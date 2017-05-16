(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to the
expected senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by EPR
Properties (NYSE: EPR).
Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay the outstanding
principal balance
on the company's unsecured revolving credit facility with the
remaining amount
to be used for general business purposes. A full list of current
ratings follows
at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect EPR's consistent cash flows generated by
the company's
triple-net leased megaplex movie theatres and other investments
across the
entertainment, education and recreation segments, resulting in
maintenance of
strong leverage and fixed-charge coverage metrics for the
rating. EPR benefits
from generally strong levels of rent coverage across its
portfolio and
structural protections including cross-collateralization among
properties
operated by certain tenants.
While cinema attendee demand has remained relatively consistent
over a long time
period thereby supporting the durability of EPR's operating cash
flows, other
investment segments lack a similar long-term track record.
Credit concerns
include significant, though improving tenant concentration and
concerns about
the company's investment in niche asset classes that are less
proven and may be
less liquid or financeable during periods of potential financial
stress and/or
have limited alternative uses.
CLOSED CNL TRANSACTION
EPR's $706.5 million acquisition of CNL Lifestyle Properties
(CNL) closed on
April 6, 2017. The acquisition diversifies the ski portfolio
with a premier
asset in Northstar and establishes a relationship with a leading
operator in
Vail Resorts. Although the company's leverage had increased to
the high 5.0x
range as of March 31, 2017 in anticipation of the issuance of
$647 million of
stock to finance the acquisition, leverage was normalized with
the stock
issuance and Fitch expects it will remain in the low 5.0x range.
FAVORABLE DEBT MATURITY PROFILE
Debt maturities are manageable with $34.6 million or 1.3% of
total debt maturing
through 2018. Beyond 2018, with the exception of a $25 million
financing,
maturities represent solely unsecured debt offerings which are
larger in size
but mostly well-spaced. Fitch expects the company will continue
to effectively
ladder its debt maturity profile, which should reduce
refinancing risk in any
given year. Fitch expects the company to repay all of its
upcoming secured debt
maturities with unsecured debt, resulting in a fully
unencumbered portfolio.
However, in certain instances the company may assume secured
debt when acquiring
assets.
MINIMAL LEASE EXPIRATION RISK
From 2016 to 2029, no more than 5% of total revenue expires in
any single year.
EPR's education segment represents 19% of total revenue and all
leases expire
after 2030, with the exception of two immaterial lease
expirations in 2017 and
2018.
Historically, most tenants have chosen to exercise their renewal
options, which
has mitigated re-leasing risk and provided predictability to
portfolio-level
cash flows. Over the past several years some tenants have given
back space, but
more recently this trend has subsided. Rent renewal spreads can
vary greatly
depending on the operating performance of the asset.
APPROPRIATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE OF UNSECURED DEBT
Fitch expects unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt
(UA/UD) to
remain above 2.0x when applying a stressed 12% capitalization
rate to
unencumbered net operating income (NOI). This ratio is adequate
for a 'BBB-'
Issuer Default Rating. The company has unencumbered megaplex
theatre assets,
improving the quality of the unencumbered pool as EPR continues
to utilize a
predominantly unsecured funding model. Nonetheless, EPR's assets
are generally
less financeable and have fewer potential buyers than more
traditional
commercial real estate.
HIGH TENANT CONCENTRATION
EPR's largest tenant, American Multi-Cinema, Inc. (AMC),
accounted for 23% of
total revenues in the first quarter of 2017; the company's top
10 tenants
accounted for 66% of pro forma total revenue in 1Q17. On March
31, 2017, Fitch
downgraded AMC's parent company AMC Entertainment to 'B'/Stable
Rating. EPR's
largest charter school tenant, Imagine Schools, Inc. (Imagine),
accounted for 3%
of total revenues in 1Q17 with the exposure on the decline. The
company has
been expanding its relationships with new charter school
operators. EPR had 57
operators as of March 31, 2017, compared with just one tenant
during the 2010 to
2011 school year.
While most of EPR's theater leases and all of its charter school
leases are
cross-defaulted, a tenant bankruptcy could allow for the
rejection of certain
non-economic leases. Most of EPR's top tenants are either
unrated or have
below-investment-grade ratings; thus the potential for corporate
default,
bankruptcy and lease rejection could reduce EPR's rental
revenues. Mitigating
this risk is that on a portfolio and property-level basis,
EBITDAR covers rent
payments by a healthy margin for nearly all of EPR's properties.
Operator
concentration risk is partially mitigated by the fact that the
primary drivers
of theater box office consumer demand are location and which
movies are showing
at a particular theater as opposed to theater operator.
