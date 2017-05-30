(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to eBay,
Inc.'s (eBay) issuance of benchmark-size multi-tranche senior
notes with three-
to 10-year maturities. eBay intends to use the proceeds for
repayment of
existing notes due 2017, and general corporate purposes which
could include M&A
and share buybacks. Fitch's action affects $11 billion of total
debt including
the $2 billion undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF). The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of current ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for solid
operating
performance, despite a challenging operating environment. Fitch
expects low
single-digit foreign exchange (FX) neutral revenue growth over
the intermediate
term, driven by increasing gross merchandise value (GMV). Fitch
anticipates
investments in cataloguing unstructured data to improve search
results and user
experience.
Fitch expects profitability will remain solid with operating
EBITDA margin
between 38% and 40%. As a consequence, Fitch expects credit
protection measures
to remain solid with total leverage (total debt to operating
EBITDA), pro forma
for the issuance, in the 2.5x - 3x range. Cash location could
drive continued
borrowing over the longer term, although Fitch expects total
leverage will
remain below 3x.
Fitch also expects the continuation of robust annual FCF of more
than $2 billion
and anticipates that eBay will use FCF for share repurchases
and, to a lesser
extent, acquisitions through the intermediate term. We expect
continuing share
repurchases in line with eBay's commitment to buying back at
least 50% of FCF of
stock. Fitch expects eBay will execute limited share repurchases
to offset
dilution beyond the immediate term, given significant cash
balances outside of
the U.S.
The ratings and Outlook are supported by:
--Fitch's expectations for significantly higher profitability
versus retail
industry peers and low capital intensity resulting in strong and
consistent FCF;
--Solid financial flexibility supported by $6.75 billion of cash
and cash
equivalents, $1.57 billion of which is located within the U.S.,
and more than $2
billion of annual FCF;
--eBay's leading e-commerce platform, especially for specialized
product
offerings, with strong brand recognition and technology
capabilities;
--Large active-accounts base and focus on serving small- to
medium-sized sellers
provides significant customer diversification.
Ratings concerns center on Fitch's expectations for:
--Revenue growth challenges from increased competition including
Amazon and
other local e-commerce platforms in international markets;
--The company gradually increases total debt to fund share
buybacks given most
of its cash and FCF generation are offshore;
--Ongoing challenges to gaining e-commerce platform traction in
faster-growing
developing markets with rapid mobile adoption and local
competition.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Low single-digit FX neutral-revenue growth through the
intermediate term;
--Consistent profitability with operating EBITDA margin of 38%
to 40%;
--Capital spending remains elevated to accelerate growth
opportunities,
including investments in structured, catalogued merchandise;
--Incremental debt issuance to support share repurchases and
acquisitions, given
cash location.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Management commits to curtailing share repurchases and
managing debt to
maintain total leverage closer to 2x;
--Sustained low- to mid-single-digit FX-neutral organic revenue
growth resulting
in higher and more predictable FCF.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Fitch's expectation that operational weakness or more
aggressive financial
policies will result in total leverage sustained above 3x;
--Sustained negative FX-neutral revenue growth, indicating an
uncompetitive
product offering.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes eBay's liquidity was strong at March 31, 2017
supported by:
--$6.75 billion of cash and equivalents, of which $1.57 billion
was in the U.S.;
--$2 billion undrawn RCF expiring November 2020.
Fitch's expectations for more than $2 billion of annual FCF also
supports
liquidity.
Total debt as of March 31, 2017 was $9 billion and consisted of:
--$1 billion 1.35% notes due 2017;
--$450 million floating rate notes due 2017;
--$750 million 2.50% notes due 2018
--$400 million floating rate notes due 2019;
--$1.15 billion 2.2% notes due 2019;
--$500 million 3.25% notes due 2020;
--$750 million 2.875% notes due 2021;
--$750 million 3.8% notes due 2022;
--$1 billion 2.6% notes due 2022;
--$750 million 3.45% notes due 2024;
--$750 million of 4% notes due 2042;
--$750 million of 6% notes 2056.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has rated the benchmark size multi-tranche notes offering
'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates eBay as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper 'F2'.
