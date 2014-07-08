(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss-based travel retail group Dufry AG's proposed
EUR500m senior unsecured 2022 notes a 'BB(EXP)' expected rating. The assignment of the final
rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already
received.
The bond is being issued by Dufry Finance SCA and is rated at the same level as
Dufry's Issuer Default Rating of 'BB' as it will rank equally with the company's
senior unsecured debt, including its existing USD500m 2020 notes, its terms
loans and its revolving credit facility. Dufry will use the proceeds to finance
the acquisition of the Nuance Group, along with funds from the mandatory
convertible notes and the rights issue. The increased indebtedness related to
the Nuance acquisition was included in Fitch's recent rating affirmation of
Dufry on 5 June 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Business Scale Strengthened
The acquisition of Nuance materially increases Dufry's market leadership and
scope of operations. In the travel retail industry, Fitch views this as
paramount for maintaining high quality of concessions and deriving an increasing
amount of operational efficiencies.
Increased Footprint
Dufry will benefit from Nuance's complementary presence in the Mediterranean
region, Asia and the US. Given that over 80% of Dufry's pipeline projects
involve new concessions and expansions in these geographies, Fitch views the
complementary geographic nature of the transaction as highly accretive to
Dufry's long-term business development goals.
Impact on Concession Portfolio Mixed
The acquisition will allow Dufry to expand and diversify its concession
portfolio and add a number of profitable contracts. We note an overall shorter
concession lifetime and a higher share of concessions with maximum guaranteed
payments will slightly elevate Dufry's operating leverage. However, given
Dufry's historically high concession renewal rates of 80%, the curtailed
concession lifetime does not materially diminish business visibility. We expect
the average profitability of Nuance's concessions to converge with that of
Dufry's, through discontinuation of less profitable contracts and renegotiation
of new concessions with predominantly variable fee structures.
The unprofitable Australian operations of Nuance are not deemed as strategically
important to Dufry, and most of these unprofitable concessions are expiring over
the next quarters.
Cash Generation to Remain Strong
Given Nuance's weaker profitability, the acquisition will sustainably compress
Dufry's EBITDA margins by 1%-2% below the historical average of 14%. As a
result, Fitch estimates that forecast funds from operations (FFO) as a
percentage of sales will be consistently below historical levels of 11%-12% by
2%-3%. However, in the absence of any major incremental capital spend above the
company's target of 3.5% of sales, free cash flow (FCF) generation is projected
to remain strong and expand over the rating horizon. Even with lower
profitability, Dufry would still rank among the top performers in the travel
retail sector such as World Duty Free.
Credit Metrics under Pressure in FY14-15
As a result of the acquisition, Fitch expects FCF as a percentage of sales to
drop to below 4% (FYE13: 5.4%), with FFO adjusted leverage after dividends paid
to associates at around 6.0x at FYE14 (based on actual contribution from Nuance
in 2H14) and remaining above 5.5x in FY15. We consider the deterioration in
credit metrics will be temporary, limited to the business integration period,
which is expected to be restored in FY16 once the combined business has started
generating normalised levels of cash flow.
If FFO adjusted gross leverage remains sustainably above 5.5x, for example, as a
result of a more onerous integration process, weaker FCF or a delay in the
equity placement as part of the financing package, this could put pressure on
the ratings.
Further Debt-Funded Acquisitions Likely
In the consolidating and highly competitive travel retail industry, we expect
acquisitions will remain an essential strategy to deliver growth and protect
profitability. As long as future acquisitions are accretive to Dufry's internal
cash generation and the company remains disciplined in its financial policy,
Fitch continues to factor small add-on acquisitions into the ratings.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Fitch expects Dufry to maintain comfortable liquidity given its continuously
strong FCF generation, absence of principal repayments until 2019 after the debt
refinancing and augmented liquidity reserves under the new undrawn RCF of
CHF900m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted leverage remaining at around 5.0x in the medium term, due to an
adverse shift in the operating environment, persisting organic issues and/or
continuing appetite for debt-funded acquisitions
- EBITDA margin below 12%, coupled with FCF margin below 4%, both on a sustained
basis
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably below 2.5x
Positive: Although an upgrade is unlikely before 2016, future developments that
could lead to positive rating action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage declining to below 4.0x and fixed charge cover rising
above 3.0x on a sustained basis