NICHE SECTORS
The ratings reflect EPR's focus on investing in non-core
property types that are
likely less liquid or financeable during periods of market
stress. While the
company's theater properties are typically well located and have
high-quality
amenities, alternative uses of space may be limited or may
require significant
capital expenditures to attract non-theater tenants. The
recreation and
education facilities are also high-quality, but the mortgage
financeability and
depth of the asset transaction market of the assets is
uncertain. Going forward,
management intends on continuing to focus on its three
investment segments,
which Fitch views positively. Management has highly specialized
knowledge within
EPR's investment segments which helps shape the company's
longer-term strategy.
THEATER DEMAND TRENDS
Given the limited fungibility of the real estate, Fitch
considers the operating
environment for EPR's key tenants. North American box office
revenue has proven
resilient, growing at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 4%
over the past
25 years. However, Fitch expects the exhibitor industry's
attendance growth
will remain challenging, while ticket price growth, which had
previously offset
attendance declines, has decelerated since 2010.
To counter these factors, exhibitors have been improving the
customer experience
through a variety of amenities such as luxury seating and new
beverage concepts
within the theaters which has expanded revenue streams and
increased the
frequency of customer visits. Moreover, EPR's theater portfolio
is 100% leased
and, since the company's formation in 1997, no theater tenant
has missed a lease
payment. Despite the lack of lease payment defaults, EPR has
realized negative
leasing spreads upon renewal from time to time, which partially
reflects the
limited alternative tenants and uses for the assets.
EDUCATION SEGMENT EVOLVING
EPR is highly focused on the burgeoning market for education
investments. The
portfolio is 98.5% leased. EPR has been able to work through
issues with
Imagine, while reducing exposure to the operator, expanding to
57 operators
portfolio-wide. The demand for enhanced education at an early
age has begun to
outpace the supply within the U.S., and the national waiting
list currently
holds over 1 million students. The largest investment risk in
this segment is
the mismatch between the charter renewal cycle (typically every
five to 10
years) and the average lease term (15 to 20 years) and the
potential for charter
renewals to be based on political or budget factors rather than
performance
factors. Alternative uses for charter school facilities should
the school lose
its charter and EPR need to seek an alternative tenant is
largely unproven.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Fitch's ratings reflect EPR's consistent cash flows generated by
the company's
triple-net leased megaplex movie theaters and other investments
across the
entertainment, education and recreation segments, resulting in
maintenance of
strong leverage and fixed-charge coverage metrics for the
rating. EPR benefits
from generally strong levels of rent coverage across its
portfolio and
structural protections including cross-collateralization among
properties
operated by certain tenants. The company's leverage and coverage
ratios are
stronger than its ratings peer group but account for the
company's investment in
non-core property types.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for EPR
include:
--Annual same-store NOI growth of 2% in 2017 to 2018. These
increases reflect
both contractual rent escalations and participation by way of
overage rents;
--Annual investments of approximately $700 million to $800
million (net of the
CNL transaction) through 2018, with a yield of 9%;
--Sufficient unsecured bond issuances for 2017 and 2018;
--Annual public equity issuances between $200 million to $300
million from 2017
to 2018, though issuance is at management's discretion;
--Approximately $5 million to $10 million of capital
expenditures annually
through 2018. Capital expenditures are low due to primarily
triple-net lease
structure and long-term leases;
--Annual divestments of between $100 million to 200 million
through 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors could result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x (pro
forma leverage was
in the high 5x range for the quarter ended March 31, 2017,
although Fitch
expects the company to sustain leverage in the low 5.0x range
pro forma for the
closing of the CNL transaction;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (pro form
coverage was in the low- to mid-3x range for the quarter ended
March 31, 2017).
The following factors could result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.2x;
--Liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.25x, coupled with a
strained unsecured
debt financing environment;
--Meaningful, operational deterioration in the movie exhibitor
and/or charter
school segments.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects EPR's liquidity coverage ratio to remain in excess
of 1.5x pro
forma for the note issuance for the period March 31, 2017 to
Dec. 31, 2018.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity
(unrestricted cash,
availability under the revolving credit facility, expected
retained cash flows
from operating activities after dividend payments) divided by
uses of liquidity
(debt maturities, development expenditures and capital
expenditures).
EPR paid out 89% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in
dividends in
1Q17, up from the low- to mid-80% range the past two previous
years. Fitch
expects the company's payout ratio to sustain at around mid-80%
on a long-term
basis, and that internally generated liquidity will be used in
part to fund new
investments.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates EPR as follows:
EPR Properties
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-';
--Unsecured Revolving Line of Credit 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loan 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Pappas
Director
+1-646-582-4784
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 3, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -.
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation.
--Fitch had adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $5 million of cash for working capital purposes,
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt..
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27
September 2016
to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis- Effective from 26 February 2016 to 27 April 2017 (pub.
29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001