--$168 billion of notes and debentures, with maturities ranging
from May 2017 to
2093;
--$1.1 billion of debt related to international theme bark
borrowings, which is
non-recourse back to Disney but which Fitch consolidates under
the assumption
that the company would back the loan payments;
--Approximately $329 million of foreign currency-denominated
debt.
Fitch links the IDRs of the issuing entities (predominantly
based on the lack of
any material restrictions on movements of cash between the
entities) and treats
the unsecured debt of the entire company as pari passu. Fitch
recognizes the
absence of upstream guarantees from the operating assets and
that debt at Disney
Enterprises is structurally senior to the holding company debt.
However, we do
not distinguish the issue ratings at the two entities due to the
strong 'A'
category investment-grade IDR, Fitch's expectations of stable
financial
policies, and the anticipation that future debt will be issued
by Walt Disney
Company. Fitch would consider distinguishing between the ratings
if we viewed
there to be heightened risk of the company's IDR falling to
non-investment grade
(where Disney Enterprises' enhanced recovery prospects would be
more relevant).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently has the following ratings:
The Walt Disney Company
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Senior unsecured revolvers 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
ABC Inc.
--IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A'.
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
--IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
