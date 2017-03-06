(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings to
Hewlett Packard Enterprises Company's wholly-owned subsidiary,
Everett SpinCo,
Inc. (Everett):
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--$1.05 billion senior unsecured notes offering 'BBB+';
--$2 billion senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+'.
The ratings have been assigned in anticipation of Everett's
merger with Computer
Sciences Corporation (CSC), which is targeted for April 1, 2017
pending the
outcome of a March 27, 2017 shareholder vote.
Fitch has also upgraded the long-term ratings for Computer
Sciences Corporation
(CSC) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, CSC Computer Sciences UK
Holdings Ltd, to
'BBB+' from 'BBB' ahead of the merger. Fitch affirmed the
short-term ratings for
CSC and CSC Capital Funding Ltd. at 'F2'. The Rating Outlooks on
Everett, CSC
and its wholly-owned subsidiaries are Stable.
Fitch's actions affect $10.4 billion of total debt, including an
anticipated
$3.7 billion five-year revolving credit facility (RCF). A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
Following consummation of the merger, Everett will change its
name to DXC
Technology Company (DXC) and CSC will merge with Everett's
wholly-owned
subsidiary, Everett New Merger Sub Inc. (Merger Sub) with CSC as
the surviving
entity and remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of DXC. CSC has
amended its credit
facilities and certain other financing arrangements with
lenders, which have
agreed to waive events of default arising as a result of the
merger and replace
CSC with DXC as borrower and guarantor under certain credit
facilities and
financing arrangements.
Fitch expects all senior unsecured debt will be pari passu with
the exception of
$300 million of legacy Electronic Data Systems LLC (EDS) senior
notes, which
benefits from an irrevocable guaranty by HP Inc. ('BBB+'/Outlook
Stable) and at
least initially will remain at the CSC subsidiary.
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's increased confidence in
DXC's ability
and commitment to rapidly delever and maintain conservative
financial policies.
Fitch expects DXC will achieve $1 billion of it targeted $1.5
billion of merger
related cost synergies in year one and use a meaningful portion
of free cash
flow (FCF) for debt reduction. As a result, Fitch expects total
leverage (total
debt to operating EBITDA) well below 2x within 12 months of the
merger, versus a
Fitch estimated 2.2x at closing. CSC has established a credible
deleveraging
track record given the company's use of FCF from elevated
leverage associated
with the partially debt-financed acquisitions of UXC and
Xchanging.
CSC announced on May 24, 2016 its plan to merge with ES via a
Reverse Morris
Trust transaction, which provided for Hewlett Packard Enterprise
(HPE) first
spinning out the majority of its ES segment (Everett) to HPE
shareholders. The
subsequent merger of CSC and Everett will deliver approximately
$8.5 billion to
HPE's shareholders, including a i) $4.5 billion equity stake in
DXC, ii) $3
billion cash dividend, iii) assumption of $81 million of Everett
mortgage notes
and $300 million of legacy Electronic Data Systems senior notes
and iv) transfer
of no more than $570 million of Everett net pension liabilities
to CSC. DXC will
use net proceeds from the $1.05 billion senior notes offering
and drawing on the
$2 billion of term loans to fund the dividend.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Increased scale and diversification: Fitch expects the merger
will result in
increased diversification and scale, particularly in next
generation information
technology (IT) service offerings, which Fitch believes is key
attracting and
retaining high-skill workers. The merger creates the third
largest IT service
provider, adds critical mass in pharma, travel and
transportation and telecom
verticals, further diversifies geographic and customer exposure
and
significantly expands DXC's rapidly growing next generation IT
revenue base.
--Profit margin expansion roadmap: Fitch expects profit and cash
flow margin
expansion from significant merger related cost synergies. DXC is
targeting $1
billion of realized merger related cost synergies in and $1.5
billion of run
rate synergies exiting the first year post-close. As a result,
Fitch estimates
operating EBITDA margins will structurally expand to more than
20% from Fitch's
expectations of 15.5% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.
The merger
related cost synergies include a significant amount of cost
take-outs
incremental to ES' multi-year pre-merger restructuring actions.
--Top-line growth pressures: Fitch expects organic constant
currency revenue
growth will remain constrained over the intermediate-term by the
impacts of
legacy account transitions at both CSC and ES. However, Fitch
expects strong
revenue growth in next generation IT service offerings (cloud,
cyber and
applications), which will be more than $3 billion on a combined
basis,
offsetting declines in legacy offerings. As a result, Fitch
expects flat organic
constant currency revenue growth through the forecast period.
