May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Eirles Two Limited Series 364's accreting zero coupon secured
notes a final rating as follows:
USD100,000,000 accreting zero coupon secured notes due by 2043: 'A+sf'; Stable
Outlook
Key Rating Drivers
The rating addresses the repayment of the accreted principal on the notes
according to the terms and conditions of the documentation. The rating reflects
the credit quality of two risk-presenting entities as well as the issuer's legal
and financial structure. The two risk presenting entities are Deutsche Bank, AG,
London Branch (DB, A+/Stable/F1+) and France (AAA/Negative/F1+).
Rating Sensitivities
The rating on the notes is driven by DB's rating - the lowest-rated risk
entity in this transaction. As a result, a rating downgrade of up to three
notches to France will not affect the 'A+sf' of the notes. Should the rating of
DB be downgraded or upgraded by one notch, with all else being equal, the notes'
rating would be downgraded or upgraded correspondingly.
At closing, Eirles Two Limited will enter into an asset swap with DB and the
notes' proceeds will be used to purchase a 2% coupon French government bond
(ISIN FR0119580019) with principal amount of EUR 78m (original collateral). On
the date falling one business day after the issue date, the issuer will exchange
the original collateral with DB to receive eligible collateral with a principal
amount that is greater or equal to the principal amount of the notes of USD100m.
The eligible collateral can be EUR or USD cash, or senior unsecured debt issued
by France denominated in EUR or USD, or negotiable debt obligations issued by
the U.S. Treasury Department denominated in USD or EUR with a maturity date
within 30 years from the issue date of the notes. Nevertheless, the credit risk
of U.S. Treasury is not considered in Fitch's rating analysis given that DB will
at its cost replace the defaulted bond with the other eligible collateral upon
the event of default of the U.S. Treasury bond. Under the credit support annex
of the swap agreement, DB will post an amount of eligible collateral on a weekly
basis to ensure the market value of the outstanding collateral (including
additionally posted collateral) is sufficient to meet the scheduled notes'
accreted value.
The issued notes will bear no interest. However, their principal notional will
accrete at an annual rate of 7% in the first year, 2.35% in the second year and
4.65% in the subsequent years till 2043. The issuer will pay the swap
counterparty all interest and principal received on the collaterals and the swap
counterparty will pay the accreted principal amount due to the noteholders at
redemption.
The swap counterparty, DB, has the option to extend the asset swap on an annual
basis. If the asset swap extension option is not exercised by DB, the swap will
be terminated and the noteholders will receive the notes accreted value per the
transaction document. The sole noteholder (who owns all of the outstanding
notes) also has a put option that can be exercised at any point until the notes'
maturity date. If the put option is exercised, the sole noteholder will receive
the collateral and a novation of swap agreement from the issuer to the
noteholder.
DB is the custodian bank for the non-cash collateral in this transaction. Cash
collateral will be held by the deposit bank, Deutsche Bank Trust Company
Americas (DBTCA, A+/Stable/F1+) in a segregated account. Fitch considers the
default risk of DB and DBTCA to be highly correlated and therefore views DB and
DBTCA as one risk-presenting entity in the transaction.
The notes are issued by Eirles Two Limited, under a secured note programme
arranged by DB, incorporated with limited liability under Irish law.
Non-petition language included in the master programme warrants that no party to
any series will be able to petition for the winding-up of the issuer as a
consequence of the default of any particular series. In addition, limited
recourse clauses in the programme restrict the noteholder of a given series to
only have recourse to the collateral assigned to the relevant series.