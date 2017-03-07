(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB/RR4'
rating to
Equinix, Inc.'s proposed issuance of benchmark-size senior
unsecured notes with
anticipated maturity of 10 years. Together with the EUR1 billion
term loan
issued on Jan. 6, 2017, and anticipated equity issuance, Equinix
will use the
proceeds to fund the previously announced $3.6 billion
acquisition of data
centers from Verizon. Equinix's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is 'BB'
with a Stable Outlook. A complete list of current ratings
follows at the end of
this release.
Fitch's rating actions affect approximately $10.5 billion of
total debt,
including the $1.5 billion undrawn revolving credit facility
(RCF) and $1.5
billion of capital leases. Fitch's rating and Stable Outlook
consider in large
part the successful completion of a $1.75 billion common stock
offering to fully
fund the Verizon data centers acquisition that is expected to
close by mid-2017,
and that Equinix's leverage pro forma for the acquisition
financing will remain
within the expectations of the current 'BB' IDR.
Equinix projects the acquired assets to generate $450 million in
revenues in the
first 12 months, and $270 million in EBITDA, implying EBITDA
margin of 60%,
above the current 45%. The higher margin reflects the maturity
and higher
utilization of the Verizon data centers and exclusion of G&A
expenses from the
acquisition.
The acquisition would increase the following in Equinix
Americas' operating
profile:
--Revenues by 26%;
--EBITDA by 33%;
--Number of IBXs by 53%;
--Gross capacity (square feet) by 42%;
--Verizon's portfolio of 900 customers in the acquired
facilities;
--Business relationships in government and energy sectors.
Key concerns for the acquisition include: Elevated leverage on a
near-term basis
post-acquisition. Fitch anticipates Equinix to grow its EBITDA
in 2017 and 2018,
and adjusted leverage to decline to near 4.0x within the 12 to
18 months
following the acquisition.
The ratings and Outlook are supported by Equinix's leading
market position and
world-class reputation in data center colocation, geographically
diverse and
network-dense footprint, central position in the emerging hybrid
cloud
ecosystem, secular demand drivers for data center outsourcing,
recurring revenue
and stable customer base. Rating constraints include negative
free cash flow
resulting from capital intensity and required REIT dividends,
modest expected
deleveraging over the rating horizon, debt-funded acquisitions,
competitive
nature of the data center industry and low unencumbered asset
coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating strengths include:
--Scale, network density and reputation as a world-class premium
colocation
provider;
--Increasing interconnection revenue mix is the positive driver
for growth,
profitability, and retention;
--Stable business model highlighted by over 90% recurring
revenue and churn
consistently in the 2.0-2.5% range;
--Low customer concentration - the company's largest and top 10
customers
account for 3.1% and 16.9% of total revenue, respectively.
Rating concerns include:
--Capital intensity from the high cost of building new capacity;
Fitch expects
capital intensity in the mid-20% range over the rating horizon;
--Required REIT dividends constrain FCF and limit ability to
delever outside of
EBITDA growth;
--Low unencumbered asset coverage due mainly to the company
leasing the majority
of its square footage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Organic revenue growth of about 10% to 11% over the rating
horizon excluding
the Verizon acquisition; Fitch assumes contribution from the
acquisition to
start after mid-2017 with normalized growth rate of 3% as they
are operating at
a higher utilization rate;
--Fitch assumes the higher EBITDA margin from the acquired
assets to provide a
one-time enhancement to Equinix's operating profile, and
normalize thereafter;
--Recurring capex to scale with the higher revenue forecast at
4% of revenue;
expansion capex of $50,000 per cabinet addition. Capex/revenue
ratio in the
mid-20% range over the rating horizon;
--Dividend payout ratio of approximately 45% to 50% of AFFO;
--FCF negative over the rating horizon; deficit financed through
revolver draws;
--Balanced financing between equity and debt to fund the balance
of Verizon data
center acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Debt-financed acquisitions that increase leverage or dilute
margins; financial
impact will be considered in context of strategic rationale;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage (rent-adjusted) sustaining
above 5.0x; or
secured leverage sustaining above 3.0x;
--Increased liquidity risk, potentially resulting from limited
revolver
availability as debt maturities approach.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage (rent-adjusted) sustaining
below 4.0x;
--Unencumbered asset coverage of about 2.0x;
--Consistent positive free cash flow generation, but still
allowing for
sufficient capital investment to maintain market leadership and
premium
offering.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes that negative FCF over the rating horizon will
cause Equinix to
rely heavily on external funding to support its liquidity needs.
As of Dec. 31,
2016, the company had $1.45 billion available under its $1.5
billion revolver
($50.5 million LOCs and $0 drawn). Required REIT dividend
distributions will
make it difficult for Equinix to add meaningfully to its cash
balance ($752
million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as
of Dec. 31,
2016). Fitch expects that Equinix will limit its revolver
borrowings by raising
new debt within the next few years. Failure to do so may result
in heightened
liquidity risk as debt maturities approach, and may result in a
negative rating
action.
While other REITs can often leverage unencumbered assets to
address liquidity
needs, Equinix's data centers are mostly leased, limiting
sources of contingent
liquidity. Its owned facilities, however, are mainly in top
global markets,
which should imply a lower capitalization rate in a sale or
financing. Excluding
Verizon, Fitch estimates unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt of about
1.2x, assuming a 25% discount to company-owned net operating
income (NOI) to
account for ground leases on eight of its 31 owned facilities
(Equinix does not
disclose NOI by facility). This figure is subject to change,
however, once there
is more clarity around pro forma owned asset composition and
associated NOI.
Equinix's ability to leverage owned facilities may be limited by
the
availability of mortgage capital for data centers, which is not
as deep compared
with other commercial real estate property types. Fitch believes
Equinix's
strong business and operating profile characteristics described
above provide
key offsets to this risk.
Fitch currently rates Equinix as follow:
Equinix, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--$1.500 billion senior secured RCF 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior secured Term Loan A 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior secured Term Loan B 'BBB-/RR1';
--$3,850 million of unsecured senior notes due 2020-2026
'BB/RR4'.
Fitch rates the following:
--New benchmark-size unsecured senior notes at 'BB/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5471
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 8, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - No material
financial adjustments
have been made.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
