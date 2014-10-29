(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Dubai-based Noor
Bank a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A-' and a
Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Noor's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect an
extremely high
probability of support available from the UAE authorities, and
Dubai, if
required.
Fitch's view of support considers the UAE authorities' strong
capacity to
support the banking system, sustained by its sovereign wealth
funds and on-going
revenues, mostly from its hydrocarbon production, and the
moderate size of the
UAE banking sector in relation to the country's GDP. Fitch's
opinion of support
is also based on the willingness of the authorities to support
the banking
sector, which has been demonstrated by the UAE authorities' long
track record of
supporting domestic banks.
Fitch assesses whether the banks are domestic systemically
important financial
institutions (D-SIFI) based on each bank's systemic importance
relative to other
banks in the banking system, and considering, among other
things, market share
and franchise. Noor's Support Rating Floor is one notch below
the UAE D-SIFIs'
Support Rating Floor due to Fitch's view that it is less
systemically important
based on its smaller size and market share, and niche franchise,
compared with
Dubai Islamic Bank and Mashreq Bank, and in line with Commercial
Bank of Dubai.
Noor's Support Rating Floor also considers the close ties and
ownership links
between Noor and the Dubai government.
RATING SENSITVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive
to a reduction
in the perceived ability or willingness of the authorities to
provide support to
the bank. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of
support in the
UAE; given the robust economy, the authorities' strong track
record of support
for domestic banks and no plans for resolution legislation at
this stage, such
downside risk is considered low.
Noor's IDRs are sensitive to a change in its Support Rating or
Support Rating
Floor.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VR reflects Noor's small but growing franchise, limited
track record, weak
asset quality, high concentrations in both the financing book
and customer
deposit base, and in this respect, low capital levels. The VR
also considers
Noor's adequate liquidity, growing customer base and declining
concentration,
improving profitability, and diversified income stream.
Noor is currently the fifth-largest Islamic bank in the UAE,
with a small
domestic franchise (about 1.4% market shares in UAE financings),
a consequence
of being a fairly young bank. In 1H14, gross financing increased
19.8%,
following robust 26.2% growth in 2013. While Noor has been
successful in growing
its customer base and gradually improving the diversification of
its financing
book, it remains highly concentrated by both sector and
single-name exposures,
as is common in the region. Noor aims to grow further and
capture market share
as part of its new strategy. Balance sheet and net income growth
should be
achievable, in Fitch's view, as the bank capitalises on an
improving domestic
operating environment.
Net income increased to AED217m in 1H14 (1H13: AED100m), driven
by growth in
retail, SME and wholesale financing. Noor's profitability ratios
are
satisfactory, with a net income on average equity of 11% and net
income on
average assets of 1.2% in 2013.
At end-1H14, the NPL ratio was 6.7%, down from 9.5% at end-2013,
due to loan
growth and loan restructuring, but still one of the highest of
the Fitch-rated
UAE banks. Fitch expects NPLs to gradually decrease, supported
by the improving
domestic operating environment. Noor has one of the highest
restructured loan
books in the UAE due to its high concentration to Dubai
government related
entities, which could result in further large asset quality
problems due to
event risk.
Customer deposits constitute about 95% of non-equity funding and
grew 24% in
1H14 (2013: 32% growth). As is common at UAE banks, the deposit
base is highly
concentrated, with the 20-largest depositors accounting for a
significant
portion of the total, mainly sourced from UAE
government/government-related
entities. Noor aims to grow the contribution of current and
savings accounts to
its deposit base to reduce concentrations and lower funding
costs. A large
portion of Noor's deposit base has a contractual maturity of
three months or
less, but large deposit balances are typically rolled over and
have proven
stable. As part of its three-year strategy, the bank aims to
gradually improve
its liquidity profile, by potentially accessing capital markets
to improve asset
and liability mismatches.
At end-1H14, the Fitch core capital ratio stood at 12.6%, which
is lower than
the UAE banks' average, and is considered weak given the asset
quality problems
and high borrower concentrations. Noor has never distributed
dividends and Fitch
believes that this should continue to strengthen capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upside for the VR could arise from improvements in asset
quality, particularly
repayment of the large Dubai GRE exposures, and in capital.
Further evidence of
Noor implementing its strategy and building a track record with
no material
deterioration in the bank's risk indicators would also
contribute to an upgrade.
The VR may be downgraded on material deterioration in asset
quality further
impacting the bank's profitability and capitalisation.
Established in Dubai in 2008, Noor offers a wide range of
sharia-compliant
wholesale, retail, treasury and investment banking services. It
is mainly owned
by the Dubai Ruling family and Dubai government and is regulated
by the Central
Bank of the UAE.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F2'
Viability Rating assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Secondary Analyst
Karim Soueissi
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1240
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: GCC/Middle East Banks
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
