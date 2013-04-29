(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Elior Finance & Co. SCA's (Elior Finance) EUR350m 6.50% senior secured notes due 2020 a final rating of 'BB-'with a Recovery Rating of 'RR3'. As expected, the net proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay portions of various tranches under the senior facilities agreement (SFA). The rating action follows the review of the final terms of the bond issue conforming to information already received by Fitch. Holding Bercy Investissement SCA's (HBI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. HBI is the holding company of France-based contract foodservices and concession catering operator Elior Group (Elior). Fitch also rates the company's remaining EUR1.7bn senior secured credit facility at 'BB-'/'RR3'. The new notes issued by Elior Finance will rank as senior secured obligations and will share equally with the other lenders and counterparties with respect to recoveries from security enforcement. However, Elior Finance's voting rights will be limited to enforcement instructions and certain other matters and will not be equal with other lenders under the SFA. This is not considered a limiting factor to bondholders' expected recovery prospects and hence we have assigned the same rating as for the bank loan ('BB-'/'RR3'). Fitch expects Elior Finance, a Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle, to advance the note proceeds to HBI via the new Facility H1 included under the recently amended SFA. Through participation as the Facility H1 lender, Elior Finance is considered a lender under the SFA and payment commitments to noteholders will rank pari passu with all existing HBI lenders. Furthermore, the collateral pledged to secure the obligations of the borrower include those of HBI under the Facility H1 loan agreement. KEY RATING DRIVERS Balanced and Resilient Business Profile Elior's large scale, broad product offering, strong customer and business diversification, and high barriers to entry have resulted in consistent performance through the economic cycle. The company has a balanced presence in each sub-market it competes in, both in contract catering and concession catering, and is benefiting from a long-term secular trend toward outsourced foodservices. These factors, combined with the company's high retention rate, strong reputation and expertise, are expected to support continued sales and profit growth over the intermediate term. Strong Cash Flow Conversion The asset-light nature and low capital intensity of the business allows Elior to consistently convert operating profits into strong cash flow before debt service and provides significant financial flexibility which is viewed to be a key supporting factor of the company's credit profile. From a business risk standpoint, Fitch believes Elior has a profile in line with a 'BB' rating category. However, the company's financial profile is more in line with a 'B' rated issuer, thus bringing the rating to 'B+'. Weak Metrics, Expected Improvement Elior showed high funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage of almost 8.0x in FY12 while FFO fixed charge cover was weak at below 2.0x. Although these ratios are not consistent with the assigned 'B+' IDR, Elior's credit metrics are projected to show near-term improvement as recent acquisitions are fully integrated and Elior benefits from lower taxation resulting from the French CICE staff cost rebate scheme in FY13. While Fitch expects the capital structure to remain highly leveraged over the intermediate term, pro forma for the planned bond placement, FFO adjusted leverage is projected to decrease to around 6.8x while FFO fixed charge cover is expected to increase to around 2.0x with further limited improvements factored in for FY14 albeit largely depending on future profit growth. Adequate Liquidity Lenders agreed to "amend and extend" Elior's current SFA in April 2013. The agreement pushed the commitment of its revolving credit facility to March 2018 and extended the maturity on term loans of about EUR1.0bn to March 2019 from June 2017. As such, liquidity and refinancing are not a rating concern at present. In our view, the company is projected to have sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to repay or refinance near-term maturities. Expected Recovery for Creditors upon Default Elior's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that the enterprise value of the company would be maximised in a restructuring scenario (going concern approach), rather than a liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the business. Fitch believes that a 6.0x distressed EV/EBITDA multiple and 25% discount to EBITDA resulting from unsustainable financial leverage, possibly as a result of increasingly aggressive acquisition activity or contract losses, are fair assumptions under a distress scenario. This results in above-average expected recoveries (51%-70%) for first lien creditors, including lenders of the new Facility H1, in the event of default and hence a rating for senior secured creditors at 'BB-' one notch above Elior's IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Additional diversification, by segment and/or geography - Further deleveraging resulting in FFO adjusted gross leverage below 5.0x - FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.8x - Free cash flow (FCF)/total adjusted debt margin above 12% Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted gross leverage above 7.0x - FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x - FCF/total adjusted debt margin below 5% Contact: Principal Analyst Bryant Bedwell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1581 Supervisory Analyst Johnny Da Silva Director +44 20 3530 1546 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 08 August 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.