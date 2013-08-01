(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 1

Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Expobank LLC's (EB, 'B'/Stable) Series 3 senior unsecured bonds a Long-term local currency rating of 'B', a National Long-term Rating of 'BBB-(rus)' and Recovery Rating 'RR4'. The bonds mature in July 2016, are putable in July 2014 and have an 11.5% annual coupon payable quarterly.

The bank's obligations under the bonds rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured liabilities, save the claims of retail depositors, which under Russian law rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Retail deposits accounted for 43% of the bank's liabilities at end-H113, according to local GAAP accounts'

EB has Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of 'B' with Stable Outlooks, a National Long-term Rating of 'BBB-(rus)' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B', a Viability Rating of 'b', a Support Rating of '5' and a Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bond's Long-term rating is driven by EB's Long-term local-currency IDR, which reflects the bank's reasonable capitalisation (17.8% regulatory capital ratio at end-H113) and comfortable liquidity position, but at the same time limited franchise, concentrated balance sheet, weak operating profitability (based on 2012 IFRS financials) and expansion through M&A activities.

The issue's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in case of default.

For the most recent update on EB see "Fitch Rates Expobank LLC at 'B'; Outlook Stable" dated 19 Dec 2012, and full rating report, dated 15 Mar 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Downward pressure on EB's ratings could arise if there was a marked deterioration in asset quality and/or substantial losses resulting from bank acquisitions, causing a significant weakening of the bank's capital position, or if deposit outflows and/or acquisitions caused a marked tightening of liquidity.

Strengthening and diversification of the bank's franchise, improvements in performance and a demonstrated track record of successfully managing bank acquisitions, would be positive for the credit profile