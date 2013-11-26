(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Falcon
Group Holdings
(Cayman) Ltd. (Falcon/the group) a Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B'
and a Short-term IDR of 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
Falcon's IDRs reflect its niche franchise in its core Middle
East and Asian
markets, the low risk nature of its trade finance business and
low leverage,
supported by strong internal capital generation, which provides
a buffer for
potential debt issuance. Falcon has also demonstrated a strong
track record of
performance through the cycle including a solid profit
generation capability on
rising turnover with limited asset quality deterioration.
However, Fitch considers that the financial profile of the group
could be
altered fairly quickly because of the lack of strong lines of
defence built
within its business model. The main constraints are the
significant related
party transactions with the shareholder as well as the key role
and importance
of the chairman/sole shareholder to the business, which weakens
the position of
potential debt holders within the corporate structure. Corporate
governance is
therefore viewed as a rating constraint.
Fitch considers the group as a niche player in the trade finance
business,
without a clear competitive advantage and with limited pricing
power in the
global market. Barriers to entry within the trade finance
business are low.
Asset quality of the core business is considered strong,
although there have
been past instances of opportunistic investment strategies that
could have put
the group at risk from potential high losses. While internal
compliance and risk
management functions have been strengthened, Fitch believes that
efforts to
address these issues are still a work in progress.
Liquidity is supported by strong cash and equivalent balances,
and the structure
of the balance sheet is quite flexible due to the short-term
nature of
transactions in which it engages. Liquidity needs are limited
due to the
self-funded and matched nature of transactions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
Negative pressure on the ratings could arise from a worsening
risk profile,
resulting from, for example, rapid expansion outside its core
competences or a
heightened risk appetite. Although there is currently some
headroom, the ratings
would also be negatively affected by significantly increased
leverage resulting
from higher dividend payout ratios or sustained falls in
profitability. The
ratings could also be sensitive to increased operational risk
resulting from a
rapid, uncontrolled expansion outside the Group's core
geographical areas of
expertise.
The ratings could be positively impacted by improved risk
management practices
including a demonstrated track record of adhering to more
conservative internal
limits and investment policies; improved corporate governance
policies,
practices and board level committees and limiting related-party
transactions.
Other positive rating drivers include an improved franchise and
pricing power,
and evidence of a defendable market position.
Falcon Group was set up in 1994 as a finance provider for
mid-sized corporate
clients in the GCC/Middle East seeking alternative short-term
trade finance.
Falcon Group Holdings (Cayman) Limited was established in 2013
in the Cayman
Islands to act as the new holding company for the group.
Falcon's business model
is focused on trade finance with most of its business originated
from the Middle
East and Asia. It provides alternative finance for its customers
and hedges its
trade finance exposure. The group is unregulated and is
privately owned by its
founder Kamel Alzarka who acts as its chairman and is an
executive director of
the company.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 (0)20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alan Milne
Analyst
+44 (0)20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