--Strengthened FCF: Fitch expects annual FCF to strengthen from
higher
profitability and CSC's and ES' exit of unprofitable contracts
over the last few
years. Fitch forecasts $1 billion to $2 billion of annual FCF,
providing
sufficient domestic cash flow for debt reduction. Fitch
estimates DXC's
pre-dividend FCF mix should track the company's 50% U.S. revenue
mix, resulting
roughly $200 million to $700 million of domestic cash flow
available for debt
reduction after dividends. Approximately $1.5 billion of cash
payments for
restructuring and integration in fiscal 2018 will constrain
near-term FCF, which
Fitch anticipates will drive lower share repurchases given the
company's focus
on debt reduction.
--Incremental acquisition activity: Fitch expects DXC will focus
on achieving
merger related cost synergies through at least the in near-term,
given the
magnitude of cost take-outs. Nonetheless, Fitch expects DXC
ultimately will
remain acquisitive, given market fragmentation and opportunities
to acquire next
generation IT capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Fitch
anticipates
smaller tuck-in deals with cash flow and use equity to partially
fund larger
deals.
--Conservative financial policies: Fitch expects DXC will
continue its
conservative financial policies, despite the uptick in leverage
to fund the
deal. Fitch expects rapid leverage reduction within year one
from debt reduction
with FCF and restructuring driven profitability expansion. Over
the longer-term,
Fitch expects the company to maintain total leverage below 2x.
Liquidity will
remain solid with $1.5 billion of total cash and a $3.7 billion
RCF and share
repurchases gated by what's left after acquisitions.
--Cost synergies execution risk: Fitch believes execution risks
associated with
significant cost take-out programs are consequential,
particularly within the
context of large scale mergers. Reduced headcount, workflow
automation and
efficiency initiatives should improve long-term profitability
but could be
disruptive to service level agreements, potentially adversely
impacting
short-term profitability or customer relationship.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Flat organic constant currency revenue growth through the
forecast period from
strong next generation IT service offerings growth offsetting
declines in legacy
offerings;
--DXC achieves merger related cost synergies targets, including
$1 billion
realized in fiscal 2018 and exits fiscal 2018 with $1.5 billion
of run rate
merger related cost synergies;
--Operating EBITDA expanding to more than 20% from the mid-teens
from merger
related cost synergies;
--DXC uses near-term domestic FCF for debt reduction to drive
total leverage
below 2x;
--Dividends per share grows 10% annually;
--The company uses domestic FCF after acquisitions for share
repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions could occur if Fitch expects:
--Sustained positive organic revenue growth, resulting from
growth in next
generation IT services more than offsetting legacy services
declines;
--Annual FCF approaching $3 billion through the cycle.
Negative rating action could occur if Fitch expects:
--Total leverage sustained above 2x from weaker than expected
profitability;
--CSC does not expect positive organic revenue growth in the
intermediate term
or positive operating trends in the near term, indicating a loss
of share in
next generation IT services.
LIQUIDITY
Pro forma for the merger, Fitch believes DXC's liquidity will be
solid and
consist of:
--$1.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents;
--$3.7 billion RCF, of which $3.025 billion should be undrawn
and available. The
RCF will be upsized to $3.7 billion from 2.95 billion upon
consummation of the
merger.
Fitch's expectation for $1 billion to $2 billion of annual FCF
also supports
liquidity.
Pro forma for the merger, total debt should be $7.4 billion and
consist of:
--$675 million of RCF;
--$1 billion of Euro commercial paper;
--$227 million of GBP term loan due 2019;
--$375 million of term loan A due 2020;
--$571 million of USD term loan due March 2021;
--$72 million of AUD term loan due 2021;
--$1.3 billion of 5-Yr USD term loan A due March 2022;
--$315 million of 5-Yr Euro term loan A due March 2022;
--$445 million of CSC 4.45% senior notes due 2022;
--$1.05 billion of new senior notes;
--$300 million of EDS notes;
--$1.03 billion of capital leases & other.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Everett SpinCo, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--$1.05 billion senior unsecured notes offering 'BBB+';
--$2 billion senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+'.
CSC Australia Pty Ltd.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+'.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--RCF upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loans upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
CSC Capital Funding Ltd.
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'.
CSC Computer Sciences UK Holdings Ltd.
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loans upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Electronic Data Systems LLC
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
The Rating Outlooks on all entities are Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dustin DeMaria
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2071
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 3, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch made no
financial statement
adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the
published
financial statements of Computer Sciences Corporation, Hewlett
Packard
Enterprise Services or DXC.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
