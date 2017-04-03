(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
senior unsecured notes due 2027 being issued by Essex Portfolio,
L.P. A full
list of Fitch's ratings for Essex Portfolio, L.P. and Essex
Property Trust
(NYSE:ESS) follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings for Essex consider the company's strong
multifamily portfolio
position within key densely populated and supply-constrained
markets in Northern
and Southern California and Seattle. These markets have
favorable demographics
(i.e. above-average job growth and household income levels) and
high
home-ownership costs that drive demand for apartments. Fitch
views the company's
management team as amongst the strongest in the multifamily REIT
sector based on
its track record of superior asset management and capital
allocation.
Geographic portfolio concentration and development are factors
that balance
these credit strengths. The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's
expectation that
the material improvement in credit metrics is largely complete.
Moreover, as the
issuer is operating at the low end of its financial policies, it
has a cushion
to buffer against deteriorating operating fundamentals should
the cycle turn.
ACHIEVED LOWER LEVERAGE TARGETS
Fitch projects ESS's leverage will sustain around 6x assuming a
decelerating but
still accommodative operating environment and consistent
development
expenditures. This compares to leverage of 5.7x and 5.9x for
2016 and 2015,
respectively and the issuer's stated 6x - 7x target. Leverage
could trend lower
as in 2016 depending upon how the issuer sizes development and
redevelopment
expenditures relative to equity issuances and asset sales. Fitch
defines
leverage as debt less readily available cash plus 50% preferred
stock to
recurring operating EBITDA, including recurring distributions
from joint venture
(JV) operations.
Fitch expects ESS's fixed-charge coverage (FCC) will improve to
the mid-to-high
3x range through 2018. Fitch defines FCC as recurring operating
EBITDA including
recurring JV distributions from operations less recurring
capital improvements
divided by cash interest incurred and preferred distributions.
OPERATING FUNDAMENTALS SLOWING DUE TO NEW SUPPLY
Fitch expects multifamily REITs will report another year of
mid-single-digit
growth in same-store net operating income (SSNOI). Essex SSNOI
growth is
projected to decelerate in 2017 from above-average growth in
2016. Essex has
maintained same-store occupancy within a range of 96% - 97%
during the past five
years.
GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION & UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING TECH
The company is geographically concentrated in three primary
markets: Southern
California (44% of NOI), San Francisco Bay Area (39%), and the
Seattle
metropolitan area (17%). These markets generally, and ESS
specifically, have
benefited from strong demand driven by tech and related
employers in recent
years and by supply increasing at a slower relative pace.
However, there is
increasing uncertainty as to where we are in the tech cycle,
venture capital
fund flows, and the potential for tech valuations to decline and
weigh on the
market's psyche and capacity to absorb new supply.
Strong market wage growth and zoning-related barriers to supply
have been credit
positives for ESS and should support growth over the long term.
However, the
long-term sustainability is unclear given the high employment
and living costs
fostered by supply constraints.
At some point these elements could also lead to structural
changes in the
market. The compounding effects of above-average wage growth
could pressure the
marginal value of employees and incentivize employers to
relocate to lower-cost
markets. Alternatively, high costs of living could provide the
will among voters
for elected officials to soften zoning barriers to supply. Fitch
views these to
be long-term risks that are unlikely to occur during the
one-to-two-year rating
outlook horizon.
DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE IS NOTABLE BUT DOWN FROM 2015
The company maintains an active development pipeline with
remaining costs to
complete the pipeline of $528 million pro rata for ESS's
ownership percentage of
JVs.
Remaining funding represents 3.6% of gross assets as of Dec. 31,
2016, compared
with 4.5% at the end of 2015 and the company's 7.5% cycle peak
in second-quarter
2012 (2Q12). Fitch views unfunded development costs approaching
10% would start
becoming a credit concern. Fitch will assess ESS's willingness
to dial-back
development risk in the face of strong multifamily operating
fundamentals as
evidence of the company's commitment to maintaining a
conservative balance
sheet.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
ESS has a manageable debt maturity schedule and will largely
address 2017
maturities with this issuance. ESS's primary sources of
liquidity are its
readily available cash, its $1 billion credit facility maturing
in December 2020
and its $25 million working capital line of credit maturing in
January 2018.
Fitch estimates that ESS's unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
was 2.4x at Dec. 31, 2016, providing sufficient contingent
liquidity to
unsecured bondholders. Fitch calculates UA using a direct
capitalization
approach of 2016 estimated unencumbered NOI using a stressed
7.5% capitalization
rate. ESS's UA/UD is adequate for the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for ESS include:
--A deceleration in operating fundamentals with SSNOI growth
declining to 4% in
2018;
--Operating margins and capital intensity remain flat;
--ESS maintains its current pace of development expenditures and
is a modest net
acquirer;
--ESS does not issue equity and refinances its secured and
unsecured debt
maturities with like amounts in both markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in a positive revision of ESS's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x and a
public commitment
by ESS to do so;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x;
--Should ESS's portfolio exhibit similar durability in operating
cash flows
relative to peers;
--Should Fitch determine ESS has above-average access to capital
consistent with
'A' category peers.
The following factors may result in a negative revision of ESS's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7x;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of UA/UD sustaining below 2x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates ESS and Essex Portfolio, L.P. as follows:
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'.
Essex Portfolio, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB+';
--Unsecured line of credit 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ronald Nirenberg
Director
+1-212-612-7747
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1 212 908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 14, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations.
--Fitch has included an estimate of recurring cash distributions
from joint
venture operations in recurring operating EBITDA. Fitch
estimated the amount to
be $53 million in 2015.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $5 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
