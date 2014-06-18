(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a credit
rating of 'BBB+'
to the following notes issued by ERP Operating Limited
Partnership, a subsidiary
of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR):
--$450 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% senior
unsecured notes due
2019;
--$750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior
unsecured notes due
2044.
The 2019 notes were issued at 99.900% of par value to yield
2.396% or 70 basis
points over the benchmark rate, and the 2044 notes were issued
at 99.297% of par
value to yield 4.543% or 115 basis points over the benchmark
rate. EQR expects
to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and
general company
purposes, including repayment of all or a portion of the
outstanding balance
under its unsecured revolving credit facility and all or a
portion of the
outstanding balance under its unsecured term loan facility.
Fitch currently rates EQR as follows:
Equity Residential
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving term loan 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
ERP Operating Limited Partnership
--IDR 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EQR's rating is supported by the company's focus on high-quality
properties in
strong markets and sound financial management. The company is
the largest
multifamily REIT in the U.S. by market capitalization and is a
leading
owner/operator in many of the top markets in the U.S. including
New York, San
Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston. The company is focused on
markets that have
historically experienced above average growth and are expected
to continue to
exhibit strong growth in the future.
The company's ratings are further supported by its strong access
to capital
which has been demonstrated in multiple forms throughout various
market cycles.
In 2013, EQR greatly improved the quality of its portfolio by
acquiring $9
billion of assets from Archstone Enterprise LP (Archstone) and
selling almost
$4.5 billion of non-core assets in secondary markets.
CREDIT METRICS NORMALIZED
EQR's leverage was temporarily elevated as a result of funding
the Archstone
transaction which closed in the first quarter of 2013 (1Q'13),
but leverage has
subsequently returned to normalized levels via asset sales and
same-store net
operating income (SSNOI) growth. Leverage as of March 31, 2014
was 6.8x,
consistent with Fitch's expectations pre-Archstone transaction.
Fitch expects
the company's leverage to remain relatively steady from 2014
through 2016. Fitch
defines leverage as net debt divided by recurring operating
EBITDA.
EQR's fixed-charge coverage for the trailing 12 months (TTM)
ended March 31,
2014 was 2.7x which is strong for the rating and flat from 2.7x
at year-end 2013
and up from 2.4x at year-end 2012. Fitch defines fixed-charge
coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital improvements
divided by cash
interest incurred and preferred distributions. EQR has benefited
in recent years
by refinancing debt at historically low interest rates while
achieving strong
SSNOI growth. Fitch expects the company's fixed-charge coverage
will increase to
approximately 3.0x from 2014 through 2016.
IMPROVED PORTFOLIO
EQR closed on the acquisition of $9 billion of assets in core
markets during the
1Q'13 via the Archstone transaction at a 4.9% capitalization
rate. In 2013, the
company sold 94 apartment properties for an aggregate price of
$4.5 billion at a
weighted average capitalization rate of 6%. The Archstone
transaction bolstered
EQR's ownership of Class A properties in top markets such as San
Francisco, New
York, Seattle and Boston, among others. These markets tend to
exhibit relatively
strong long-term demand, limited buildable land and high
construction costs,
curtailing potential supply growth.
Dispositions were focused on non-core markets including Phoenix,
Atlanta and
suburban Maryland. The activity in 2013 accelerated what may
have otherwise been
a multi-year process, as the company has historically been
active in pruning its
portfolio. The higher quality portfolio is evidenced by an
average rental rate
per unit of $2,138 in 1Q' 14 versus $1,737 in 4Q' 12, a 23.1%
increase. EQR
purchased $149 million of properties and land in 1Q'14 and did
not sell any
assets.
POSITIVE SAME-STORE RESULTS
SSNOI growth remains strong relative to historical performance,
although it has
been decelerating. EQR's SSNOI growth was 7.6% in 2012, 5% in
2013 and 4.4% in
1Q'14. Fitch anticipates that fundamentals will remain solid,
but continue to
decelerate towards the longer term historical average of 2% to
3% SSNOI growth.
