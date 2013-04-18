(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to S.A.C.I. Falabella (Falabella): --Local currency IDR 'BBB' ; --Foreign currency IDR 'BBB'; Fitch has also assigned an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' to the proposed issuance of up to USD700 million of notes to be issued by Falabella. Proceeds from the note issuance will be used to fund the company's capital expenditure plan, refinance existing debt, and strengthen the company's liquidity. The Rating Outlook is Stable These investment grade ratings reflect the company's dominant business position as a leading retailer in Chile and Peru with store formats that include department stores, home improvement stores, and food retailing businesses. The ratings also factor in the company's position as the top mall developers in Chile, and its growing presence in the Colombian retail market. The ratings incorporate Falabella's long track-record of successfully growing its profitable financial services operations, while keeping its portfolio's credit quality relatively stable, and adjusting the size of its portfolio in accordance with changes in the business environment. Falabella's ratings also take into consideration the company's semi-aggressive organic growth strategy, which should result in about USD2.5 billion of capex during the next three years, and its moderate financial leverage excluding banking operations. Additional rating constraints include the relatively high degree of sensitivity of Falabella's operating results to changes in the macroeconomic environment. Ratings also factor in concern about the increasing growth of the company's credit card business and banking operations during recent years. The Stable Outlook incorporates the view that Falabella's credit profile will remain stable in the medium term. Gross financial leverage - excluding liabilities related to the banking business - is expected to remain stable at about 3.0x, as financial services operations and capital expenditures are expected to be funded primarily with the company's cash flow generation. Also factored into the Stable Outlook is the expectation that the company's portfolio credit quality will remain stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Diversified Business Model Supports Predictable Results: Falabella's business model provides important integration among its retail division, consisting of department stores (Tiendas Falabella), home improvement stores (Sodimac), and supermarkets (Tottus), the real estate segment (Mall Plaza) and financial services segment, which is carried out through Promotora CMR (credit card business) and Banco Falabella. The integration of these businesses allows the company to create operational, commercial, and financial synergies which have resulted in stable operating results during the last several years. The company's business model also offers some degree of geographic diversification, as approximately 35% of its revenues come from international operations. As of Dec. 31, 2012, the company had 165 retail stores in Chile, 70 stores in Peru, 43 stores in Colombia and 18 stores in Argentina. Growing Business - 2013 Revenue Growth Around 15%: Company operations have maintained a growing trend, with consolidated revenues of USD8.7 billion, USD10.7 billion, and USD12.3 billion during 2010, 2011, and 2012, respectively. Fitch expects that the company will continue benefiting from positive demand trends in discretionary and non-discretionary products in the markets where it operates. During 2013, Fitch projects the company's revenues will grow by approximately 15% and its EBITDAR margin will range between 13% and 15%. Financial Services: Good Track Record Managing Portfolio Credit Quality: During 2012, the company's credit portfolio grew by 9.2%, growing to USD6.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2012. This growth was driven primarily by the banking business in Chile (+14%), Peru (+25.3%), and Colombia (+15%). Banco Falabella (Chile) and the CMR credit card portfolio (Chile) ended 2012 with gross loan levels of USD2.3 billion and USD2.1 billion, respectively, representing 35% and 37% of Falabella's total credit portfolio (USD6.1 billion). CMR and Banco Falabella have maintained stable provisioning levels during the last 12 months, ending 2012 with provisions around 4%. High Consolidated Gross Adjusted Leverage Driven by Banking Business: Falabella's total adjusted debt (on-balance and off-balance sheet) was USD 9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2012. The company's financial leverage, measured by the Total Adj. Debt/EBITDAR, was 5.2x by the end of 2012. This ratio calculation considers debt related to the banking operations. Excluding this debt, but including debt that supports CMR's credit card operations, the company's adjusted leverage is estimated at 3.3x. Adequate Liquidity: On a consolidated basis - retail, credit card and banking businesses - Falabella had approximately USD1.2 billion of short-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2012. Liquidity is viewed as adequate due to cash flow from operations (CFO) of approximately USD1.9 billion, USD1.2 billion in cash and marketable securities, and approximately USD2.1 billion in short-term receivables related to its credit card operations. Excluding the company's bank deposits and other obligations related to the banking operations, the company faces maturities of approximately USD1.2 billion in 2013 and USD800 million in 2014. Although its debt payment schedule is somehow concentrated in the short term, Fitch views the company's debt maturity schedule as manageable given Falabella access to the banking and capital markets in the region, and its relatively stable CFO. Neutral Free Cash Flow: The company has maintained neutral to slightly positive free cash flow (FCF) during the last several years. During 2012, Falabella generated a positive FCF of approximately USD75 million. Fitch's calculation of FCF for the period considers cash flow from operations (USD1.5 billion) less capital expenditures (USD1 billion) less distributed dividends (USD400 million). FCF is expected to remain neutral to slightly negative during 2013-2014. The company's capital expenditures plan during the next two years is expected to reach annual levels of around USD880 million. Distributed dividends are estimated to remain at historical levels. RATING SENSITIVITY: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Falabella will complete its capex plan and develope its banking business without deterioration in its capital structure. The company's financial leverage, consolidated and retail-only including credit card business - is expected to remain at the same levels observed at Dec. 31, 2012. The Stable Outlook also incorporates the view that the company's liquidity will remain stable. Positive Rating Actions: Falabella's ratings could be positively affected by significant improvement - above expectations already incorporated - in its cash flow generation, leverage and liquidity metrics. Negative Rating Actions: A negative rating action could result from some combination of the following: significant deterioration in the credit quality of the company's credit card and banking businesses, lower cash flow generation (EBITDA); and/or debt associated with acquisition activity. Fitch currently rates Falabella)'s national scale ratings as follows: --Long-term national scale rating 'AA(cl)'; --Short-term national scale rating 'F1+(cl)'. 