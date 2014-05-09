(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ethiopia
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has also assigned a
Short-term foreign
currency IDR of 'B' and a Country Ceiling of 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ethiopia's IDRs reflect a balance between weak structural
features indicating
vulnerability to shocks and strong economic performance and
improved public and
external debt ratios since debt relief under HIPC in 2005-2007.
More
specifically, the ratings reflect the following key rating
drivers:
-Despite impressive improvement over the past decade, Ethiopia's
ratings are
constrained by a weak level of development. The country ranks
among the weakest
Fitch-rated sovereigns on UN human development indicators, with
a GDP per capita
of USD500 in 2013, well below 'B' medians. Governance indicators
as measured by
the World Bank are broadly in line with 'B' medians.
-Economic performance is strong. With an average real GDP growth
of 10.9% over
the past five years, Ethiopia has outperformed regional peers
due to significant
public investments in infrastructure as well as growth in the
large
agricultural and services sectors. Despite a track record of
high and volatile
inflation, it declined significantly in 2013, reflecting lower
food prices and
the authorities' commitment to moderate central bank financing
of the
government.
-Fitch expects real GDP growth of 9% in 2014 and 8% in 2015.
Ethiopia's growth
over the medium-term can be sustained by large, untapped
resources, including
large hydro-electric potential. However, the private sector's
weakness,
reflecting the country's fairly recent transition to a market
economy, and its
inadequate access to domestic credit, could limit growth
potential over the
medium-term as public investment slows.
-Despite large capital expenditure, the general government (GG)
budget deficit
remained contained to an average 1.4% of GDP over the past five
years, due to
low levels of current spending, including a limited wage bill
and modest
interest payments. As a result, headline GG debt declined
steadily in 2005-2012
following the 2005 HIPC/MDRI debt alleviation, and reached 25.8%
of GDP in June
2013, well below the 'B' median and regional peers.
-Significant investments in infrastructure (including roads,
electricity and
railways) have been made possible by the heavy involvement of
state-owned
enterprises (SoEs), which finance a large part of investments on
their own,
mostly through heavy recourse to domestic bank credit. Fitch
estimates that
total SoE debt amounted to at least 25% of GDP at end-June 2013,
doubling
consolidated total public debt.
-Ethiopia's structural current account deficit - at 5.4% of GDP
in 2013 -
reflects low value-added exports and investment-related imports.
It exerts
pressure on international reserves, which at two months of
current account
receipts, are low compared with peers. However, with debt
service also low,
reserves relative to debt service are above the 'B' median. Net
external
indebtedness has risen steadily since 2007, though it remains
moderate and in
line with 'B'-rated peers. However, growing recourse to
non-concessional
financing, particularly by SoEs, could increase debt service.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
-Stronger external indicators, including higher exports, as well
as stronger FDI
and international reserves
-A sustained decline in inflation reflecting an improved
macro-policy
environment
-Further improvement in structural factors, including stronger
development and
governance indicators
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
-Rising external vulnerability related to declining
international reserves,
widening current account deficit or rising external indebtedness
-Increased risk of contingent liabilities from SoEs and
publicly-owned banks
materialising on the government's balance sheet
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are reliant on a number of assumptions, in
particular, the
following:
-Continuity in the development model of the country
-Continued strong support from the international community,
implying continued
aid inflows to the country to support its development
-Demand for Ethiopia's exports (including coffee, other
agricultural products
and gold) benefiting from the gradual recovery in the global
economy, with
world GDP growth forecast to increase to 2.9% in 2014 and 3.2%
in 2015 from 2.3%
in 2013
-No major change in the political regime in the coming years