Fitch expects occupancy to remain in the 95%-96% range as the
company continues
its focus on utilizing its industry-leading operational platform
and technology
to optimize NOI.
WEAK WASHINGTON DC EXPECTATIONS
Washington, DC is EQR's largest market at 18.6% of stabilized
NOI and may
continue to weigh on the overall portfolio performance. SSNOI
decreased by 2.8%
in 1Q'14 versus 1Q'13. Although Washington, DC was one of the
strongest real
estate markets during the global financial crisis, the metro has
been hurt by an
abundance of new supply coupled with tepid job growth and
uncertainty
surrounding near-term government job growth.
UPTICK IN DEVELOPMENT
EQR acquired several strong development sites through the
Archstone transaction,
which should provide growth opportunities over the next several
years. The
unfunded development pipeline as a percentage of gross assets
was 4.1% as of
March 31, 2014, up from 2.8% at year-end 2013. The development
projects are
focused in strong markets including New York, Seattle and Los
Angeles.
APPROPRIATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
EQR's unencumbered cash NOI stressed at a 7% capitalization rate
covered its net
unsecured debt by approximately 2.8x as of March 31, 2014, pro
forma the June
2014 bond deal. The company has consistently maintained adequate
net UA/UD above
2.5x. The quality of the unencumbered portfolio is consistent
with the quality
of the overall portfolio.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY; SUPPORTED BY CAPITAL ACCESS
Fitch calculates that EQR's sources of liquidity (unrestricted
cash,
availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility,
expected retained
cash flows from operating activities after dividends and
distributions) divided
by uses of liquidity (debt maturities, developments and
recurring capital
expenditures) results in a liquidity coverage ratio of 1.3x for
the period April
1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2015, pro forma for the June 2014 bond
offerings. Over the
projected period, approximately $1.55 billion of unsecured debt
will mature, and
Fitch expects nearly $1.4 billion of unfunded developments and
recurring capital
expenditures will be incurred, which largely offset sources of
liquidity.
Assuming EQR refinances 80% of its maturing secured debt
liquidity coverage
would be 1.4x. Fitch notes EQR's demonstrated access to a
variety of capital
channels including public unsecured debt, bank facilities, life
insurance
company mortgage debt, agency-mortgage debt and equity, which
mitigates
refinance risk.
AFFO PAYOUT RATIO POLICY REVISED
EQR's annual dividend is based on 65% of the midpoint range of
normalized funds
from operations (FFO) guidance. Prior to 2014, EQR had a policy
in place in
which the company made three fixed dividend payments during the
first three
quarters and one variable dividend payment in the fourth
quarter. Under the
prior policy, the annual payout was also targeted to equal 65%
of normalized
FFO. Fitch-calculated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
payout ratio was 70%
over the TTM ended March 31, 2014, indicative of strong
internally generated
capital.
PREFERRED UNIT NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between EQR's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch Research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis, dated Dec. 23, 2013 and
available on Fitch's
Web site at www.fitchratings.com, these preferred securities are
deeply
subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely
result in poor
recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that multifamily
operating
fundamentals will continue to revert toward its long-term
average. The company's
leverage should remain approximately at current levels in the
short term, and
range between 6.5x and 7.5x over the longer term due to the
timing of
developments. In addition, EQR has good access to capital, and
should be able to
refinance maturing obligations due to strong coverage ratios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on EQR's
ratings or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 7.0x
(leverage was 6.8x for
the TTM ended March 31, 2014 and Fitch expects leverage to
sustain between 6.5x
- 7.5x on a longer-term basis);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x (coverage
was 2.7x for the TTM ended March 31, 2014 and is projected to
improve);
--Unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt sustaining
above 2.5x (pro
forma coverage as of March 31, 2014 was 2.8x).
The following factors may have a negative impact on EQR's
ratings or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
