(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a credit
rating of 'BBB+'
to the $300 million 3.25% senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2023
issued by Essex
Portfolio L.P., the operating partnership of Essex Property
Trust, Inc. (NYSE:
ESS). The notes were issued at 99.152% of par to yield 3.35%.
Proceeds will be
used to repay balances under ESS' unsecured credit facilities
and for general
corporate purposes.
Fitch currently rates Essex as follows:
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
Essex Portfolio L.P.
--IDR 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are supported by ESS' strong coverage of fixed
charges, appropriate
projected leverage level, solid liquidity and adequate
unencumbered asset
coverage of unsecured debt. Further supporting the ratings are
the company's
solid management team and long-term track record as astute
operators and capital
allocators in the multifamily sector.
ESS' ratings are also supported by its strategy of owning assets
in supply
constrained, high barrier to entry, West Coast markets. These
markets tend to
have high population density, proximity to solid job growth
markets, and high
cost of for-sale single-family housing, improving demand drivers
for multifamily
housing.
Offsetting these positive attributes are a geographically
concentrated portfolio
and a large development pipeline.
STRONG FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
For the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Dec. 31, 2012,
fixed-charge coverage was
3.0x, which is appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating level, and is
expected to
remain approximately 3.0x through 2014. Fixed-charge coverage
was 2.5x and 2.4x
for the years ended Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch
defines
fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA including
Fitch's estimate
of recurring distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures,
less Fitch's
estimate of recurring capital improvements divided by total
interest incurred
and preferred stock distributions.
DECLINING LEVERAGE
ESS' net debt to annualized 4Q'12 recurring operating EBITDA was
7.1x, which is
high for the current rating. However Fitch projects that
leverage will stabilize
in the mid-low 6.0x range through 2014, which is consistent with
a 'BBB+'
rating. Leverage was 7.7x and 8.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011, and 2010
respectively.
SOLID LIQUIDITY AND ADEQUATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE
ESS has a manageable debt maturity schedule with only 5.4% of
total debt
(including pro rata share of JV debt) maturing from Jan. 1, 2013
through Dec.
31, 2014. Additionally, ESS has a liquidity coverage ratio of
1.4x through 2014
(assuming that $150 million of the proceeds from the notes
offering is used to
fund acquisitions). Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources
of liquidity
(unrestricted cash, availability under ESS' unsecured revolving
credit facility,
and expected retained cash flows from operating activities after
dividend
distributions) divided by uses of liquidity (pro rata share of
debt maturities,
remaining development / redevelopment expenditures and expected
recurring
capital expenditures).
Further supporting the ratings is an adequate ratio of
unencumbered assets to
unsecured debt. Based on applying a stressed 7.5% capitalization
rate to
annualized 4Q'12 unencumbered net operating income (NOI), ESS'
unencumbered
assets covered unsecured debt by 2.2x. The unencumbered pool is
growing as the
company replaces maturing secured debt with unsecured debt and
funds new
acquisitions and development with equity and unsecured debt,
which Fitch views
positively.
SOLID MULTIFAMILY FUNDAMENTALS
The ratings are further supported by strong multifamily
fundamentals in ESS'
markets. ESS' same-property NOI (SSNOI) increased by 9.2% in
2012, following a
5.5% increase in 2011. Fitch anticipates that fundamentals will
remain strong
due to moderate job growth, moderate new supply, and a high cost
of for-sale
single-family housing in ESS' markets, which will drive SSNOI
growth in the
mid-single digit range through 2014. ESS has outperformed a
market-weighted
Property and Portfolio Research index over the long term.
The ratings also point to the strength of ESS' long-tenured
management team,
including senior officers and property and leasing managers.
Offsetting these credit strengths are the company's
geographically concentrated
portfolio, and large development pipeline.
GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION
The company is geographically concentrated in three primary
markets: Southern
California (45.4% of NOI), San Francisco Bay Area (34.4%), and
the Seattle
metropolitan area (17.5%). As such, the company is more heavily
exposed to
fluctuations in only a few markets. Fitch rates California GO
bonds 'A-' with a
Positive Outlook; however, Fitch notes the seismic risks of the
state.
DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE
The company maintains an active development pipeline with
remaining costs to
complete the pipeline of $286 million (pro rata for ESS'
ownership percentage of
joint ventures where the majority of the projects reside).
Remaining funding
represents 4.8% of gross assets as of Dec. 31, 2012, compared
with 3% and 1.2%
as of Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010, respectively. Should demand
decrease in Essex's
markets prior to completion, these projects could serve as a
drag on cash flows
due to longer than projected lease-up at less favorable rental
rates.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectation that
positive multifamily
fundamentals in ESS' markets, combined with Fitch's expectations
of declining
leverage and stable coverage, will support credit metrics that
are consistent
with the rating.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between ESS' IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB+' IDR. Based
on Fitch research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these preferred securities
are deeply
subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely
result in poor
recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate positive rating momentum in the near
term. However,
the following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
6.0x (as of Dec. 31, 2012 leverage was 7.1x based on annualized
4Q'12 recurring
EBITDA);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x
(fixed-charge coverage was 3.0x in 2012);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
sustaining above 3.0x (this ratio was 2.2x at Dec. 31, 2012).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x;
--A liquidity shortfall.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
